Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
121 Iowa Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 Iowa Ave
Iowa City IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Spare Me
Come in and enjoy!
the Webster
Thank you for joining us!
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thewebsteric
GO by Citizens
Come in and enjoy!