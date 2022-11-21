Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Reforma

884 Reviews

$$

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE

Suite i

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Pollo Asado Taco
Pescado Taco

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$13.95

Crisp fries topped with carne asada, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

CDMX Quesadillas

$8.75

Six Mexico City-style mini-quesadillas with salsas for dipping.

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$9.50

Chips and Guac

$7.50

Queso

$5.00Out of stock

Corn on the cob Mexico-style rolled in mayo, salt, red chile powder, and cotija cheese. Served on a stick.

Pozole Cup

$4.95

Slow cooked with pork and red chile then topped with cabbage, cilantro, and onion.

Pozole Bowl

$8.50

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.95

Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.95

Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.

Pescado Taco

$3.95

Cilantro-lime slaw and guacamole.

Aguacate Taco

$3.95

Cilantro-lime slaw.

Tortas

Carnitas Torta

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cilantro, onion, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Torta

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cilantro, onion, and guacamole.

Al Pastor Torta

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cilantro, onion, and pineapple.

Pollo Asado Torta

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cilantro, onion, and guacamole.

Pescado Torta

$13.50

Cilantro-lime slaw, guacamole, and tomato.

Aguacate Torta

$13.50

Cilantro-lime slaw and tomato.

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pineapple.

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Bean Burrito

$10.00

Beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Burrito Bowls

Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Al Pastor Bowl

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pineapple.

Pollo Asado Bowl

$12.00

Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Bean Bowl

$10.00

Beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Quesadillas

Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Asadero cheese, pineapple, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$12.00

Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.

Salads & Specials

Javi's Salad

$11.00

Organic baby greens with watermelon, jicama, pepitas, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips.

Desserts

8 Mini-Churros

$5.00

Order of five churros with cajeta for dipping.

Blanco y Negro

$8.00

Brownie and blondie cubes served with vanilla ice cream, then topped with cajeta and coconut.

1/2 Churros And Ice Cream

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Beer Crowlers

3-Pack

$24.00

Choose any three styles to build your own 3-pack! Save from $1 to $4!.

3-Pack Club

$21.00

La Ref Lager Crowler

$8.50

Our signature Mexican Lager is brewed with crisp Tettnanger hops to balance its subtle corn sweetness. 4.8% ABV.

La Ref Club Crowler

$7.50

Maximilian Crowler

$8.50

Mexican dark lagers were originally based on the Munich Dunkel. We take this popular style back to its roots. 5.5% ABV.

Max Club Crowler

$7.50

Hi-Wit Crowler

$9.00

Hibiscus flowers and orange peel add a pink hue and tart finish to our Belgian double wit. 7.0% ABV.

Hi-Wit Club Crowler

$8.00

Turbia 1.0 Crowler

$9.00

Mandarina Bavaria, Kohatu, and Hallertau Blanc hops contribute to our hazy house IPA's citrus-herbal complexity. 7.2% ABV.

Turbia 1.0 Club Crowler

$8.00

Blackberry Beret Crowler

$9.00

Blackberry Beret Club Crowler

$8.00

Copper Canyon Crowler

$9.50

Copper Canyon Club Crowler

$8.50

El Moto IPA Crowler

$9.00

El Moto IPA Club Crowler

$8.00

Snappy Pils Crowler

$9.00

Brewed with cacao nibs, cinnamon, and red chile for flavor and depth. 5.8% ABV.

Snappy Pils Club Crowler

$8.00

Bomba Crowler

$9.50

This big scotch ale features a healthy dose of caramelly maltiness followed by a dry, slightly bitter finish. 8.3% ABV.

Bomba Club Crowler

$8.50

Mex Choco Stout Crowler

$9.00

Kettle soured for a mild tartness with pink guava purée and Himalayan salt. 5.1% ABV.

Mex Choco Club Crowler

$8.00

Kettle soured for a mild tartness with pink guava purée and Himalayan salt. 5.1% ABV

Michelada Crowler

$9.00

Our La Ref Lager with savory-spicy Michelada Mix.

Michelada Club Crowler

$8.00

Cocktail Crowlers

Reforma-rita Crowler

$20.50

Diana Crowler

$20.50

El Tri Crowler

$20.50

Reforma Libre Crowler

$20.50

Paloma Crowler

$20.50

La Flaca Crowler

$20.50

Reposado Rita Crowler

$25.50

Reposado Rita Club Crowler

$24.50

Anejo Rita Crowler

$35.50

Anejo Rita Club Crowler

$34.50

Ranch Water Crowler

$20.50

Ranch Water Club Crowler

$19.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Agua Fresca

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Tea Unsweetened

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer Growlers

La Ref

$10.00+

Maximilian

$10.00+

Hi Wit

$11.00+

Turbia

$11.00+

Blackberry Beret

$11.00+

Snappy Pils

$11.00+

Copper Canyon Pale Ale

$12.00+

El Moto

$11.00+

Bomba

$12.00+

Mex Choco Stout

$12.00+

Michelada

$11.00+

Michelada Mix (without beer) 32 oz

$8.95

Spirits

Vodka Bottle

$28.00

6X distilled from corn (80 proof). Comes in a 750ml bottle.

Rum Bottle

$28.00

Distilled from piloncillo sugar (80 proof). Comes in a 750ml bottle.

Agave Spirit Bottle

$35.00

Made from 100% organic blue agave (80 proof). Comes in a 750ml bottle.

Reposado Bottle

$49.00

Anejo Bottle

$65.00

Reforma-Rita Mix Crowler (32oz.)

$8.95

Combine our Reforma-Rita Mix with our Agave Spirit for the perfect margarita. Comes in a 750ml bottle.

Monday Agave Bottle

$28.00

Monday Repo Bottle

$39.00

Monday Anejo Bottle

$50.00

Glassware

La Reforma Pint Glass

La Reforma Pint Glass

$6.00

Our 16oz pint glass comes in the Willi Becher style and sports La Reforma's logo.

La Reforma Stem Glass

$6.00

NMBG Glass

$5.00

Caps

La Reforma Cap - Black

La Reforma Cap - Black

$25.00

Our trucker-style cap comes in black or white and features the gold-stitched Angel of Independence from La Reforma's logo, which is modeled after the statue in Mexico City.

La Reforma Cap - White

La Reforma Cap - White

$25.00

Our trucker-style cap comes in black or white and features the gold-stitched Angel of Independence from La Reforma's logo, which is modeled after the statue in Mexico City.

La Reforma "Dad Cap" Navy

$25.00

La Reforma "Dad Cap" Khaki

$25.00Out of stock

La Reforma "Mom Cap" Pink

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We do three things, and we do them well: Mexico City-style street tacos rolled in tortillas we make in-house daily, a line-up of Mexican lagers and craft beer styles, and quality cocktails featuring our house-distilled spirits.

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite i, Albuquerque, NM 87113

