Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

7209 Central Avenue Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Chips, Salsa, and Queso
Quesadilla

Antojitos

Burritos

$9.99

Served with guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo, except chile relleno and bean burritos

Tacos

Tacos

$11.99

Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans

Appetizers

Asada Mexican Fries

Asada Mexican Fries

$10.99

Fries served with asada, queso dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

Camaron Aguachile

Camaron Aguachile

$15.99
Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp with lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro

Ceviche Playa

$15.99

Shrimp soacked in lime juice with tomatoes, jalapenos,

Ensalada de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp Salad made with fresh shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo and avocado.

Flauta Party

Flauta Party

$15.99
Guac Bowl

Guac Bowl

$10.99

Guacamole and tortilla chips served with rolled taquitos

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Ostiones Docena

$19.99

Fresh Oysters (12)

Ostiones en su concha 1/2 docena

$14.99

Fresh oysters (6)

Ostiones Montados 1/2 Docena

$18.99

Fresh oysers (6) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche

Ostiones Montados Docena

Ostiones Montados Docena

$23.99

Fresh oysers (12) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Prepared with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, and add shredded beef, chorizo, ham, chicken, steak, or shrimp for $1.50

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Traditional melted cheese fondue

Small Nachos

$9.99

Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Tostada Ceviche

Tostada Ceviche

$9.99

Mexican style shrimp ceviche served with cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onions and lettuce.

Tostada Mixta

$10.99

Caldos

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

$14.99

Shrimp and fish soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Mariscos

Caldo de Mariscos

$14.99

Shrimp, crab, octopus, calamari, and mussels soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$11.99

Traditional beef soup

Carne en su Jugo

$14.99

Beef and whole beans in our specialty sauce served with rice, very spicy

Menudo

$9.99

Only available Saturday and Sunday

Cocteles

Campechana

$15.99

Fresh shrimp and octopus cocktial served with homemade calmato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Ceviche A La Playa

$15.99
Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Fresh shrimp cocktial served with homemade clamato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Combos de Marisco

Costa Brava

Costa Brava

$21.99

Five shrimp of your choice, 8 oz New York Steak, a baked potato and a small salad

Fillete Relleno

$18.99

A fish fillet served with shrimp, octopus, and house specialty sauce topped with cheese

Plato Chihuahua

$21.99

Three fiesta shrimp, three breaded shrimp, three beef grilled ribs,served with rice, fries and a salad

Plato Del General Villa

$37.99

Plato del Rio

$18.99

Five breaded shrimp and a steak served with rice, fries, and a salad

Plato Playa

Plato Playa

$18.99

Three breaded shrimp, three fiesta shrimp, and a fish fillet of your choice served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Family Plates

Alambrada

Alambrada

$31.99

Grilled steak cooked with onions, peppers, and bacon topped with cheese. Two baked potatos, two charro beans and two deep fried jalapenos

Barbacoa Para 2

$29.99

1 lb barbacoa, 2 sides of charro beans, 2 baked potatoes, garnish, and tortillas of your choice.

Charola Marisquera

Charola Marisquera

$49.99

6 loaded oysters, two small shrimp cocktails, shrimp ceviche, three breaded shrimp, and three shrimp wrapped in bacon

Fajitas Para Dos

$31.99

Fajitas, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas

Family Taco Pack

Family Taco Pack

$37.99

12 tacos, rice, beans, four 16oz soft drinks

Parrillada Asada Para 3

$46.99

Parrillada Asada Para 4

$56.99
Parrillada de Asada

Parrillada de Asada

$31.99

Grilled meat, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas

Tacos and Margaritas for 4

$49.99

12 tacos, rice, beans, four virgin margaritas

Fish Fillets

Filetes de Pescado

$18.99

Fish fillet of your liking served with rice, fries, and a salad

Kid's Menu

Kid's Coctel Camaron

$8.99

Kids shrimp cocktail

Kid's Enchiladas

$8.99

One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Kid's Flautas

$8.99

Three rolled taquitos served with rice and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.99

cheese quesadilla with rice and beans

Tiritas de Pollo

$8.99

Chicken fingers served with rice and fries

Mexican Dishes

Chalupa

Chalupa

$13.99

Taco salad served with beans pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese, choose your favorite meat with the choice of Asada, shredded beef, chicken, or pork

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99

Enchiladas Montadas

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas with two eggs, served with rice and beans. Add beef or chicken to enchiladas for 1.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99

Beef, chicken, or mix grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions

Plato de Alambre

$16.99

Steak cooked with bacon, ham, jalapenos, tomato, onions, cilantro, topped with cheese

Plato de Flautas

$14.99

Four homemade shredded beef rolled taquitos served with rice and beans

Plato Mexicano

$14.99

One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada, one rolled taquito, served with rice and beans

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas, 6 oz steak, served with rice and beans

Mexican Platters

Barbacoa

$14.99

Traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices, slowly cooked until perfectly tender, served with rice and beans.

