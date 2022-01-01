North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants you'll love

North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants
North Valley/Los Ranchos's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Latin American
Must-try North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants

Last Call Mexican Eatery image

 

Last Call Mexican Eatery

6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish Taco$3.71
Cabbage
24oz Aguas Frescas$3.00
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery
Toltec Brewing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Toltec Brewing

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$1.00
Jumbo wings. $1 per wing.
Classic hot, Cactus Warrior BBQ, or Garlic parm. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
The Burque$13.50
House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.
Pork Belly Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, and cilantro
More about Toltec Brewing
Dawgs for a Cause llc image

 

Dawgs for a Cause llc

318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$4.50
served with ketchup cup for dipping
Cheesecake Tacos$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
PP Tacos$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
More about Dawgs for a Cause llc
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

10136 Coors NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni & Green Chile$11.00
Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
House Salad
M'tucci's Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Grilled Ceaser Salad
Grilled Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled House Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about M'tucci's Italian
Urban Hotdog Company image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Other Chili$6.29
(classic chili dog) UHDC house made chili and onions
Crunchy Onion$6.29
Our fried ancho chile dusted onion strings with UHDC chipotle mayo
Chicago$5.99
Dragged through the garden. A line of mustard, two tomato wedges, a pickle spear, neon green relish, onion, a sport pepper and celery salt.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
Grassburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grassburger

5600 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (3675 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fry Mix-Up$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
French Fries$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Green Chile Jackburger$8.75
Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
More about Grassburger





