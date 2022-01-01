Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants you'll love

A very robust porter sets the stage for this harmonious coffee moment. Pour Vida Coffee Roasters provided the beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, which they roasted masterfully to retain a beautiful fruitiness. The beans and roast compliment the strong roast character of the porter. We used a cold brew method with the coffee to further accentuate the top notes of the beans. We love working with our local friends and even more when the result is as tasty as this. Available on CO2 and Nitro.

7% ABV | 50 IBU

