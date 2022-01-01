Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants you'll love
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|SONORA DOG
|$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
|BIRRIA QUESO TACO
|$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
|COCA COLA GLASS
|$2.90
M'tucci's Twenty-Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Popular items
|Bread and Basil Oil
|$3.00
Fresh basket of M’Tucci’s Sourdough & side of Basil Olive Oil
|Chicken Milanese
|$18.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Burrata Cheese, Served with Creamy Pecorino Spaghettini
|Pappardelle Porcini Pasta
|$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino
Guava Tree
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$7.95
OUR SIGNATURE RICE AND BLACK BEANS TOPPED WITH OUR REDUCED TOMATOE SAUCE AND AVOCADO.
|Medianoche
|$9.25
THE CUBANO'S SMALLER COUSIN, ON OUR SWEET 6” "MEDIANOCHE" BREAD.
|Arepa Del Perro
|$11.25
CUBAN STYLE SHREDDED BEEF, AVOCADO, SWEET PLANTAINS AND FRESCO CHEESE.
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Chicken Slider
|$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
|Pulled Pork Spud
|$8.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in pulled pork, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
|Brisket Spud
|$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
|(3) Beef Taco Plate
|$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
M'tucci's Provisions
4939 Pan-American FWY, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|The Artisan
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house cured pancetta, house capicola, shaved Parma prosciutto
|Smoked Margherita
|$12.00
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil infused olive oil, tomato jam, Italian olive oil
|Sausage
|$14.00
M'tucci's Italian sausage, aged mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sauteed spinach, candied onions, feta
Steel Bender Brewyard
8305 2nd St NW, Los Ranchos de ABQ
|Popular items
|Crowler Raspberry Dynamite
|$9.00
Our popular house kettle sour is brewed with a wheat heavy grain bill, which we run off and kettle sour before boiling with lactose, a milk sugar. We then add a ridiculous quantity of pure raspberry puree to the fermentation and let it all bubble until the flavors develop and the yeast is finished. The result is a fantastically fruit-forward brew with a raspberry aroma, striking appearance, and a refreshingly sweet/tart finish. We have fun with this one!
5.8% ABV | 5 IBU
|Crowler Co2 Pour Vida Porter
|$9.00
A very robust porter sets the stage for this harmonious coffee moment. Pour Vida Coffee Roasters provided the beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, which they roasted masterfully to retain a beautiful fruitiness. The beans and roast compliment the strong roast character of the porter. We used a cold brew method with the coffee to further accentuate the top notes of the beans. We love working with our local friends and even more when the result is as tasty as this. Available on CO2 and Nitro.
7% ABV | 50 IBU
|6PK COMPA BLUE CORN LAGER
|$10.00
Friends, beer drinkers, New Mexicans, this beer is for you. Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking for those long hours spent wiling the day away on the porch, or boat, or anywhere else for that matter. Cheers.
5.5% ABV | 20 IBU
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Sadie's Nacho
|$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
|Tostada & Salsa
|$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
|Chile con Queso
|$4.29
A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.
On The Flip
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
free range shredded chicken,
mexican street corn pico de gallo,
cotija cheese, crema limon.
|Steak Asada Taco
|$3.50
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
|Burqueño Burger
|$9.75
hatch green chile, white cheddar,
red chile aioli, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • SALADS
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|6Pk SCOTIA
|$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|10" Classic Pepperoni
|$9.50
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 10" Restoration Crust