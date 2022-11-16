Pizza
American
Sandwiches
Pacific Pizza & Brew
707 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
est. 2015
Location
340 SW Century Drive, Bend, OR 97702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
No Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bend
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant