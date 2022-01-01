Chicken tenders in Dubuque
Dubuque restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
299 Main St, Dubuque
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
Birds. Food Truck
955 Washington st, Dubuque
|Spicy Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
3 hand breaded tenders, Cry Baby Craigs Minnesota Hot Sauce, house bread & butter pickles. Fries.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
3 piece, hand breaded, served with fries. Choice of dipping sauce. Ranch, or honey mustard.