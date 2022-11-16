The Point Pub and Grill of Bend
No reviews yet
744 NW Bond
Suite A
Bend, OR 97703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Irish Nachos
House fries topped with our famous cheese sauce, pico de gallo, bacon, and sour cream.
Deep Fried Pickles
Calamari
Deep fried to perfection and served with our zesty rémoulade.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with seared cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and house made remoulade sauce.
Quesadilla
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, and avocado in a flour tortilla accompanied with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.
Onion Rings
Jumbo onion rings fried to a golden brown, and served with Sriracha ranch.
Burgers
Point Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and avocado
Classic Cheeseburger
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheddar cheese.
Bleu Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions and jalapeño aioli with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Western Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty piled high with, bacon, roasted ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, and house made BBQ sauce.
The Best Ever Non-Beef Burger
A Vegan beef burger patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, vegan chipolte aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and avocado.
Double Mushroom Swiss
Sandwiches
Mac Daddy Patty Melt
Seasoned beef patty with caramelized onions, bacon, house made BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and our famous macaroni and cheese on grilled sourdough.
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
French Dip
Sliced ribeye with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll and served with fresh au jus.
Turkey Club on Sourdough
Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with house made chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken with romaine lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese with bacon aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Patty Melt
Seasoned beef patty grilled to order, smothered with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressing with melted Swiss and provolone cheese on grilled marble rye.
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, 1000 island and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye.
Favorites
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
Blazing Buffalo Alfredo Pasta
Creamy alfredo penne pasta with crispy buffalo style chicken and bacon. Topeed with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with garlic toast.
Chicken Bacon Mac & Cheese
Our famous macaroni and cheese tossed with crispy bacon, grilled chicken and seasonal vegetables
"Point" B L T
Fresh lettuce and tomato with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise served on grilled sourdough.
Salads
Full Baby Mix Green
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
1/2 Baby Mix Green
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Full Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
1/2 Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
Bleu Buffalo Salad
Romaine lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with your choice of crispy or grilled buffalo style chicken. served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar, black olives and tomato. Served with ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with our Sriracha Ranch Dressing
Salad Wraps
Baby Mixed Green Wrap
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with our Sriracha Ranch dressing.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Romaine lettuce, crispy noodles, cabbage, almonds, mandarin oranges and crispy chicken tossed in a oriental dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bleu Buffalo Salad Wrap
Spinach, kalamata olives, artichokes, sun dried tomato, red onion, and feta cheese. Topped with house made balsamic vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Point Mini Donuts
Freshly fried mini donuts served hot and sprinkled in cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce for dipping.
Dessert Shooter
Fluffy bunt cake soaked in our bourbon caramel pecan sauce. Topped with caramel and vanilla bean ice cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream
A large scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.
Vegan Ice Cream
Sides
EXTRA SAUCE
s/ Fries
s/ Sweet Potato Fries
s/ Garlic Bread
s/ Mac & Cheese
s/ Vegan Mac & Cheese
s/ Salad
s/Avacado
s/Cole Slaw
s/Steamed Veggies
Side Cheese Sauce Small
Side Cheese Sauce Large
Grilled Chicken Breast
Burger Patty
Ahi Tuna
Wooden Nickle Bacon Strips
Vegan Menu
Kona Vegan Chicken Tacos
Three Tacos with grilled vegan chicken and pineapple. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and a teriyaki drizzle.
Vegan Buffalo Mozzarella Tacos
Three Tacos with vegan chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Stadium Style Vegan Chicken Nachos
House made chips topped with vegan cheddar and mozzarella cheese, vegan chicken, black beans, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Maui Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Savory grilled vegan chicken tossed in a teriyaki sauce on a bed of lettuce, tomato and red onion. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, pineapple and melted mozzarella on grilled sourdough. Served with you choice of side.
Vegan Southern Style Patty Melt
An all vegan beef patty on grilled marbled rye with melted vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with BBQ sauce, jalapenos and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of side.
Vegan Buffalo Melt
Vegan Mac Daddy Patty Melt
An all vegan beef patty on grilled sourdough with caramelized onions, melted vegan mozzarella, BBQ sauce and hour famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Served with you choice of side.
Vegan Chicken Mac and Cheese
Half Vegan Caesar Salad
Full Vegan Caesar Salad
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Try our full menu selection of Burgers, Sandwiches, Pastas, Vegan Entrees! "The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"
744 NW Bond, Suite A, Bend, OR 97703