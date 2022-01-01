Eastside restaurants you'll love
More about Grassburger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grassburger
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Bacon Chedda Burger
|$8.75
Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$8.75
Grassburger + sautéed mushrooms + Swiss cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
|Green Chile Jackburger
|$8.75
Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Cowboy Burrito
|$11.99
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
|Country Breakfast
|$11.99
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
|The Rattle Snake
|$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped two eggs and smothered with red or green chili, served with pintos.
More about Thai Tip
Thai Tip
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|N-1 Pad Thai Noodles
|$12.00
Thai Tip’s most popular noodle dish. Medium flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, green onions and bean sprouts; tossed in a savory tamarind sauce. Served with a side of peanuts, dried chili and lime.
|C-4 Pa Nang Curry
|$12.00
Served with your choice of protein, Thai pa nang red curry, green beans, coconut milk, bell peppers and lime leaves.
|A-1 Egg Rolls
|$3.00
eggroll paper lightly fried with ground pork carrots cabbage and silver noodles
More about Rise and Roast
Rise and Roast
401 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Custom Dozen (you mix it)
|$19.99
For online orders: If you would like more than one of any variety, please specify in the special requests. In the event of a sold out item, we will sub with the closest related option.
|Boston Cream
|$2.49
|Chocolate Frosted
|$1.89