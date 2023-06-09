Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend

review star

No reviews yet

235 SW Century Drive

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Full Rack

Full Rack

$23.00

Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.

The Extravaganza

$55.00

Full rack baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and half smoked chicken. Serves three or four.

Brisket plate

$20.00

Food

Family Meals and Party Packs

Combo Pack #1

$118.00

Combo Pack #2

$237.00

Combo Pack #3

$474.00

Chicken Pack #1

$25.00

Chicken Pack #2

$50.00

Rib Pack #1

$80.00

Rib Pack #2

$108.00

Rib Pack #3

$134.00

Rib Pack #4

$214.00

Full Menu

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$13.00

Serious yum. Pulled pork, famous BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese over crispy fries.

Chicken Wings - 6 piece

$11.00

Basted with BBQ or buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.

Chicken Wings -12 peces

$22.00

Basted with BBQ or buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

All white meat tenders served with honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$10.00

A southern favorite . . . fresh chopped okra breaded and quickly fried. Try it dipped in BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.

Burnt Ends 1 Pound

$22.00

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, croutons, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chilled, crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Tender, sliced, and smoked certified angus beef brisket stacked high and topped with barbecue sauce.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender and juicy smoked chicken, pulled to order, and drizzled with Baldy's sauce.

Broken Top

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Spicy & delicious meat-free option

Baldy's Burger

$15.00

St. Patty's Day Corned Beef Meal

$16.00
Full Rack

Full Rack

$23.00

Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.

BBQ Sundae

$15.00

Cheesy Au Gratin spuds on the bottom, then some baked beans, next a layer of pulled pork, coleslaw on top, and finally drizzled with Baldy's sauce.

Build Mac

$12.00

Creamy, yummy mac and cheese customized.

Brisket plate

$20.00

Pork Plate

$16.00

Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.

The Extravaganza

$55.00

Full rack baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and half smoked chicken. Serves three or four.

Smoked Chicken

$14.00+

Smoked for hours over seasoned hardwoods until tender.

Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Au Gratin

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$4.98

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Okra

$6.00

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Chipotle Potato Salad

$4.00

3-bone Rib Taster

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Jumbo Hotdog

$5.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Baldy's Draft Root Beer

$4.75

Gingere Ale

$3.50

Baldy's Sauce

Sauce

Original Bottle

$7.50

16 oz. Cats Meow Bottle

$6.50

Alcohol

Beer & Cider

Growler

$18.00

Easy Squeezy

$5.75

Cocktails

South O Border

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mr Clean

$8.00

Vodka and Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

Strawberry Tom Collins

$8.00

Build Your Own

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.

Website

Location

235 SW Century Drive, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend image
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend image
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Bos Taurus
orange star4.7 • 534
163 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
The Point Pub and Grill of Bend
orange starNo Reviews
744 NW Bond Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston