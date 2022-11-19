  • Home
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie

695 Reviews

$$

803 SW Industrial Way

Suite 202

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Popular Items

Dubbel or Nothing - Bottle
The Trinity - Bottle
Hazy Day In Brussels - 4pk

Communal

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Bacon lardon, goat cheese & balsamic reduction

Belgian Frites Cone

Belgian Frites Cone

$8.00

Classic frites served with curry ketchup, horseradish Dijon aioli, andalouse

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

6oz locally made pretzel, Fleur de Sel, house made bier cheese

Prawn Croquettes (4pc)

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Soup

$9.00

Beet Truffle Goat Cheese Salat

$13.00

Big Green Salat

$12.00
Le Petit Salad

Le Petit Salad

$6.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, homemade croutons (v)

Winter Wedge Salad

$13.00

Battered & Bunned

Sandos, Sausages and Burgers
Belgo Burger

Belgo Burger

$18.00

Belgians love their fork and knife burgers! Fresh local ground chuck*, kaiser bun, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, dill pickles, Dijonnaise, frites or side salad

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sando

$19.00
Pork Schnitzel Sando

Pork Schnitzel Sando

$18.00

Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hoagie roll, apple cabbage slaw, honey mustard, choice of frites or side salad

Salmon Sando

$19.00

Bratwurst

$17.00

Principals

Chicken & Liège Waffles

Chicken & Liège Waffles

$24.00

Crispy fried chicken breast tenders & classic Belgian Liège waffle, thick cut bacon, maple syrup, whipped butter, served with Louisiana hot sauce

Chickpea Curry

$18.00

Lamb Ragout

$20.00
Pork Schnitzel Plate

Pork Schnitzel Plate

$22.00

Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hazlenut pesto noodles, caraway smoked cabbage, mustard cream sauce

Plain Waffle Only

$11.00

Accompaniments

Belgian Potato Salad

Belgian Potato Salad

$7.00

Belgian potato salad with bacon, dill and chives.

Grilled Bread

Grilled Bread

$5.00

Sliced and grilled bread.

Side Frites

Side Frites

$5.00

Side of Belgian frites

Any Sausage

$7.00

Choice of: Bratwurst, or Spicy Portugese Chorizo

4oz Grilled Salmon

$12.00
Burger Patty Only
$7.00

Burger Patty Only

$7.00
Garden Burger (vegetarian) Patty Only
$7.00

Garden Burger (vegetarian) Patty Only

$7.00

Schnitzel Patty

$7.00
Xtra bier cheese Sauce-4oz
$2.00

Xtra bier cheese Sauce-4oz

$2.00
Xtra Mustard Cream Sauce
$1.50

Xtra Mustard Cream Sauce

$1.50
Xtra Syrup

Xtra Syrup

$1.50

Side Stone Mustard Seed

$1.50

Sins

Beignets

Beignets

$12.00

Classic cinnamon sugar fried pastry with caramel sauce drizzle

Banana & Nutella Waffle

$13.00

Warm Liège waffle topped with Nutella and fresh sliced bananas

Plain Waffle Only

$11.00

Kiddos

Butter Parmesan Noodles

$8.00
KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders & Frites
$10.00

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders & Frites

$10.00
Mini Corn Dogs & Frites
$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Frites

$8.00

PB & J Waffle

$13.00

Sliced Apples & Caramel

$6.00

Bottles (To Go)

The Trinity - Bottle

The Trinity - Bottle

$7.50

Belgian Tripel 8.1% ABV 36 IBU - Soft malt character, with a slightly spicy hop influence and moderate bitterness. The finish is peppery due to the clove-like phenols produced by the yeast. Mild esters reminiscent of pineapple and tropical fruit can be detected. - Single 500ml Bottle

Dubbel or Nothing - Bottle

Dubbel or Nothing - Bottle

$7.50

Belgian Dubbel 7.2% ABV 23 IBU - This Dubbel is traditional, rich and malty. Finished with candy syrup which gives rise to hints of cocoa, caramel and toast with a nice, dry and balanced finish. - Single 500ml Bottle

Meet Your Maker - Bottle

Meet Your Maker - Bottle

$9.50

Belgian Dark Strong 9% ABV 28 IBU - An epiphany beer for the brave who seek it with aromas of raisins and dates, the flavor shines through as dark fruit and caramel with a bit of chocolate and coffee -- a Belgian-style dark ale to enjoy slowly. Tall, dark and strong at 9% ABV, with depth of flavor & soul. - Single 500ml Bottle

Pour Pour Pitiful Me - Bottle

Pour Pour Pitiful Me - Bottle

$13.00

Belgian Quadrupel 10% ABV 28 IBU - Aged and fermented over cherries to produce a ripe and full flavor profile, this brilliant Belgian-style quad is rich with deep, dark fruits and just sings in the glass. - Single 500ml Bottle

Friar's Festivus '22 (Bottle)

$13.00Out of stock
Friar's Festivus - 2021 Bottle

Friar's Festivus - 2021 Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Belgian-Style Winter Ale 10.2% ABV 30 IBU - Continuing an age old Belgian tradition of brewing steep beers for cold months, we humbly oﬀer you our winter seasonal brewed in the quadruple style! Friar's Festivus capture's the senses with aromas of lemon and dark fruit, and a complex ﬂavor proﬁle of caramel, clove, and a slight malty sweetness. Modest amounts of our classic dark brewing syrup and fermentation by both our Witbier and traditional Belgian-style yeast strains help this traditional winter ale strike the balance between spicy and sweet. Perfect for a cold winter evening! - Single 500ml Bottle

Cans

Brother's Bier Single Can

Brother's Bier Single Can

$3.50

Belgian Single - 4.8% ABV - 32 IBU - 19.2oz can - If you know Monkless, you know we’re not known for brewing small beers - that said, we wanted a clean sessionable beer to share as the warm summer months approached us. We were inspired by the Trappist tradition of the Belgian Single. Brother’s Bier is a SMaSH beer brewed from Pilsen malt and Sterling hops, and fermented to a nice dry finish with our traditional Trappist yeast strain. A late hop addition of Sterling adds a bit of spicy, citrusy hop aroma and flavor to the quintessential fruity-spicy yeast character of a classic Belgian Single.

Shepplekofeggan 4PK

Shepplekofeggan 4PK

$11.00

Belgian Witbier - 5.4% ABV - 16 IBU - The hard-saying yet easy-drinking Shepplekofeggan was created as an ode to friendship. Pronounced “shêp-ul-kof-again”, it is named after four friends who love their lighter beers; it’s namesakes “Sheets-Epple-Intelkoffer-Duggan” inspired this refreshing Belgian Witbier, which is finished with fresh orange zest and coriander and packed full of citrusy flavor. It just begs for great friends to share it with, and is proof that all Belgian-style beers don’t have to be big in alcohol -- only big in flavor. - 4 x 16oz cans

Capitulation 4PK

Capitulation 4PK

$13.00

Dry Hopped Belgian Tripel - 8.1% ABV - 36 IBU What do you do when customers say "I love hoppy beers"? Well, if you're any other brewery you might brew 6 different IPA's for them to choose from, but if you're Monkless, you capitulate, and dry hop your classic Belgian Tripel. We took one of our favorite beers, The Trinity, and dry hopped it to add a blast of flowery, citrusy hop aroma. - 4 x 16oz cans

Peppercorn Imperial Wit 4PK

Peppercorn Imperial Wit 4PK

$13.00

Belgian Imperial Witbier - 8.2% ABV - 30 IBU - The big brother of our Shepplekofeggan Wit. We doubled the IBU's to balance the alcohol and used a myriad of spices, headlined by a four peppercorn blend, accented with fresh orange peel and coriander. The result is a big, yet light bodied Wit with citrus and pear aromas that finishes clean and peppery. - 4 x 16oz cans

Four Devils 4PK

Four Devils 4PK

$15.00

Belgian-Style Golden Ale - 9% ABV - 30 IBU - Devilishly smooth & Light bodied! This classic dry golden ale is slightly fruity with a subtle earthy hop presence. The bouquet is sweet with a mild spiciness intertwining with a pleasant pineapple character. - 4 x 16oz cans

The FNG (4PK)

The FNG (4PK)

$15.00

Belgian Abbey Ale - 8% ABV - 26 IBU - When the F’n New Guy makes a mistake that turns into a happy accident, we name the beer after him. Belgian Candi Syrup and Belgian Abbey yeast working in harmony to deliver balanced malt, toffee, caramel, notes of clove and pepper with a truly clean finish. - 4 x 16oz cans

