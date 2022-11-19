Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
695 Reviews
$$
803 SW Industrial Way
Suite 202
Bend, OR 97702
Communal
Soup & Salad
Battered & Bunned
Belgo Burger
Belgians love their fork and knife burgers! Fresh local ground chuck*, kaiser bun, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, dill pickles, Dijonnaise, frites or side salad
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sando
Pork Schnitzel Sando
Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hoagie roll, apple cabbage slaw, honey mustard, choice of frites or side salad
Salmon Sando
Bratwurst
Principals
Chicken & Liège Waffles
Crispy fried chicken breast tenders & classic Belgian Liège waffle, thick cut bacon, maple syrup, whipped butter, served with Louisiana hot sauce
Chickpea Curry
Lamb Ragout
Pork Schnitzel Plate
Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hazlenut pesto noodles, caraway smoked cabbage, mustard cream sauce
Plain Waffle Only
Accompaniments
Belgian Potato Salad
Belgian potato salad with bacon, dill and chives.
Grilled Bread
Sliced and grilled bread.
Side Frites
Side of Belgian frites
Any Sausage
Choice of: Bratwurst, or Spicy Portugese Chorizo
4oz Grilled Salmon
Burger Patty Only
Garden Burger (vegetarian) Patty Only
Schnitzel Patty
Xtra bier cheese Sauce-4oz
Xtra Mustard Cream Sauce
Xtra Syrup
Side Stone Mustard Seed
Sins
Kiddos
Bottles (To Go)
The Trinity - Bottle
Belgian Tripel 8.1% ABV 36 IBU - Soft malt character, with a slightly spicy hop influence and moderate bitterness. The finish is peppery due to the clove-like phenols produced by the yeast. Mild esters reminiscent of pineapple and tropical fruit can be detected. - Single 500ml Bottle
Dubbel or Nothing - Bottle
Belgian Dubbel 7.2% ABV 23 IBU - This Dubbel is traditional, rich and malty. Finished with candy syrup which gives rise to hints of cocoa, caramel and toast with a nice, dry and balanced finish. - Single 500ml Bottle
Meet Your Maker - Bottle
Belgian Dark Strong 9% ABV 28 IBU - An epiphany beer for the brave who seek it with aromas of raisins and dates, the flavor shines through as dark fruit and caramel with a bit of chocolate and coffee -- a Belgian-style dark ale to enjoy slowly. Tall, dark and strong at 9% ABV, with depth of flavor & soul. - Single 500ml Bottle
Pour Pour Pitiful Me - Bottle
Belgian Quadrupel 10% ABV 28 IBU - Aged and fermented over cherries to produce a ripe and full flavor profile, this brilliant Belgian-style quad is rich with deep, dark fruits and just sings in the glass. - Single 500ml Bottle
Friar's Festivus '22 (Bottle)
Friar's Festivus - 2021 Bottle
Belgian-Style Winter Ale 10.2% ABV 30 IBU - Continuing an age old Belgian tradition of brewing steep beers for cold months, we humbly oﬀer you our winter seasonal brewed in the quadruple style! Friar's Festivus capture's the senses with aromas of lemon and dark fruit, and a complex ﬂavor proﬁle of caramel, clove, and a slight malty sweetness. Modest amounts of our classic dark brewing syrup and fermentation by both our Witbier and traditional Belgian-style yeast strains help this traditional winter ale strike the balance between spicy and sweet. Perfect for a cold winter evening! - Single 500ml Bottle
Cans
Brother's Bier Single Can
Belgian Single - 4.8% ABV - 32 IBU - 19.2oz can - If you know Monkless, you know we’re not known for brewing small beers - that said, we wanted a clean sessionable beer to share as the warm summer months approached us. We were inspired by the Trappist tradition of the Belgian Single. Brother’s Bier is a SMaSH beer brewed from Pilsen malt and Sterling hops, and fermented to a nice dry finish with our traditional Trappist yeast strain. A late hop addition of Sterling adds a bit of spicy, citrusy hop aroma and flavor to the quintessential fruity-spicy yeast character of a classic Belgian Single.
Shepplekofeggan 4PK
Belgian Witbier - 5.4% ABV - 16 IBU - The hard-saying yet easy-drinking Shepplekofeggan was created as an ode to friendship. Pronounced “shêp-ul-kof-again”, it is named after four friends who love their lighter beers; it’s namesakes “Sheets-Epple-Intelkoffer-Duggan” inspired this refreshing Belgian Witbier, which is finished with fresh orange zest and coriander and packed full of citrusy flavor. It just begs for great friends to share it with, and is proof that all Belgian-style beers don’t have to be big in alcohol -- only big in flavor. - 4 x 16oz cans
Capitulation 4PK
Dry Hopped Belgian Tripel - 8.1% ABV - 36 IBU What do you do when customers say "I love hoppy beers"? Well, if you're any other brewery you might brew 6 different IPA's for them to choose from, but if you're Monkless, you capitulate, and dry hop your classic Belgian Tripel. We took one of our favorite beers, The Trinity, and dry hopped it to add a blast of flowery, citrusy hop aroma. - 4 x 16oz cans
Peppercorn Imperial Wit 4PK
Belgian Imperial Witbier - 8.2% ABV - 30 IBU - The big brother of our Shepplekofeggan Wit. We doubled the IBU's to balance the alcohol and used a myriad of spices, headlined by a four peppercorn blend, accented with fresh orange peel and coriander. The result is a big, yet light bodied Wit with citrus and pear aromas that finishes clean and peppery. - 4 x 16oz cans
Four Devils 4PK
Belgian-Style Golden Ale - 9% ABV - 30 IBU - Devilishly smooth & Light bodied! This classic dry golden ale is slightly fruity with a subtle earthy hop presence. The bouquet is sweet with a mild spiciness intertwining with a pleasant pineapple character. - 4 x 16oz cans
The FNG (4PK)
Belgian Abbey Ale - 8% ABV - 26 IBU - When the F’n New Guy makes a mistake that turns into a happy accident, we name the beer after him. Belgian Candi Syrup and Belgian Abbey yeast working in harmony to deliver balanced malt, toffee, caramel, notes of clove and pepper with a truly clean finish. - 4 x 16oz cans
Hazy Day In Brussels - 4pk
Double Dry Hopped Hazy Belgian Tripel - 8.6% ABV - 38 IBU - Inspired by the historic Grand Place in the city of Brussels and their haze-filled days (with a nod, of course, to the New England Haze Craze), this beer is brimming with a juicy, tropical and citrusy hop profile while also delivering the flavors of a classic Belgian Tripel. Brewed using a traditional Belgian brewing foundation, we started with Belgian Pilsen malt, followed by a classic Belgian Trappist yeast, then took a departure from the norm and double dry hopped this Belgian Tripel with a generous amount of Citra, El Dorado, and Mandarina Bavaria hops giving rise to our latest delicious creation. - 4 x 16oz cans
Mixed 6 Pack
Shepplekofeggan x 2 Peppercorn Imperial Wit x 2 Capitulation x 2
64 oz Growler (Includes Monkless Growler)
Brother's Bier - 64oz Growler
Shepplekofeggan - 64oz Growler
Restitution - 64oz Growler
The Trinity - 64oz Growler
Peppercorn Imperial Wit - 64oz Growler
Capitulation - 64oz Growler
Hazy Day in Brussels - 64 oz Growler
Four Devils - 64oz Growler
Homage - 64oz Growler
Dubbel or Nothing - 64oz Growler
FNG - 64oz Growler
Meet Your Maker - 64oz Growler
Pour Pour Pitiful Me - 64oz Growler
Cider
Hibiscus Ginger Ale - 64oz Growler
Clothing
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Small
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Medium
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Large
Crew Neck Tee - Black - Extra Large
Crew Neck Tee - Black - 2XL
Crew Neck Tee - Black - 3XL
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Small
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Medium
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Large
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - Extra Large
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 2XL
Crew Neck Tee - Brown - 3XL
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Small
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Medium
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Large
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - Extra Large
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 2XL
Eat Local Drink Belgian Tee - 3XL
MYM Crew Neck - Small
MYM Crew Neck - Medium
MYM Crew Neck - Large
MYM Crew Neck - XL
MYM Crew Neck - 2XL
MYM Crew Neck - 3XL
Long Sleeve Tee - Small
Long Sleeve Tee - Medium
Long Sleeve Tee - Large
Long Sleeve Tee - Extra Large
Long Sleeve Tee - 2XL
V Neck - Black - Small
V Neck - Black - Medium
V Neck - Black - Large
V Neck - Black - Extra Large
V Neck - Black - 2XL
V Neck Tee - Blue - Small
V Neck Tee - Blue - Medium
V Neck Tee - Blue - Large
V Neck Tee - Blue - Extra Large
V Neck Tee - Blue - 2XL
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Small
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Medium
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - Large
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - XL
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - 2XL
Flannel Shirt - Gold Plaid - 3XL
Flannel Green Plaid Small
Flannel Green Plaid Medium
Flannel Green Plaid Large
Flannel Green Plaid XL
Flannel Green Plaid 2XL
Flannel Green Plaid 3XL
Quilted Vest Small
Quilted Vest Medium
Quilted Vest Large
Quilted Vest XL
Quilted Vest 2XL
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Small
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Medium
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Large
Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL
Pullover Sweatshirt - Small - Dk Choc Brown
Pullover Sweatshirt - Medium - Dk Choc Brown
Pullover Sweatshirt - Large - Dk Choc Brown
Pullover Sweatshirt - XL - Dk Choc Brown
Pullover Sweatshirt - 2XL - Dk Choc Brown
Pullover Sweatshirt - 3XL - Dk Choc Brown
Fleece Hoodie Small
Fleece Hoodie Medium
Fleece Hoodie Large
Fleece Hoodie XL
Fleece Hoodie 2XL
Zip Up Hoodie - Small - Charcoal Black
Zip Up Hoodie - Medium - Charcoal Black
Zip Up Hoodie - Large - Charcoal Black
Zip Up Hoodie - XL - Charcoal Black
Zip Up Hoodie - 2XL - Charcoal Black
Pajama Pants - Small
Pajama Pants - Medium
Pajama Pants - Large
Pajama Pants - XL
Pajama Pants - 2XL
Headware
Glassware
5oz Belgian Taster Glass
13oz Belgian Glass
16oz Belgian Tulip Glass
16oz Pilsner Glass
16oz Stemless Glass
14oz Rastal Teku Glass
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Teku glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Gold Rim, Gold Monkless "M" logo, Monkless branded nucleation in glass
Empty Growler
Miscellaneous
Sticker
Bandana
Monkless Tin Tacker
Pounder Metal Coozie
DrinkTanks Pint Glass
Monkless branded Drinktanks 16 oz Insulated Metal pint glass
Taphandle
Taphandle
Taphandle
Beer Candle - The Trinity - Citrus & Basil
Beer Candle - Dubbel or Nothing - Apples & Maple Bourbon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are open M-Th from 11:30-9p Fr-Sa 11a-10p and Sun 11a-9p. We appreciate your continued support Cheers!
803 SW Industrial Way, Suite 202, Bend, OR 97702