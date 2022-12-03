Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Corner Taproom - Cascade, IA
201 1st Ave West

No reviews yet

201 1st Ave West

Cascade, IA 52033

Textile Beer

Textile Beer

2nd Street - Pale Ale

2nd Street - Pale Ale

$8.25+

This traditional pale ale is as American as apple pie! With pale malt as the base we added Munich and Crystal malt for flavor and complexity. A series of hop additions featuring locally grown Nugget and Chinook from Bobst Hops give this beer its undeniable pale ale characteristics. We are located at the corner of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue in the American heartland, a fitting name for a quintessential blue collar beer. 5.9% ABV / 40 IBU

Blue Suede - Kettle Sour

Blue Suede - Kettle Sour

$7.22+

Blueberry, graham cracker and secret spices turn this kettle sour into blueberry cobbler. Even if sours are not your thing you will want to try this one! 5 % ABV 5 IBU's

Cascade - Blonde Ale

Cascade - Blonde Ale

$6.19+

This Blonde Ale starts with a classic two row pale malt and a dash of Vienna. We used exclusive Cascade hops to impart both a mild fruity and slight hoppy character. The result is a wonderfully balanced ale that will be a fitting flagship beer for our new taproom in historic Cascade! Enjoy this beer here at Textile and make plans to visit "The Corner Taproom" opening soon in Cascade, IA! 5% ABV, 20 IBU's

Dyersville - American Lager

Dyersville - American Lager

$6.19+

This is a classic American lager. Like the beautiful town of Dyersville, this beer is clean, refreshing and approachable. A beer worthy of its name! Enjoy! 4.2% ABV, 11 IBU's

Harvest Blonde

Harvest Blonde

$6.19+

We bring you our flagship Blonde Ale but this time-- infused with locally foraged and hand-harvested Sumac thanks to Adrian from Jupiter Ridge Farm. Sumac is loaded with antioxidants that can give you a boost and also gives this beer an extra fresh taste. We're excited to try this innovative brew in appreciation of the creative minds of our Headbrewer, Nick and local farmer, Adrian. 5% ABV

New Vienna - Vienna Lager

New Vienna - Vienna Lager

$6.19+

This Vienna style lager is as beautiful as its namesake town just five miles north of Dyersville. Stunning amber color and a clean crisp flavor profile have me looking foward to a pint with some of my very good friends to the north! 5.3% ABV, 22 IBU's

PEACH DREAMS

PEACH DREAMS

$8.25+

A Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA 7.6% ABV / 33 IBU

Seam Ripper - NEIPA

Seam Ripper - NEIPA

$7.22+

Dry-hopped with copious amounts of Motueka and Mosaic hops, this New England-style IPA is bursting at the seams with tropical fruit flavors. A generous addition of rolled oats give this beer its traditional haze and soft mouth feel. For a limited time, we also have "Suede Gauntlet" and "Triple Pearl" NEIPA's which were made with the same wort as Seam Ripper, but with different hops. Buy one of each of the three for an at-home beer tasting! 6.4 % ABV 34 IBU's

St. Bob - Oatmeal Stout

St. Bob - Oatmeal Stout

$7.22+

This classic oatmeal stout is in honor of our amazing Uncle Bob who we have never seen drink anything except Beer Light.... until he drank this and loved it. It was Uncle Bob who jokingly added the "Saint" part, but we couldn't agree more. This is a creamy, smooth, lightly-roasted 9with no lingering bitterness) American stout. 5.7 % ABV 26 IBU's

Guest Taps

ALL DAY IPA

$8.25+

Satisfies your tastes while keeping your senses sharp. Brewed with a complex array of ingredients. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.

Atlast Hefe

$8.25+

Hefe

BIKINI BOTTOM

BIKINI BOTTOM

$7.22+

Who drinks pineapple wheat under the sea?! This classic American Wheat beer was hit with a healthy dose of pure pineapple, giving off a sweet taste 5.7% ABV 19 IBU

COLD SHOT IPA

$8.25+

A lighter, lower alcohol IPA brewed with some newer hops from South Africa. Malts - Pale, Wheat, Maris Otter, Munich, Rye; Hops - Centennial, XJA2/436; Yeast - US-05

POTOSI CAVE ALE

$7.22+

A relatively pale, strong, malty German lager beer with a nicely attenuated finish that enhances drinkability. The serving of Maibock is specifically associated with springtime and the month of May.

RASPBERRY PUNCH

$8.25+

Are you ready for the next challenge? By coming out swinging, with sharp jabs of raspberry and tangerine, this formidable fruited sour has climbed the ranks and made its way onto the Shift into Sour Circuit. Smack - Boom - Bang……. Ladies and Gentlemen - it is official - we have a new champion! 5%ABV

TAG - Tangerine

TAG - Tangerine

$7.22+

Inspired by German “Radlers” that combine beer and soda to produce a light and refreshing beverage. TAG Tangerine Wheat is a juicy and slightly hazy American wheat beer with the zesty citrus bite of tangerine. Enjoy a TAG! Enjoy the Day! 4.2%

VOODOO RANGER

$8.25+

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

WHOLE LATTE LOVE BLONDE STOUT

WHOLE LATTE LOVE BLONDE STOUT

$8.25+

House Divided Brewery Ely, IA - Whole Latte Love Blonde Stout - We started with our blonde ale and added lactose then let coffee cold brew in the beer for a couple days. The result is a light colored beer with the fullness of a stout with a nice coffee aroma and finish.

JACKED UP CIDER

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$8.25+

Infused with Madagascar Vanilla beans and Apple pie spices. Made with all natural ingredients.

MOON CAKE

$8.25+

$8.25+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 1st Ave West, Cascade, IA 52033

Directions

