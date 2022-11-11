Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rise and Roast

review star

No reviews yet

401 Eubank Blvd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87123

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom Dozen (you mix it)
Express Dozen (We mix it)
16 oz Cafe Latte

Coffee

12 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.40

12 oz Cafe Latte

$3.95

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.90

12 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$4.70

16 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.70

16 oz Cafe Latte

$4.45

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.40

16 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.20

20 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.90

20 oz Cafe Latte

$4.95

20 oz Cappuccino

$4.90

20 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.40

12 oz Americano

$2.95

16 oz Americano

$3.25

20 oz Americano

$3.45

Doppio

$2.40

Cortado

$3.40

12 oz Mocha

$4.20

16 oz Mocha

$4.90

20 oz Mocha

$5.20

12 oz White Mocha

$4.20

16 oz White Mocha

$5.40

20 oz White Mocha

$5.90

40-50 cups Sm Cambro (2FB)

$55.00

60-70 cups Lg Cambro (3FB)

$80.00Out of stock

80-90 cups Lg Cambro (4FB)

$100.00Out of stock

Hot Water Box

$10.00

Coffee Box (10-12 people)

$20.99

12 oz Tuxedo

$5.20

16 oz Tuxedo

$5.40

20 oz Tuxedo

$5.90

16 oz Iced Coffee

$3.80

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.40

16 oz Iced Mocha

$4.90

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.20

24 oz Iced Coffee

$3.90

24 oz Iced Latte

$5.20

24 oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

24 oz Cold Brew

$4.40

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.20

16 oz Iced Crml Latte Macc

$5.20

16 oz Iced White Mocha

$4.90

16 oz Nitro

$4.65Out of stock

24 oz Iced Americano

$3.40

24 oz Iced Crml Latte Macc

$5.70

24 oz Iced White Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Tuxedo

$4.90

24 oz Tuxedo

$5.50

Smoothies

16 oz Strawberry Banana

$3.99

24 oz. Straw/Ban

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pina Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango/Peach Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango/Peach Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Straw/Mango/Peach Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Straw/Mango/Peach Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Banana Smoothie

$4.99

16 oz Pina Colada Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pina Colada Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango Peach Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Peach Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Banana Smoothie

$4.99

16 oz Strawberry Colada Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Colada Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate/Cherry/Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate Cherry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate Cherry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Pomegranate Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Pomegranate Cherry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

16 oz Mango Orange Creme Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Orange Creme Smoothie

$4.49

Frapp

16 oz Caramel Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Mocha Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Coffee Creme Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Frozen Chai Frapp

$4.90

24 oz Caramel Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Mocha Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Coffee Creme Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Frozen Chai Frapp

$5.40

16 oz Sweet Vanilla Frapp

$4.85

24 oz Sweet Vanilla Frapp

$5.15

16 Chocolate Milkshake Frapp

$4.85

24 Chocolate Milkshake Frapp

$5.15

16 Matcha Frapp

$4.85

24 Matcha Frapp

$5.15

Tea

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12 oz London Fog

$3.90

12 oz Hot Chai

$3.90

12 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$3.90

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16 oz London Fog

$4.70

16 oz Hot Chai

$4.70

16 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.70

20 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

20 oz London Fog

$4.90

20 oz Hot Chai

$4.90

20 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.90

16 oz Iced Black Tea

$3.20

24 oz Iced Black Tea

$3.40

16 oz Iced Green Tea

$3.20Out of stock

24 oz Iced Green Tea

$3.40Out of stock

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

24 oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.65

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95

24 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65

16 oz Iced London Fog

$4.70

24 oz Iced London Fog

$4.90

16 oz Watermelon Oolong

$3.20

24 oz Watermolen Oolong

$3.40

16 oz Spicy Mango Oolong

$4.10

24 oz Spicy Mango Oolong

$4.30

Specialty

12 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.20

16 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.70

20 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.90

12 oz Steamed Milk

$3.20

16 oz Steamed Milk

$3.70

20 oz Steamed Milk

$3.90

Pup Cup

12 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.20

16 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.70

20 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.90

16 oz Cold Milk

$2.50

24 oz Cold Milk

$2.75

Seltzers

16 oz The Sandia

$3.50

24 oz The Sandia

$4.50

16 oz Build Your Own Seltzer

$2.25

24 oz Build Your Own Seltzer

$3.00

Slushes

16 oz The Dougie

$3.50Out of stock

24 oz The Dougie

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Build Your Own Slush

$2.75Out of stock

24 oz Build Your Own Slush

$3.75Out of stock

16 oz The Frosty Palmer

$3.50Out of stock

24 oz The Frosty Palmer

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Build Your Own Frosty Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

24 oz Build Your Own Frosty Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Single Donuts

Glazed

$1.19
$1.89
$1.89
$1.89

Maple Frosted

$1.89

Plain

$1.19

Spiced Chai

$2.69
$2.19

Raspberry

$2.19

Maple Bavarian

$2.19
$2.19
$2.49

Cherry Vanilla

$2.19
$2.29

Dutch Apple Pie

$2.69
$2.19
$1.89
$1.89

Blueberry Lavender

$2.19

Pumpkin Glazed

$2.19
$2.19

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Cinnamon Twist

$2.49

$2.49

Dozens

Dozen Glazed

$12.99

Express Dozen (We mix it)

$19.99
$19.99

For online orders: If you would like more than one of any variety, please specify in the special requests. In the event of a sold out item, we will sub with the closest related option.

Special Order Individual Donuts

$2.49Out of stock

12 Glazed Donut Bites

Donut Bites

$1.59Out of stock

Acai Bowl

The Peak

$7.25

Oatmeal

Rich and filling blend of oats; sure to satisfy. Make it your own or try the Classic.

Classic Oatmeal (Dried Berries, Brown Sugar, Chia Seeds, and Cinnamon)

$3.25

Plain Oatmeal

$3.25

Custom Oatmeal

$3.00

Null

Employee Half Dozen Box

$0.44

Chantilly Sundae

Layers of Chantilly icing, fruit, and donut bites.

Chantilly Sundae

$6.79Out of stock

Chantilly Party Bowl

$27.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Juice

$2.20

Bottle Water

$1.69

La Croix

$2.00

Shirts

Espresso Half Pound

$8.00

Espresso Whole Pound

$15.00

House Coffee Half Pound

$8.00

House Coffee Full Pound

$12.26
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rise + Roast is New Mexico brewed, committed to quality, + values your time. You can expect fresh donuts + top-shelf coffee, served quickly with a smile. We want to be a part of your day regardless of where you’re going, who you’re seeing, or what you’re accomplishing. We are dedicated to keeping our donuts handcrafted, our coffee hand-pressed, + we do it all with a smile. There is a science to what we do, but we don’t over complicate the process. At Rise + Roast we keep things simple - no-nonsense necessary. Great coffee, delectable donuts, + quick service. That’s our recipe for deliciousness. We hope you enjoy it.

Website

Location

401 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Directions

Gallery
Rise and Roast image
Rise and Roast image
Rise and Roast image

Map
