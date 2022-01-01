Cake in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Mini Cakes
|$3.00
Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3"
Comes with Syrup
PIZZA
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
1308 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City
|Sweet Cream Cake
|$8.00
House-made sponge cake soaked in Italian sweet cream, finished with lemon curd, amaretti crumbles
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Joseph’s Steakhouse
212 S Clinton St, Iowa City
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
mixed berries compote, vanilla gelato
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
Large slice of chocolate cake topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and powdered sugar. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Crab Cakes
|$9.00
crab cakes mixed with japanese red crumb, honey mayo + sweet sauce
|Chocolate cake
|$7.00