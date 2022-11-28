- Home
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
No reviews yet
7209 Central Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Popular Items
Antojitos
Appetizers
Asada Mexican Fries
Fries served with asada, queso dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
Camaron Aguachile
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp with lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro
Ceviche Playa
Shrimp soacked in lime juice with tomatoes, jalapenos,
Ensalada de Camaron
Shrimp Salad made with fresh shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo and avocado.
Flauta Party
Guac Bowl
Guacamole and tortilla chips served with rolled taquitos
Large Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Ostiones Docena
Fresh Oysters (12)
Ostiones en su concha 1/2 docena
Fresh oysters (6)
Ostiones Montados 1/2 Docena
Fresh oysers (6) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche
Ostiones Montados Docena
Fresh oysers (12) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche
Quesadilla
Prepared with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, and add shredded beef, chorizo, ham, chicken, steak, or shrimp for $1.50
Queso Fundido
Traditional melted cheese fondue
Small Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Tostada Ceviche
Mexican style shrimp ceviche served with cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onions and lettuce.
Tostada Mixta
Caldos
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup served with house specialty sauce
Caldo de Camaron y Pescado
Shrimp and fish soup served with house specialty sauce
Caldo de Mariscos
Shrimp, crab, octopus, calamari, and mussels soup served with house specialty sauce
Caldo de Res
Traditional beef soup
Carne en su Jugo
Beef and whole beans in our specialty sauce served with rice, very spicy
Menudo
Only available Saturday and Sunday
Cocteles
Combos de Marisco
Costa Brava
Five shrimp of your choice, 8 oz New York Steak, a baked potato and a small salad
Fillete Relleno
A fish fillet served with shrimp, octopus, and house specialty sauce topped with cheese
Plato Chihuahua
Three fiesta shrimp, three breaded shrimp, three beef grilled ribs,served with rice, fries and a salad
Plato Del General Villa
Plato del Rio
Five breaded shrimp and a steak served with rice, fries, and a salad
Plato Playa
Three breaded shrimp, three fiesta shrimp, and a fish fillet of your choice served with rice, fries, and a small salad
Family Plates
Alambrada
Grilled steak cooked with onions, peppers, and bacon topped with cheese. Two baked potatos, two charro beans and two deep fried jalapenos
Barbacoa Para 2
1 lb barbacoa, 2 sides of charro beans, 2 baked potatoes, garnish, and tortillas of your choice.
Charola Marisquera
6 loaded oysters, two small shrimp cocktails, shrimp ceviche, three breaded shrimp, and three shrimp wrapped in bacon
Fajitas Para Dos
Fajitas, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas
Family Taco Pack
12 tacos, rice, beans, four 16oz soft drinks
Parrillada Asada Para 3
Parrillada Asada Para 4
Parrillada de Asada
Grilled meat, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas
Tacos and Margaritas for 4
12 tacos, rice, beans, four virgin margaritas
Kid's Menu
Kid's Coctel Camaron
Kids shrimp cocktail
Kid's Enchiladas
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Kid's Flautas
Three rolled taquitos served with rice and beans
Kid's Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
Tiritas de Pollo
Chicken fingers served with rice and fries
Mexican Dishes
Chalupa
Taco salad served with beans pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese, choose your favorite meat with the choice of Asada, shredded beef, chicken, or pork
Chile Rellenos
Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
Enchiladas Montadas
Two cheese enchiladas with two eggs, served with rice and beans. Add beef or chicken to enchiladas for 1.99
Fajitas
Beef, chicken, or mix grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions
Plato de Alambre
Steak cooked with bacon, ham, jalapenos, tomato, onions, cilantro, topped with cheese
Plato de Flautas
Four homemade shredded beef rolled taquitos served with rice and beans
Plato Mexicano
One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada, one rolled taquito, served with rice and beans
Tampiquena
Two cheese enchiladas, 6 oz steak, served with rice and beans
Mexican Platters
Barbacoa
Traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices, slowly cooked until perfectly tender, served with rice and beans.
Bistec Ranchero
Grilled beef ribs in a house sauce with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos served with rice, beans, and garnish
Burrito Plate
A burrito of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.
Carne Asada
Grilled mexican steak with seasoning served with rice and beans
Carne Desebrada
Grilled shredded beef with bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese and onions
Plato de Carnitas
Seasoned pork meat served with rice, beans, and Garnish
Chile Rojo
Pork stew in homemade red chili
Chuleta de Puerco
Beef steak served with a baked potatoe, rice, beans, and garnish
Chuleta de Res
Costillas de Res
Grilled beef ribs served with rice, beans, and garnish
Plato de Mole
Mexican chicken mole (contains peanuts)
Plato de Tacos
Quesadilla Plate
Postres
Bola de nieve
A scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and a cherrie
Bola de Nieve Frita
A scoop of our famous fried ice cream, topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Does not include churros.
Carrito de Churros
Churro "cart" served with 6 mini churros and three dipping sauces
Cheesecake
Cake made with cream and soft cheese on a pastry crust
Churro
Flan
Traditional mexican pastry containing a sweet filling
Nieve Frita con Churros
Fried ice cream with churros
Pastel de Chocolate
Cake flavored with melted chocolate and cocoa powder
Pastel de Tres Leches
Traditional mexican sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk
Shrimp Dishes
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Chipotle" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Diabla" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad
Camarones Empanizado
Breaded shrimp served with rice, fries, and a small salad
Camarones Fiesta
Shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeno deep fried wrapped in bacon
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp served in house specialty tomato sauce with jalapenos. bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, fries, and a small salad
Fajitas de Camaron
Fajitas Mar Y Tierra
Shrimp, Chicken, and Beef fajitas with bell peppers, tomatos, and onions
Tacos de Camaron
Sides
1 Libra de Barbacoa
16 oz frijoles charros
16 oz frijoles refritos
16 oz Salsa Verde Mesa
32 oz frijoles charros
32 oz frijoles refritos
32 oz Salsa Verde Mesa
Carne New York A La Carte
Carne Tampiquena A La Carte
Chips, Salsa, and Queso
Pan
Side 1 Camaron Empanizado
Side 1 Camaron Fiesta
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 2 Tostadas
Side 2 Wennies
Side 4 Costillas
Side Aderezo Camarones
Side Arroz
Side Asada
Side Asparagus
Side Avocado
Side Barbacoa
Side Camaron Chipotle A La Carte
Order comes with 5 shrimp.
Side Camaron Coctel
Side Camarones Diabla
Order comes with 5 shrimp a la carte.
Side Carnitas
Side Charro Beans
Side Chile Relleno
Side Chile Rojo Carne
Side Chips and Salsa
Side Chorizo
Side Chuleta
Side Desebrada
Side Enchilada
Side Fillet A La Carte
Side Flauta
Side Fries
Side Frijoles Refritos
Side Guacamole Large
Side Guacamole Medium
Side Guacamole Small
Side Jamon
Side Mole
Side Pancake
Side Papa Asada
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Pollo
Side Salsa Aguachile
Side Salsa Chipotle
Side Salsa Diabla
Side Salsa Ranchera
Side Tirita Pollo
Side Tocino
Side Toreado
Side Tortilla Harina
Side Tortilla Maiz
Taco A La Carte
Steaks
Cola Langosta
New York Steak
12 oz New York steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato
Rib Eye
12 oz Rib Eye steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato
Rib Eye & Langosta
12 oz Rib Eye and Lobster Tail, accompanied with a baked potato, asparagus and a salad
T-Bone
12 oz T-Bone accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato
Dia De Los Muertos Specialty Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108