Bistec Ranchero

$16.99

Grilled beef ribs in a house sauce with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos served with rice, beans, and garnish

Burrito Plate

$11.99

A burrito of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled mexican steak with seasoning served with rice and beans

Carne Desebrada

$15.99

Grilled shredded beef with bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese and onions

Plato de Carnitas

$14.99

Seasoned pork meat served with rice, beans, and Garnish

Chile Rojo

Chile Rojo

$14.99

Pork stew in homemade red chili

Chuleta de Puerco

Chuleta de Puerco

$14.99

Beef steak served with a baked potatoe, rice, beans, and garnish

Chuleta de Res

$15.99
Costillas de Res

Costillas de Res

$16.99

Grilled beef ribs served with rice, beans, and garnish

Plato de Mole

Plato de Mole

$14.99

Mexican chicken mole (contains peanuts)

Plato de Tacos

$13.99

Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Mojarras

Mojarras

$18.99

Fried tilapia served with rice, fries and salad

Postres

Bola de nieve

$1.99

A scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and a cherrie

Bola de Nieve Frita

Bola de Nieve Frita

$5.99

A scoop of our famous fried ice cream, topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Does not include churros.

Carrito de Churros

$12.99

Churro "cart" served with 6 mini churros and three dipping sauces

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

Cake made with cream and soft cheese on a pastry crust

Churro

$2.99
Flan

Flan

$7.99

Traditional mexican pastry containing a sweet filling

Nieve Frita con Churros

Nieve Frita con Churros

$7.99

Fried ice cream with churros

Pastel de Chocolate

$7.99

Cake flavored with melted chocolate and cocoa powder

Pastel de Tres Leches

Pastel de Tres Leches

$7.99

Traditional mexican sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk

Shrimp Dishes

Camarones Chipotle

Camarones Chipotle

$17.99

Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Chipotle" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad

Camarones Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Diabla" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad

Camarones Empanizado

Camarones Empanizado

$17.99

Breaded shrimp served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Camarones Fiesta

Camarones Fiesta

$17.99

Shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeno deep fried wrapped in bacon

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99

Shrimp served in house specialty tomato sauce with jalapenos. bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Fajitas de Camaron

$17.99

Fajitas Mar Y Tierra

$17.99

Shrimp, Chicken, and Beef fajitas with bell peppers, tomatos, and onions

Tacos de Camaron

$13.99

Sides

1 Libra de Barbacoa

$21.99

16 oz frijoles charros

$7.99

16 oz frijoles refritos

$6.99

16 oz Salsa Verde Mesa

$6.99

32 oz frijoles charros

$12.50

32 oz frijoles refritos

$9.99

32 oz Salsa Verde Mesa

$13.50

Carne New York A La Carte

$19.99

Carne Tampiquena A La Carte

$7.99

Chips, Salsa, and Queso

$4.99

Pan

$1.99

Side 1 Camaron Empanizado

$2.25

Side 1 Camaron Fiesta

$2.99

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

Side 2 Eggs

$2.25

Side 2 Tostadas

$1.50

Side 2 Wennies

$1.99

Side 4 Costillas

$14.99

Side Aderezo Camarones

$0.99

Side Arroz

$2.25

Side Asada

$8.99

Side Asparagus

$2.25

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Barbacoa

$8.99

Side Camaron Chipotle A La Carte

$10.99

Order comes with 5 shrimp.

Side Camaron Coctel

$4.99

Side Camarones Diabla

$10.99

Order comes with 5 shrimp a la carte.

Side Carnitas

$7.99

Side Charro Beans

$2.25

Side Chile Relleno

$4.75

Side Chile Rojo Carne

$8.99

Side Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Side Chorizo

$1.99

Side Chuleta

$10.99

Side Desebrada

$8.99

Side Enchilada

$3.25

Side Fillet A La Carte

$8.99

Side Flauta

$2.49

Side Fries

$2.25

Side Frijoles Refritos

$2.50

Side Guacamole Large

$6.99Out of stock

Side Guacamole Medium

$3.99Out of stock

Side Guacamole Small

$2.25

Side Jamon

$1.99

Side Mole

$8.99

Side Pancake

$2.99

Side Papa Asada

$2.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Side Pollo

$7.99

Side Salsa Aguachile

$2.25

Side Salsa Chipotle

$4.99

Side Salsa Diabla

$4.99

Side Salsa Ranchera

$4.99

Side Tirita Pollo

$0.99

Side Tocino

$2.99

Side Toreado

$0.99

Side Tortilla Harina

$1.25

Side Tortilla Maiz

$1.25

Taco A La Carte

$3.25

Steaks

Cola Langosta

$23.99Out of stock

New York Steak

$24.99

12 oz New York steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$27.99

12 oz Rib Eye steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Rib Eye & Langosta

Rib Eye & Langosta

$39.99Out of stock

12 oz Rib Eye and Lobster Tail, accompanied with a baked potato, asparagus and a salad

T-Bone

$25.99

12 oz T-Bone accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Dia De Los Muertos Specialty Menu

Carne en su Jugo

$14.99

Chiles Gueritos

$14.99Out of stock

Plato Combinado

$13.99

Ribeye y Enchiladas

$33.99

Candy

Banderita

$2.50

Bottle Pop

$1.50

Bubulubu

$1.50

Crayon

$1.50

Jamonsillo

$2.50

Lucas

$1.50

Salsagueti

$1.75

Sour Punch

$2.00

Karla Tamarindo

$2.50

Paleta Payaso

$1.75

Gift Card Sale

Gift Card Sale

$2.00

Valentine's Day

Reservation for 2

$50.00

Reservation for 3

$50.00

Reservation for 4

$50.00

Reservation for 4+

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Directions

Gallery
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

BRIXENS - Downtown Albuquerque
orange starNo Reviews
400 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Sadie's of New Mexico
orange starNo Reviews
6230 4th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107
View restaurantnext
La Reforma
orange star4.7 • 884
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
orange starNo Reviews
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Golden Pride - East
orange starNo Reviews
10101 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Westside
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Midtown/University
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston