Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Sandwiches

Pacific Pizza & Brew

707 Reviews

$$

340 SW Century Drive

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Bacon & Fig Pizza
10" Pepperoni Pizza
14" Pepperoni Pizza

Starters

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$20.00

1 lb. of house-smoked spicy chicken wings with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing on the side.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.00

10" dough with garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, and herbs. marinara on the side

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$12.00

thin cut fries, fresh garlic, parmesan, parsley, and truffle salt.

Salads

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, seasonal veggies, red onions, sunflower seeds, and choice of dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00
Full Kale Salad

Full Kale Salad

$12.00

sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing

Side Kale Salad

$6.00
Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons image has smoked chicken added for extra

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction

Salad Dressings

$0.75

dressings made in-house

10" Pacific Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.

10" Classic Combo Pizza

10" Classic Combo Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

10" Pepperoni Pizza

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$16.50

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

10" Veggie Pizza

10" Veggie Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

10" Greek Sausage Pizza

10" Greek Sausage Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

10" Wild Mushroom Pizza

10" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.50

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

10" Four Meat Pizza

10" Four Meat Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

10" Sopressata Pizza

10" Sopressata Pizza

$17.50

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

10" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

10" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$17.50

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

10" Bacon & Fig Pizza

10" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$16.50

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

10" Vegan Pizza

$18.00

10" Winter Pizza Special

$17.50

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, acorn squash, pancetta, fresh sage, balsamic glaze, arugula

14" Pacific Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.

14" Classic Combo Pizza

14" Classic Combo Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

14" Margherita Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

14" Greek Sausage Pizza

14" Greek Sausage Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

14" Wild Mushroom Pizza

14" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$27.00

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

14" Four Meat Pizza

14" Four Meat Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

14" Sopressata Pizza

14" Sopressata Pizza

$27.00

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

14" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

14" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$27.00

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

14" Bacon & Fig Pizza

14" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$25.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

14" Vegan Pizza

$28.00

marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of honey

14" Winter Pizza Special

$27.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, acorn squash, pancetta, fresh sage, balsamic glaze, arugula

18" Pacific Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$25.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread

18" Classic Combo Pizza

18" Classic Combo Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

18" Pepperoni Pizza

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$29.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$34.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

18" Veggie Pizza

18" Veggie Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of tossed bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

18" Hawaiian Pizza

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

18" Greek Sausage Pizza

18" Greek Sausage Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

18" Wild Mushroom Pizza

18" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$36.00

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

18" Four Meat Pizza

18" Four Meat Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

18" Sopressata Pizza

18" Sopressata Pizza

$36.00

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

18" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

18" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$36.00

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

18" Bacon & Fig Pizza

18" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$34.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

18" Vegan Pizza

$37.00

marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of honey

18" Winter Pizza Special

$36.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, acorn squash, pancetta, fresh sage, balsamic glaze, arugula

1/2 & 1/2 Pacific Pizza

Available in 14" & 18" only. -NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE-

14" Half & Half Pizza

18" Half & Half Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

pepperoni, sausage, smoked chicken, bacon, sopressata, capicola, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, goat cheese, feta, vegan cheese, basil, jalapeño, pineapple, black olives, arugula, kalamata olives, artichoke, bell pepper, roma tomatoes, roasted red onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms, roasted red pepper

10" Create Your Pizza

$13.00

14" Create Your Pizza

$19.00

18" Create Your Pizza

$25.00

14" Create Your Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

$19.00

18" Create Your Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids uptown 14yrs old

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Kid French Fries

$6.00

Sides

Salad Dressings

$0.75

dressings made in-house

Sauces

marinara, buffalo, bbq

Baby Carrots

$3.00

Celery

$3.00

Sliced Fresh Tomatoes

$3.00

Smoked Chicken

$6.00

in-house smoked chicken breast.

12oz Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mug Rootbeer

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Organic Milk

2% Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kombucha

Synergy Watermelon Wonder (Pint)

$7.50

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer (NA)

$7.50

Cocktails

Pacific Margarita

Pacific Margarita

$12.00

100 Anos Tequila and Triple Sec shaken with fresh grapefruit, orange, and lime juice. Topped with a Grand Mariner float. On the rocks with a salt rim.

Oregon Mule

Oregon Mule

$12.00

Fresh muddled lime mixed with Bulleit Bourbon and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.

Melon Mojito

Melon Mojito

$12.00

Fresh mint and lime muddled with Cruzan Silver Rum, and topped with Synergy Watermelon Wonder Kombucha.

White Sangria

White Sangria

$12.00

Crater Lake Vodka, Triple Sec. pineapple juice, a splash of lemon juice and topped with club soda and Pinot Gris.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Fresh muddled lime mixed with Crater Lake Vodka and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.

Classic Mojito

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Pacific Top Well

$10.00

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich from Portland, OR
Dark Chocolate with Mint

Dark Chocolate with Mint

$7.50
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$7.50
Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.50
Oatmeal Butterscotch

Oatmeal Butterscotch

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

est. 2015

Website

Location

340 SW Century Drive, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Pacific Pizza & Brew image
Pacific Pizza & Brew image
Pacific Pizza & Brew image
Pacific Pizza & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
The Point Pub and Grill of Bend
orange starNo Reviews
744 NW Bond Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Bos Taurus
orange star4.7 • 534
163 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston