Midtown/University restaurants you'll love

Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans
3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3, Albuquerque
|Imperatore
|$15.95
Amore truffle cream feature ng black and whit truffle, fresh mushroom, house-made mozzarella, basil and finished with prosciutto di parma, Parmigiana Reggiano
|Meatball Sliders
|$7.95
Four sliders on house-baked bread with house-made mozzarella, Italian meatball, marinara, Pecorino Romano, basil
|Zia
|$10.95
White cream sauce, Hatch green chile, corn, house-made mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery
3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9, Albuquerque
|Chicken Slider
|$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
|Pulled Pork Slider
|$4.39
Fresh pork shoulder smoked out until it's all tender, than pulled
|BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños