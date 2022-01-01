Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's K Ranch

1,164 Reviews

$$

4840 S Whitnall Ave

Cudahy, WI 53110

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own 1/3 LB. Burger
Chicken Avocado Bacon Chipotle Wrap
Mozzarella Wontons

A La Carte

Side Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Side Fries

$1.49

Side Wedges

$1.99

SD Haystacks

$1.49

Asparagus

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

SD Mac & Chz

$1.99

SD Tator Tots

$1.99

Jalapenos

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$1.99

Tartar

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$0.50

Blu Chz

$1.49

Sd Chz Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

SD Avocado

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Chipotle

$0.50

SD Potato Pancakes

$2.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Add Shrimp

$3.00

Bag Garlic Chips

$4.00

Onions

$2.49

Mushroom

$2.49

Both

$2.49

Quart Dressing

$12.00

Bacon

$3.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders (4)

$9.58

Four pieces of chicken tenders served with a side of our house-made BBQ sauce.

Mozzarella Wontons

$9.58

Mozzarella cheese rolled in a wonton wrap and side of marinara.

Pepper Jack Cheese Purses

$8.58

Pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a thin egg wonton, serviced with avocado-ranch dipping sauce.

Pickle Fries

$8.58

Spicy dill pickles cut into fries and lightly breaded.

Tator Tot Basket

$3.58

Exactly as you would expect. A basket full of tator tots.

French Fry Basket

$5.58

A basket of french fries.

Cheese Curds

$8.58

Fried Curds Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Loaded Tater Tot Basket

$8.58

Tots covered with house-made cheese sauce, freshly grated cheese blend, scallions, bacon, and topped with a ranch drizzle.

Pizza Pan Nacho

$11.99

Taco Basket(3) Soft

$8.58

Taco-seasoned Certified Angus Beef ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. +sour cream for $.58

Small Grande

$7.99

Children's Menu

Mini Corn Dog with Fries

$9.58

Mac & Cheese

$7.58

Kids Tenders (4) with Fries

$9.58

Grilled Cheese With Fries

$9.58

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.58

Sandwiches

Tenderloin Steak Sandwich

$12.58

Tender char broiled filet covered with fresh sauteed mushrooms and onions, served on a brioche bun.

Stacked B.L.T.

$8.58

Applewood bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast. Served with a side of pickles.

K Ranch Cheese Steak

$9.58

Slices of ribeye steak tossed with mushrooms, onions, and peppers with melted provolone cheese. Served on a hoagie roll with pickles on the side.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.58

Slices of roasted beef, provolone cheese, au jus, and a side of giardiniera. Served on a hoagie roll with a side of pickles

Italian Stallion

$10.58

Grilled italian sausage patty topped with italian beef and provolone cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with a side of gardinara, marinara, and peppercinis.

Joe's Pizza Burger

$9.58

Fresh italian sausage hand pattied and char grilled. with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with fresh sauteed peppers and onions, housemade marinara, and peppercinis on the side.

Build Your Own 1/3 LB. Burger

$9.58

Ground chuck patties made to your specifications. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

"K" Ranch Burger

$11.58

K Ranch signature burger with cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, sauteed onions, bistro sauce, jalapenos (on side), lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Classic Patty Melt

$9.58

Grilled marble rye, 1/3 LB. ground chuck, swiss, cheddar, and fried onions with a side of pickles.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.58

Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun with a side of mayo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Prime Rib Dip

$18.58

Grilled Prime & Swiss

$10.58

Slices of grilled prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, toasted rye bread with melted swiss. Served with pickles on the side.

Wraps

Chicken Avocado Bacon Chipotle Wrap

$9.58

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, cheddar, Monterey jack, fresh avocado, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.58

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed cheddar and monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.

Cajun Tenderloin Wrap

$9.58

Cajun spiced grilled tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, mixed cheddar and monterey jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.

Wings

Jumbo Wings (6)

$7.58

Jumbo Wings (12)

$15.16

Jumbo Wings (18)

$22.74

Salad

Build It Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Dinners

Fried Chicken (4 piece)

$15.58

Fresh chicken tossed in our light breading. **Made fresh to order please allow 25 minutes**

Broiled Orange Roughy

$18.00

Delicate tasting filet served with melted butter and lemon.

Batter Dipt Shrimp (6)

$18.58

Jumbo shrimp in a light batter served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

One pound rack of deliciousness.

Chicken Tender Dinner (6)

$12.58

6 strips of chicken breast breaded and fried. Served with a side of house made BBQ sauce and a side of house made ranch.

6oz Filet

$34.58

Comes with baked potato, green beans, and soup or salad.

Prime Rib

Flat Iron Steak (Copy)

$18.00

Extras

Cup French Onion

$3.58

Bowl French Onion

$3.99

Our Famous Baked French Onion (cup)

$3.99

Bowl Our Famous Baked French Onion

$4.99

Side Fries

$1.49

Green Beans

$2.49

SD Tator Tots

$1.99

Side Wedges

$1.99

SD Mac & Chz

$1.99

SD Haystacks

$1.49

Baked Potato

$1.99

Hearty Soups & Chili From Joe K`S Kitchen (Copy)

Cup Chili

$3.58

Bowl Chili

$4.58

Tater Tot Chili

$6.99Out of stock

Cup French Onion With Cheese

$3.58

Bowl French Onion With Cheese

$6.58

Cup French Onion

$3.58

Bwl French Onion

$5.58

Quart Soup

$12.58

Tuesday

Chicken Alfredo

$16.58

Wednesday

Seafood Alfredo

$18.58

Thursday

Chicken Breast Oscar

$14.58

Saturday

Tenderloin Oscar

$34.58

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.58

Breaded chicken breast covered with bacon slices, swiss cheese, and topped with creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of side, bread basket, and salad or soup.

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Choc Cream Pie

$4.00

Sundae

$3.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Choclate Cake

$3.99

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our award winning steaks & fully stocked bar to our Sand Volleyball, Horseshoe Courts & Beer Garden...Joe's K Ranch has a little for everyone. Visit the K Ranch today! Open 11am 7 Days a week!

Website

Location

4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110

Directions

