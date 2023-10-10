Kefi Family Meal Deal

$45.00

A large bowl of Kefi brown rice, a large bowl of either chicken or gyro, a large Greek salad (contains a lettuce of your choice, cucumbers, tomatoes, raw or pickled onions, feta cheese, and olives) and 4 pitas, plus Greek dressing and a large Tzatziki sauce. Feeds four. Available daily. Maximum 2 per order please.