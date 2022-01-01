North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants you'll love
North Valley/Los Ranchos's top cuisines
Must-try North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery
Last Call Mexican Eatery
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$3.71
|Cabbage
|24oz Aguas Frescas
|$3.00
More about Toltec Brewing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Toltec Brewing
10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Wings
|$1.00
Jumbo wings. $1 per wing.
Classic hot, Cactus Warrior BBQ, or Garlic parm. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
|The Burque
|$13.50
House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.
|Pork Belly Fries
|$10.00
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, and cilantro
More about Dawgs for a Cause llc
Dawgs for a Cause llc
318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$4.50
served with ketchup cup for dipping
|Cheesecake Tacos
|$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
|PP Tacos
|$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
10136 Coors NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
More about M'tucci's Italian
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
M'tucci's Italian
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Green Chile
|$11.00
Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
|House Salad
M'tucci's Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
|Grilled Ceaser Salad
Grilled Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled House Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Other Chili
|$6.29
(classic chili dog) UHDC house made chili and onions
|Crunchy Onion
|$6.29
Our fried ancho chile dusted onion strings with UHDC chipotle mayo
|Chicago
|$5.99
Dragged through the garden. A line of mustard, two tomato wedges, a pickle spear, neon green relish, onion, a sport pepper and celery salt.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Rosemary & Garlic Fries
|$3.99
Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then seasoned with fresh rosemary that we dry out in house, and garlic salt.
|Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$6.99
Blanched, Flash Fried, and finished with a drizzling of our balsamic glaze.
|Le Blue
|$8.00
Bacon wrapped, fried and covered with sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese and thyme
More about Grassburger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grassburger
5600 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Fry Mix-Up
|$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
|French Fries
|$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
|Green Chile Jackburger
|$8.75
Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.