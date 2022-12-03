The Corner Taproom - Cascade, IA 201 1st Ave West

Seam Ripper - NEIPA

$7.22 +

Dry-hopped with copious amounts of Motueka and Mosaic hops, this New England-style IPA is bursting at the seams with tropical fruit flavors. A generous addition of rolled oats give this beer its traditional haze and soft mouth feel. For a limited time, we also have "Suede Gauntlet" and "Triple Pearl" NEIPA's which were made with the same wort as Seam Ripper, but with different hops. Buy one of each of the three for an at-home beer tasting! 6.4 % ABV 34 IBU's