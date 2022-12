375ML ALBARICOQUE VIEJO

$9.00

The base beer for this sour was one of the first to go through our brewhouse nearly three years ago. We let this one sit for over a year in a single brandy barrel with before we added seventy five pounds of whole apricots sourced from the Village of Los Ranchos. After another year and a little we bottled it up and let it condition for an additional five months. It was well worth the wait! This Old Apricot pours a light copper and has barrel character in spades. Sour and oaky notes dominate with a delightfully floral, fruit counterpoint. 7.3% ABV | 5 IBU