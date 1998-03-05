Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falbo Bros Pizzaria - Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

457 South Gilbert Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

XL Thin Build Your Own
Large Deep Build Your Own
Large Thin Build Your Own

Appetizers

Cheesey Garlic Bread

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Bacon Ranch Bread

$7.59

Garlic Bread

$3.49
Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.99
Spinach Cheese Bread

Spinach Cheese Bread

$5.49

Thin Crust

Small Thin Build Your Own

$9.99

Medium Thin Build Your Own

$11.99

Large Thin Build Your Own

$13.99

XL Thin Build Your Own

$15.99

Thin Falbo's Supreme

$15.99

Thin Mac Attack

$15.99

Thin Ben's Other

$15.99

Thin BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Thin Arizona Ranch

$15.99

Thin Veggie

$15.99

Thin Slaughterhouse Five

$15.99

Thin Meat Eaters

$15.99

Thin Garlic Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Thin Italian Stallion

$15.99

Thin Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Thin Taco Pizza

$15.99

Deep Crust

Small Deep Build Your Own

$11.99

Medium Deep Build Your Own

$13.99

Large Deep Build Your Own

$15.99

XL Deep Build Your Own

$18.99

Deep Falbos Supreme

$17.99

Deep Mac Attack

$17.99

Deep Ben's Other

$17.99

Deep BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Deep Arizona Ranch

$17.99

Deep Veggie

$17.99

Deep Slaughterhouse Five

$17.99

Deep Meat Eaters

$17.99

Deep Garlic Chicken Ranch

$17.99

Deep Italian Stallion

$17.99

Deep Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Deep Taco Pizza

$17.99

Stuffed Crust

Small Stuffed Build Your Own

$12.99

Medium Stuffed Build Your Own

$14.99

Large Stuffed Build Your Own

$17.99

XL Stuffed Build Your Own

$20.99

Stuffed Falbos Supreme

$19.99

Stuffed Mac Attack

$19.99

Stuffed Ben's Other

$19.99

Stuffed BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Stuffed Arizona Ranch

$19.99

Stuffed Veggie

$19.99

Stuffed Slaughterhouse Five

$19.99

Stuffed Meat Eaters

$19.99

Stuffed Garlic Chicken Ranch

$19.99

Stuffed Italian Stallion

$19.99

Stuffed Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Stuffed Taco Pizza

$19.99

Subs

The Fat Falbo Sandwich

The Fat Falbo Sandwich

$10.00

Fat Falbo is served with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Garlic, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami.

Meatball Bomber Sandwich

Meatball Bomber Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Bomber Sandwich is served with Chicago Style Meatballs, Marinara , Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad is served with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad is served with , Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce.

House Salad

$5.00

House Salad is served with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad is served with Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.

Calzone

Falzone

$10.00

Build Your Own

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gluten Free

GF Build Your Own

$11.78

GF Falbos Supreme

$13.99

GF Mac Attack

$13.99

GF Ben's Other

$13.99

GF BBQ Chicken

$13.99

GF Arizona Ranch

$13.99

GF Veggie

$13.99

GF Slaughterhouse Five

$13.99

GF Meat Eaters

$13.99

GF Garlic Chicken Ranch

$13.99

GF Italian Stallion

$13.99

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

GF Taco Pizza

$13.99

Dessert

The Pink Umbrella Bakery Cookies

$5.00

Cookies

$2.00

Cheesecake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas. Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

Website

Location

457 South Gilbert Street, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

