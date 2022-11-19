Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie

Brother's Bier Single Can

$3.50

Belgian Single - 4.8% ABV - 32 IBU - 19.2oz can - If you know Monkless, you know we’re not known for brewing small beers - that said, we wanted a clean sessionable beer to share as the warm summer months approached us. We were inspired by the Trappist tradition of the Belgian Single. Brother’s Bier is a SMaSH beer brewed from Pilsen malt and Sterling hops, and fermented to a nice dry finish with our traditional Trappist yeast strain. A late hop addition of Sterling adds a bit of spicy, citrusy hop aroma and flavor to the quintessential fruity-spicy yeast character of a classic Belgian Single.