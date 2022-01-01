Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sheridan's Bed & Breakfast

5133 S Lake Drive

Cudahy, WI 53110

Tier 1 Event Beverage Package

Tier 1 Two Hour Package

$20.95

Tier 1 Three Hour Package

$23.95

Tier 2 Two Hour Package

$24.95

Tier 2 Three Hour Package

$27.95

Tier 2 Event Beverage Package

Tier 2 Two Hour Package

$24.95

Tier 2 Three Hour Package

$27.95

Coffee & Tea Service

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.45

12 oz Chai

$3.50

12 oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12 oz Latte

$4.00

12 oz Mocha

$4.00

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

16 oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz Latte

$4.00

16 oz Mocha

$4.00

20 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

20 oz Chai

$4.00

20 oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20 oz Latte

$4.00

20 oz Mocha

$4.25

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte-In House

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Single Espresso

$2.25

Coffee Hot Pot Large

$23.00

Tea pot - single serve

$5.25

Tea pot service

$15.95

Iced TEA

$4.00

Iced COFFEE

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea refill

$0.50

Jane Drink

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.25

LG 2% Milk

$2.75Out of stock

LG Almond Milk

$2.75

LG Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

LG Whole Milk

$3.25

Mocktail

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

SM 2% Milk

$1.75

SM Almond Milk

$1.75

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.00

SM Whole Milk

$2.25Out of stock

Soda Refill

$0.50

AW Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite Zero

$2.25Out of stock

Tonic

$2.25

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.75

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.50

7UP

$2.00

Valentine Coffee

Coffee In-House

$3.50

12oz Coffee

$2.25

16oz Coffee

$2.95

20oz Coffee

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

To Go Cup Refill

$2.25

12oz Valentine Beans

$15.00

5lbs Employee Coffee

$43.00

Hotel Coffee Service

$9.00

In House Refill

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Rishi Tea

Cup Rishi Tea

$2.00

Pot Rishi

$3.25

Juice

Lg Apple

$2.50

Lg Cranberry

$2.50

Lg Grapefruit

$2.50

Lg OJ

$2.50

Lg Tomato

$2.50

Sm Apple

$2.00

Sm Cranberry

$2.00

Sm Grapefruit

$2.00

Sm OJ

$2.00

Sm Pineapple

$2.00

Sm Tomato

$2.00

Mini Apple

$1.00

Mini Cranberry

$1.00

Mini Grapefruit

$1.00

Mini OJ

$1.00

Mini Pinapple

$1.00

Mini Tomato

$1.00

Breakfast

Employee Breakfast

$4.00

Guest Breakfast Voucher

$12.00

2nd Helping Breakfast

$7.00
Luxury on Milwaukee South Shore ... So Close to it all!

