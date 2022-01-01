Eastside restaurants you'll love

Eastside restaurants
Eastside's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Caterers
Bagels
Must-try Eastside restaurants

Grassburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grassburger

11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (3996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Chedda Burger$8.75
Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.75
Grassburger + sautéed mushrooms + Swiss cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Green Chile Jackburger$8.75
Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
More about Grassburger
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cowboy Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
Country Breakfast$11.99
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
The Rattle Snake$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped two eggs and smothered with red or green chili, served with pintos.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Thai Tip image

 

Thai Tip

1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
N-1 Pad Thai Noodles$12.00
Thai Tip’s most popular noodle dish. Medium flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, green onions and bean sprouts; tossed in a savory tamarind sauce. Served with a side of peanuts, dried chili and lime.
C-4 Pa Nang Curry$12.00
Served with your choice of protein, Thai pa nang red curry, green beans, coconut milk, bell peppers and lime leaves.
A-1 Egg Rolls$3.00
eggroll paper lightly fried with ground pork carrots cabbage and silver noodles
More about Thai Tip
Rise and Roast image

 

Rise and Roast

401 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Custom Dozen (you mix it)$19.99
For online orders: If you would like more than one of any variety, please specify in the special requests. In the event of a sold out item, we will sub with the closest related option.
Boston Cream$2.49
Chocolate Frosted$1.89
More about Rise and Roast
The County Line Albuquerque image

 

The County Line Albuquerque

9600 Tramway Blvd N.E., Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The County Line Albuquerque
