Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Dubuque

Go
Dubuque restaurants
Toast

Dubuque restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

L. May Eatery

1072 Main Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.6 (1778 reviews)
Takeout
ITALIAN LEMON CREAM CAKE$9.00
with strawberry compote
PECAN RUM CAKE$9.00
Pecan rum cake with creme anglaise and toasted pecans!
FROZEN TROPICAL TRIO (GF & Vegan)$9.00
cinnamon coconut milk ice cream, pineapple sorbet, and banana avocado ice cream! (Vegan and GF)
More about L. May Eatery
Consumer pic

 

The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

342 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$7.00
More about The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Banner pic

 

Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

1298 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sinful 7 Layer Cake$5.00
7 sinful layers of chocolate; from white chocolate fudge, truffle, brownie and the list goes on.
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Brazen Open Kitchen

955 Washington St #101, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banoffee Cake$12.00
brown butter cake | creme diplomat | rum toffee sauce | caramelized bananas | plantain chips | hazelnuts
More about Brazen Open Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dubuque

Pad Thai

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Fettuccine Alfredo

Reuben

Map

More near Dubuque to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston