Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants you'll love

Business Parkway/Academy Acres's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Latin American
Must-try Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants

DOGOS VIP image

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SONORA DOG$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
BIRRIA QUESO TACO$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
COCA COLA GLASS$2.90
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty-Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread and Basil Oil$3.00
Fresh basket of M’Tucci’s Sourdough & side of Basil Olive Oil
Chicken Milanese$18.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Burrata Cheese, Served with Creamy Pecorino Spaghettini
Pappardelle Porcini Pasta$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino
Guava Tree image

 

Guava Tree

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$7.95
OUR SIGNATURE RICE AND BLACK BEANS TOPPED WITH OUR REDUCED TOMATOE SAUCE AND AVOCADO.
Medianoche$9.25
THE CUBANO'S SMALLER COUSIN, ON OUR SWEET 6” "MEDIANOCHE" BREAD.
Arepa Del Perro$11.25
CUBAN STYLE SHREDDED BEEF, AVOCADO, SWEET PLANTAINS AND FRESCO CHEESE.
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley image

 

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Slider$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
Pulled Pork Spud$8.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in pulled pork, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
(3) Beef Taco Plate$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
M'tucci's Provisions image

 

M'tucci's Provisions

4939 Pan-American FWY, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Artisan$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house cured pancetta, house capicola, shaved Parma prosciutto
Smoked Margherita$12.00
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil infused olive oil, tomato jam, Italian olive oil
Sausage$14.00
M'tucci's Italian sausage, aged mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sauteed spinach, candied onions, feta
Steel Bender Brewyard image

 

Steel Bender Brewyard

8305 2nd St NW, Los Ranchos de ABQ

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crowler Raspberry Dynamite$9.00
Our popular house kettle sour is brewed with a wheat heavy grain bill, which we run off and kettle sour before boiling with lactose, a milk sugar. We then add a ridiculous quantity of pure raspberry puree to the fermentation and let it all bubble until the flavors develop and the yeast is finished. The result is a fantastically fruit-forward brew with a raspberry aroma, striking appearance, and a refreshingly sweet/tart finish. We have fun with this one!
5.8% ABV | 5 IBU
Crowler Co2 Pour Vida Porter$9.00
A very robust porter sets the stage for this harmonious coffee moment. Pour Vida Coffee Roasters provided the beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, which they roasted masterfully to retain a beautiful fruitiness. The beans and roast compliment the strong roast character of the porter. We used a cold brew method with the coffee to further accentuate the top notes of the beans. We love working with our local friends and even more when the result is as tasty as this. Available on CO2 and Nitro.
7% ABV | 50 IBU
6PK COMPA BLUE CORN LAGER$10.00
Friends, beer drinkers, New Mexicans, this beer is for you. Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking for those long hours spent wiling the day away on the porch, or boat, or anywhere else for that matter. Cheers.
5.5% ABV | 20 IBU
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sadie's Nacho$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
Tostada & Salsa$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
Chile con Queso$4.29
A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Taco$3.50
free range shredded chicken,
mexican street corn pico de gallo,
cotija cheese, crema limon.
Steak Asada Taco$3.50
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Burqueño Burger$9.75
hatch green chile, white cheddar,
red chile aioli, lettuce and tomato.
Restoration Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
10" Classic Pepperoni$9.50
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 10" Restoration Crust
Piñon Coffee House image

 

Piñon Coffee House

5222 4th St. NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Piñon Coffee House

4545 Alameda Blvd NE Suite I, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La Cantina Loca

na, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
