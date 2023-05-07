Restaurant info

Making you the Best Pizza in Bend! What could be better than hot, delicious, straight-from-the-oven pizza? How about pizza that's only made with the finest, freshest and tastiest premium quality ingredients and then cooked on an authentic stone deck oven, the only way to get that perfect crust. Come by Little Pizza Paradise and taste the difference great quality and commitment make and get ready to be amazed at how good pizza can taste. Little Pizza Paradise ~

