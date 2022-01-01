Westside restaurants you'll love
Westside's top cuisines
Must-try Westside restaurants
More about Sobremesa
FRENCH FRIES
Sobremesa
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
house lager battered north atlantic haddock, served with house cut fries, house made spicy coleslaw & tartar sauce
|LG Posole
|$10.00
made vegitarian with red chile, served with a flour tortilla, limes & onions on the side. add pork or chicken
|GCBC Burger
|$15.00
1/3 pound Angus beef patty with green chile, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
More about Casa Taco
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)
|$39.95
12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
|Chips & Queso Large
|$6.50
House made seasoned tortilla chips with our famous Hatch Green Chile con Queso.
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.