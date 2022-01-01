Joe's K Ranch
1,164 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
From our award winning steaks & fully stocked bar to our Sand Volleyball, Horseshoe Courts & Beer Garden...Joe's K Ranch has a little for everyone. Visit the K Ranch today! Open 11am 7 Days a week!
Location
4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110
Gallery