Hazy Day In Brussels - 4pk

Hazy Day In Brussels - 4pk

$15.00

Double Dry Hopped Hazy Belgian Tripel - 8.6% ABV - 38 IBU - Inspired by the historic Grand Place in the city of Brussels and their haze-filled days (with a nod, of course, to the New England Haze Craze), this beer is brimming with a juicy, tropical and citrusy hop profile while also delivering the flavors of a classic Belgian Tripel. Brewed using a traditional Belgian brewing foundation, we started with Belgian Pilsen malt, followed by a classic Belgian Trappist yeast, then took a departure from the norm and double dry hopped this Belgian Tripel with a generous amount of Citra, El Dorado, and Mandarina Bavaria hops giving rise to our latest delicious creation. - 4 x 16oz cans

Mixed 6 Pack

Mixed 6 Pack

$19.00

Shepplekofeggan x 2 Peppercorn Imperial Wit x 2 Capitulation x 2

64 oz Growler (Includes Monkless Growler)

Price includes 64oz Monkless branded glass growler.
Brother's Bier - 64oz Growler
$23.00

Brother's Bier - 64oz Growler

$23.00
Shepplekofeggan - 64oz Growler
$23.00

Shepplekofeggan - 64oz Growler

$23.00
Restitution - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Restitution - 64oz Growler

$25.00
The Trinity - 64oz Growler
$25.00

The Trinity - 64oz Growler

$25.00
Peppercorn Imperial Wit - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Peppercorn Imperial Wit - 64oz Growler

$25.00
Capitulation - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Capitulation - 64oz Growler

$25.00
Hazy Day in Brussels - 64 oz Growler

Hazy Day in Brussels - 64 oz Growler

$25.00Out of stock
Four Devils - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Four Devils - 64oz Growler

$25.00

Homage - 64oz Growler

$25.00
Dubbel or Nothing - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Dubbel or Nothing - 64oz Growler

$25.00
FNG - 64oz Growler
$25.00

FNG - 64oz Growler

$25.00
Meet Your Maker - 64oz Growler

Meet Your Maker - 64oz Growler

$34.00Out of stock
Pour Pour Pitiful Me - 64oz Growler
$34.00

Pour Pour Pitiful Me - 64oz Growler

$34.00

Cider

$26.00
Hibiscus Ginger Ale - 64oz Growler
$25.00

Hibiscus Ginger Ale - 64oz Growler

$25.00

Clothing

Crew Neck Tee - Black - Small
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Black - Small

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Medium
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Black - Medium

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Large

Crew Neck Tee - Black - Large

$25.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Extra Large

Crew Neck Tee - Black - Extra Large

$25.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Tee - Black - 2XL
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Black - 2XL

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Black - 3XL
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Black - 3XL

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Small
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Small

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Medium
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Medium

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Large

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Large

$25.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Extra Large

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Extra Large

$25.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 2XL
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 2XL

$25.00
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 3XL
$25.00

Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 3XL

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Small
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Small

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Medium
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Medium

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Large
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Large

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Extra Large
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Extra Large

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 2XL
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 2XL

$25.00
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 3XL
$25.00

Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 3XL

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - Small

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - Medium

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - Large

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - XL

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - 2XL

$25.00

MYM Crew Neck - 3XL

$25.00
Long Sleeve Tee - Small
$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee - Small

$30.00
Long Sleeve Tee - Medium
$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee - Medium

$30.00
Long Sleeve Tee - Large
$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee - Large

$30.00
Long Sleeve Tee - Extra Large
$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee - Extra Large

$30.00
Long Sleeve Tee - 2XL
$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee - 2XL

