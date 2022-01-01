Chicken tenders in Dubuque

Kids Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

299 Main St, Dubuque

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
More about Barrel House
Birds. Food Truck image

 

Birds. Food Truck

955 Washington st, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Tenders$13.00
3 hand breaded tenders, Cry Baby Craigs Minnesota Hot Sauce, house bread & butter pickles. Fries.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
3 piece, hand breaded, served with fries. Choice of dipping sauce. Ranch, or honey mustard.
More about Birds. Food Truck

