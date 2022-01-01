Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve cake

Estela's Fresh Mex image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Cakes$3.00
Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3"
Comes with Syrup
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza image

PIZZA

Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza

1308 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Cream Cake$8.00
House-made sponge cake soaked in Italian sweet cream, finished with lemon curd, amaretti crumbles
More about Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
Joseph’s Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Joseph’s Steakhouse

212 S Clinton St, Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$12.00
mixed berries compote, vanilla gelato
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$11.00
Large slice of chocolate cake topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and powdered sugar. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about BlackStone
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$9.00
crab cakes mixed with japanese red crumb, honey mayo + sweet sauce
Chocolate cake$7.00
More about Formosa Sushi
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$11.00
Two house-made crab cakes served with our scrappy roasted red pepper rémoulade.
More about Bluebird Diner

