Cheese fries in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve cheese fries

Coach's Corner Sports Pub image

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$6.50
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK AND CHEESE FRIES$7.59
Our fries topped with nacho cheddar and steak.
CHEESE FRIES$5.49
Our fries topped with nacho cheddar.
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos image

 

Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Green Chile Cheese Fries$10.00
Served with pork green chile, crema and queso!
More about Perez Family Tacos
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
A mountain of fries topped with our famouse spicy green chili with smoked pulled pork & molten cheddar.
More about Bluebird Diner