$30.00
V Neck - Black - Small
$25.00

V Neck - Black - Small

$25.00
V Neck - Black - Medium
$25.00

V Neck - Black - Medium

$25.00
V Neck - Black - Large
$25.00

V Neck - Black - Large

$25.00
V Neck - Black - Extra Large
$25.00

V Neck - Black - Extra Large

$25.00
V Neck - Black - 2XL
$25.00

V Neck - Black - 2XL

$25.00
V Neck Tee - Blue - Small
$25.00

V Neck Tee - Blue - Small

$25.00
V Neck Tee - Blue - Medium
$25.00

V Neck Tee - Blue - Medium

$25.00
V Neck Tee - Blue - Large
$25.00

V Neck Tee - Blue - Large

$25.00
V Neck Tee - Blue - Extra Large
$25.00

V Neck Tee - Blue - Extra Large

$25.00
V

V Neck Tee - Blue - 2XL

$25.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Small

$48.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Medium

$48.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Large

$48.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - XL

$48.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - 2XL

$48.00

Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - 3XL

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid Small

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid Medium

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid Large

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid XL

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid 2XL

$48.00

Flannel Green Plaid 3XL

$48.00

Quilted Vest Small

$45.00

Quilted Vest Medium

$45.00

Quilted Vest Large

$45.00

Quilted Vest XL

$45.00

Quilted Vest 2XL

$45.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Small

$35.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Medium

$35.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Large

$35.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL

$35.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - Small - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - Small - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - Medium - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - Medium - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - Large - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - Large - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - XL - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - XL - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - 2XL - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - 2XL - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00
Pullover Sweatshirt - 3XL - Dk Choc Brown

Pullover Sweatshirt - 3XL - Dk Choc Brown

$38.00

Fleece Hoodie Small

$40.00

Fleece Hoodie Medium

$40.00

Fleece Hoodie Large

$40.00

Fleece Hoodie XL

$40.00

Fleece Hoodie 2XL

$40.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Small - Charcoal Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Small - Charcoal Black

$55.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Medium - Charcoal Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Medium - Charcoal Black

$55.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Large - Charcoal Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Large - Charcoal Black

$55.00Out of stock
Zip Up Hoodie - XL - Charcoal Black

Zip Up Hoodie - XL - Charcoal Black

$55.00
Zip Up Hoodie - 2XL - Charcoal Black

Zip Up Hoodie - 2XL - Charcoal Black

$55.00

Pajama Pants - Small

$36.00

Pajama Pants - Medium

$36.00

Pajama Pants - Large

$36.00

Pajama Pants - XL

$36.00

Pajama Pants - 2XL

$36.00

Headware

Snapback Hat - Brown w/ Tan Logo

Snapback Hat - Brown w/ Tan Logo

$25.00
Snapback Hat - Black w/ Grey Logo

Snapback Hat - Black w/ Grey Logo

$25.00
Snapback Hat - Grey w/ Black Logo

Snapback Hat - Grey w/ Black Logo

$25.00
Snapback Hat - Camo w/ Logo

Snapback Hat - Camo w/ Logo

$25.00

Relaxed Dad Hat

$22.00

5 Panel - Grey/Black

$30.00
Cuffed Beanie - Dark Grey

Cuffed Beanie - Dark Grey

$25.00
Cuffed Beanie - Gold

Cuffed Beanie - Gold

$25.00
Scrunch Beanie - Cream

Scrunch Beanie - Cream

$25.00

Glassware

5oz Belgian Taster Glass

5oz Belgian Taster Glass

$6.00
13oz Belgian Glass

13oz Belgian Glass

$8.00
16oz Belgian Tulip Glass

16oz Belgian Tulip Glass

$8.00
16oz Pilsner Glass

16oz Pilsner Glass

$8.00
16oz Stemless Glass

16oz Stemless Glass

$8.00
14oz Rastal Teku Glass

14oz Rastal Teku Glass

$14.00

Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Teku glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Gold Rim, Gold Monkless "M" logo, Monkless branded nucleation in glass

Empty Growler

Empty Growler

$10.00

Miscellaneous

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Bandana

Bandana

$10.00
Monkless Tin Tacker

Monkless Tin Tacker

$18.00
Pounder Metal Coozie

Pounder Metal Coozie

$28.00Out of stock
DrinkTanks Pint Glass

DrinkTanks Pint Glass

$25.00Out of stock

Monkless branded Drinktanks 16 oz Insulated Metal pint glass

Taphandle

$48.00

Taphandle

$48.00

Taphandle

$48.00
Beer Candle - The Trinity - Citrus & Basil

Beer Candle - The Trinity - Citrus & Basil

$24.00Out of stock
Beer Candle - Dubbel or Nothing - Apples & Maple Bourbon

Beer Candle - Dubbel or Nothing - Apples & Maple Bourbon

$24.00Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are open M-Th from 11:30-9p Fr-Sa 11a-10p and Sun 11a-9p. We appreciate your continued support Cheers!

Website

Location

803 SW Industrial Way, Suite 202, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Monkless Belgian Ales image
Monkless Belgian Ales image
Monkless Belgian Ales image
Monkless Belgian Ales image

