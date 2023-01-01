Cake in Dubuque
Dubuque restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA
L. May Eatery
1072 Main Street, Dubuque
|ITALIAN LEMON CREAM CAKE
|$9.00
with strawberry compote
|PECAN RUM CAKE
|$9.00
Pecan rum cake with creme anglaise and toasted pecans!
|FROZEN TROPICAL TRIO (GF & Vegan)
|$9.00
cinnamon coconut milk ice cream, pineapple sorbet, and banana avocado ice cream! (Vegan and GF)
The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
342 Main Street, Dubuque
|Red Velvet Cake
|$7.00
Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
1298 Main Street, Dubuque
|Sinful 7 Layer Cake
|$5.00
7 sinful layers of chocolate; from white chocolate fudge, truffle, brownie and the list goes on.