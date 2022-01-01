Midtown/University restaurants you'll love

Must-try Midtown/University restaurants

Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans image

 

Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans

3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Imperatore$15.95
Amore truffle cream feature ng black and whit truffle, fresh mushroom, house-made mozzarella, basil and finished with prosciutto di parma, Parmigiana Reggiano
Meatball Sliders$7.95
Four sliders on house-baked bread with house-made mozzarella, Italian meatball, marinara, Pecorino Romano, basil
Zia$10.95
White cream sauce, Hatch green chile, corn, house-made mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
More about Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery image

 

S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery

3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Slider$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
Pulled Pork Slider$4.39
Fresh pork shoulder smoked out until it's all tender, than pulled
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
More about S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery

