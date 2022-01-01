Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyagi Ramen

751 Reviews

$$

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102

Bend, OR 97702

Spicy Miso Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Smoked Shiitake Cashew Ramen (Vegan)

ROBATA/YAKITORI

CHICKEN THIGH ROBATA

CHICKEN THIGH ROBATA

$6.25Out of stock

With Miyagi Tare

SHIITAKE ROBATA

$4.00

With Vegan Tare and Crispy Garlic

SPICY PORK BELLY ROBATA

$6.00

With Chili Tare and Sesame Seeds

NOT RAMEN

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$4.00

Served with Cilantro/Ginger Miso Vin/Wasabi Almonds/Puffed Rice/Sesame Seeds

Chicken Karaage Steamed Bun

Chicken Karaage Steamed Bun

$5.00

Served with Black Sesame Mayo/Pickles/Hoisin/Sriracha

Chashu Pork Belly Steamed Bun

Chashu Pork Belly Steamed Bun

$5.00

Served with Black Sesame Mayo/Pickles/Hoisin/Sriracha

Tempura Mushroom Steamed Bun

Tempura Mushroom Steamed Bun

$5.00

Served with Black Sesame Mayo/Pickles/Hoisin/Sriracha

Miyagi-Don

$12.00

Served with Rice/Soy Onion Broth/Scallions/Sesame Seeds/Miyagi Tare Choice of Protein (Karaage/Chashu Pork/Spicy Tofu) Choice of Mayo (Japanese Curry Mayo/Lemon Mayo/Black Sesame Mayo)

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.00

RAMEN

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Served with red miso, chili oil, chashu pork belly, spicy minced pork, wilted bean sprouts, and scallion.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Served with chashu pork belly, nori, corn, bamboo shoot, soft egg, scallions, and black garlic oil.

Smoked Shiitake Cashew Ramen (Vegan)

Smoked Shiitake Cashew Ramen (Vegan)

$15.50

Tomato Oil/Spicy Tofu/Roasted Tomato/Bok Choy/Pickled Shiitake/Pea Shoots/Scallion

LITTLE NINJAS

Kid's Ramen

Kid's Ramen

$7.00

Kids Noodle

$7.00

Miyagi Tare/Sesame Seed/Choice of Protein

N/A BEVS

Choya Yuzu Soda

Choya Yuzu Soda

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00
Choya Plum Soda

Choya Plum Soda

$3.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Zentopia CBD

Zentopia CBD

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.50

BEER

10 Barrel IPA Can

10 Barrel IPA Can

$6.00
Asahi

Asahi

$5.00
Pub Beer

Pub Beer

$3.50
Sapporo 12oz Can

Sapporo 12oz Can

$5.00
White Claw

White Claw

$6.00

10 Barrel Crush

$6.00

Sapporo Black

$10.00

Schilling Cider

$6.00

SAKE

Tanuki Sake

Tanuki Sake

$9.00
Sayuri

Sayuri

$16.00

Momokawa Pearl

$15.00

Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup

$9.00

Joto The Green One

$25.00

Dassai 45

$25.00

Joto

$25.00

WINE

Underwood Rose

Underwood Rose

$5.00Out of stock

Canned Oregon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sparkling White Wine

$9.00

Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Retail

Black Miyagi T-Shirt

$24.00

Gray Miyagi T-Shirt

$18.00

Foam Trucker Hat

$10.00

Miyagi Flower Sticker

$3.00Out of stock

Miyagi Ramen Sticker

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen Shop, Bend OR

Location

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

