Little Pizza Paradise

No reviews yet

63455 N Hwy 97

Suite 117

Bend, OR 97703

Regular Menu

Starters

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$13.95

Our homemade dough topped with a garlic herb olive oil sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served with a side of our tasty marinara sauce

Meatballs (3 Pieces)

$5.50

Our tasty Italian meatballs covered in our zesty marinara and topped with parmesan cheese

Meatballs (5 Pieces)

$8.00

Our tasty Italian meatballs covered in our zesty marinara and topped with parmesan cheese

Pita

Turkey Pita

$5.95

Sliced turkey, artichoke hearts and red bell peppers

Grinder Pita

$5.95

Canadian bacon, salami and pepperoni

Chicken Caesar Pita

$5.95

Roasted chicken and romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade caesar dressing

Garden Pita

$5.00

Artichoke hearts, cucumbers and red and green bell peppers

Subs

Turkey Sub

$7.50

Sliced turkey, artichoke hearts and red bell peppers

Grinder Sub

$7.50

Canadian bacon, salami and pepperoni

Chicken Caesar Sub

$7.50

Roasted chicken and romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade caesar dressing

Garden Sub

$7.00

Artichoke hearts, cucumbers and red and green bell peppers

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and parmesan

Salads

Antipasto Salad Regular

$7.50

Sweet spring mix with sliced meats, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, bell peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives and parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad Regular

$6.00

A traditional caesar salad with sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Garden Salad Regular

$6.00

Sweet spring mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, artichoke hearts and parmesan cheese

House Salad Regular

$4.95

Sweet spring mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Antipasto Salad Large

$12.95

Sweet spring mix with sliced meats, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, bell peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives and parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad Large

$10.50

A traditional caesar salad with sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese

House Salad Large

$8.95

Sweet spring mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Garden Salad Large

$10.50

Sweet spring mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, artichoke hearts and parmesan cheese

Desserts

Huge Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99

Pizza

Calzones

Calzone

$14.50

Homemade dough filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, our pizza sauce and your choice of 3 fillings

10" Speciality Pizzas

10" Cheese Napoli

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella (fior di latte) and whole milk mozzarella bring the best of Naples and American style pizza together for a cheese pizza like no other!

10" Bianca Pizza

$11.00

The traditional white pizza made with a garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses

10" Delsie's Joy

$12.50

A classic white pizza with garlic oil sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, crimini mushrooms, and topped with feta cheese

10" Super Veggie

$12.50

Spinach, crimini mushrooms, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and red onions, topped with feta cheese. Great with a basil pesto base

10" Chicken Florentine

$13.50

Basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes topped with feta cheese

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Roasted chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, pineapple, a little BBQ sauce and our homemade pizza sauce

10" Mediterranean

$13.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and crimini mushrooms topped with feta cheese

10" Favorites

10" Cheese

$11.00

Mozzarella with parmesan and Italian herbs

10" Pepperoni

$11.50

An improvement on the old favorite using "Classic" style pepperoni that's packed with flavor

10" Paradise

$12.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple

10" The Chicago

$12.50

Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms and parmesan

10" Meat Lovers

$13.50

Canadian bacon, pepperoni and Italian sausage

10" The Usual

$13.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions and black olives

10" The Works

$14.95

A little bit of everything: Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions, black olives and green bell peppers

14" Speciality Pizzas

14" Delsie's Joy

$23.50

A classic white pizza with garlic oil sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, crimini mushrooms, and topped with feta cheese

14" Cheese Napoli

$22.50

Fresh mozzarella (fior di latte) and whole milk mozzarella bring the best of Naples and American style pizza together for a cheese pizza like no other!

14" Bianca Pizza

$21.50

The traditional white pizza made with a garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses

14" Super Veggie

$23.50

Spinach, crimini mushrooms, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and red onions, topped with feta cheese. (Great with a basil pesto base)

14" Chicken Florentine

$24.95

Basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes topped with feta cheese

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Roasted chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, pineapple, a little BBQ sauce and our homemade pizza sauce

14" Mediterranean

$25.50

Sun-dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and crimini mushrooms topped with feta cheese

14" Favorites

14" Cheese

$20.50

Mozzarella with parmesan and Italian herbs

14" Pepperoni

$21.50

An improvement on the old favorite using "Classic" style pepperoni that's packed with flavor

14" Paradise

$23.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

14" The Chicago

$23.00

Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms and parmesan

14" Meat Lovers

$26.50

Canadian bacon, pepperoni and Italian sausage

14" The Usual

$26.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions and black olives

14" The Works

$28.50

A little bit of everything: Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions, black olives and green bell peppers

18" Speciality Pizzas

18" Cheese Napoli

$32.50

Fresh mozzarella (fior di latte) and whole milk mozzarella bring the best of Naples and American style pizza together for a cheese pizza like no other!

18" Bianca Pizza

$31.00

The traditional white pizza made with a garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses

18" Delsie's Joy

$35.00

A classic white pizza with garlic oil sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, crimini mushrooms, and topped with feta cheese

18" Super Veggie

$35.00

Spinach, crimini mushrooms, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and red onions, topped with feta cheese. (Great with a basil pesto base)

18" Chicken Florentine

$37.50

Basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes topped with feta cheese

18" BBQ Chicken

$37.50

Roasted chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, pineapple, a little BBQ sauce and our homemade pizza sauce

18" Mediterranean

$36.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and crimini mushrooms topped with feta cheese

18" Favorites

18" Cheese

$28.50

Mozzarella with parmesan and Italian herbs

18" Pepperoni

$31.50

An improvement on the old favorite using "Classic" style pepperoni that's packed with flavor

18" Paradise

$35.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

18" The Chicago

$35.00

Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms and parmesan

18" Meat Lovers

$38.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni and Italian sausage

18" The Usual

$38.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions and black olives

18" The Works

$39.95

A little bit of everything: Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onions, black olives and green bell peppers

Deep Dish Pizza

1 Topping Deep Dish Pizza

$25.50

Feeds 4-6. 25 min. Extra cook time

2 Topping Deep Dish Pizza

$27.50

Feeds 4-6. 25 min. Extra cook time

3 Topping Deep Dish Pizza

$29.50

Feeds 4-6. 25 min. Extra cook time

4 Topping Deep Dish Pizza

$31.50

Feeds 4-6. 25 min. Extra cook time

BYO Pizzas

10" Half and Half Specialty

12" Half and Half Specialty

14" Half and Half Specialty

18" Half and Half Specialty

10" BYO Pizza

$11.00

12" Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$20.50

14" BYO Pizza

$20.50

18" BYO Pizza

$28.50

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.50

Sides

Side ranch small

$0.75

Side ranch Med

$4.00

Side ranch Large

$6.00

Side marinara

$0.75
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Making you the Best Pizza in Bend! What could be better than hot, delicious, straight-from-the-oven pizza? How about pizza that's only made with the finest, freshest and tastiest premium quality ingredients and then cooked on an authentic stone deck oven, the only way to get that perfect crust. Come by Little Pizza Paradise and taste the difference great quality and commitment make and get ready to be amazed at how good pizza can taste. Little Pizza Paradise ~

