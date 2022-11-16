Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Point Pub and Grill of Bend

review star

No reviews yet

744 NW Bond

Suite A

Bend, OR 97703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$13.00

House fries topped with our famous cheese sauce, pico de gallo, bacon, and sour cream.

Deep Fried Pickles

$11.50
Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Deep fried to perfection and served with our zesty rémoulade.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Three tacos with seared cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and house made remoulade sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, and avocado in a flour tortilla accompanied with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.50

Jumbo onion rings fried to a golden brown, and served with Sriracha ranch.

Burgers

Includes Your Choice of Side
Point Burger

Point Burger

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and avocado

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheddar cheese.

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions and jalapeño aioli with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef patty piled high with, bacon, roasted ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, and house made BBQ sauce.

The Best Ever Non-Beef Burger

The Best Ever Non-Beef Burger

$18.00

A Vegan beef burger patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, vegan chipolte aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and avocado.

Double Mushroom Swiss

$18.50

Sandwiches

Includes Your Choice of Side
Mac Daddy Patty Melt

Mac Daddy Patty Melt

$17.00

Seasoned beef patty with caramelized onions, bacon, house made BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and our famous macaroni and cheese on grilled sourdough.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Sliced ribeye with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll and served with fresh au jus.

Turkey Club on Sourdough

Turkey Club on Sourdough

$16.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with house made chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Crispy chicken with romaine lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese with bacon aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Seasoned beef patty grilled to order, smothered with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressing with melted Swiss and provolone cheese on grilled marble rye.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, 1000 island and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye.

Favorites

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$16.00

Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.

Blazing Buffalo Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Creamy alfredo penne pasta with crispy buffalo style chicken and bacon. Topeed with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Bacon Mac & Cheese

Chicken Bacon Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Our famous macaroni and cheese tossed with crispy bacon, grilled chicken and seasonal vegetables

"Point" B L T

"Point" B L T

$14.00

Fresh lettuce and tomato with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise served on grilled sourdough.

Salads

Full Baby Mix Green

Full Baby Mix Green

$13.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Baby Mix Green

1/2 Baby Mix Green

$8.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.

1/2 Caesar

1/2 Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.

Bleu Buffalo Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with your choice of crispy or grilled buffalo style chicken. served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar, black olives and tomato. Served with ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with our Sriracha Ranch Dressing

Salad Wraps

Includes Your Choice of Side

Baby Mixed Green Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles with house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with our Sriracha Ranch dressing.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy noodles, cabbage, almonds, mandarin oranges and crispy chicken tossed in a oriental dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bleu Buffalo Salad Wrap

$18.00

Spinach, kalamata olives, artichokes, sun dried tomato, red onion, and feta cheese. Topped with house made balsamic vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Kids Menu

Kids Menu Items Include a Drink and Side Choice (Excluding Kids Pizza)

K- Mac & Cheese

$10.00
K- Cheese Burger

K- Cheese Burger

$10.00
K- Chicken Tenders

K- Chicken Tenders

$10.00
K- Buttered Pasta

K- Buttered Pasta

$10.00
K- Cheese Quesadilla

K- Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Point Mini Donuts

Point Mini Donuts

$10.00

Freshly fried mini donuts served hot and sprinkled in cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce for dipping.

Dessert Shooter

$6.00

Fluffy bunt cake soaked in our bourbon caramel pecan sauce. Topped with caramel and vanilla bean ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Decadent chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

A large scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.

Vegan Ice Cream

$6.50

Sides

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50
s/ Fries

s/ Fries

$6.50

s/ Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
s/ Garlic Bread

s/ Garlic Bread

$5.00
s/ Mac & Cheese

s/ Mac & Cheese

$9.50

s/ Vegan Mac & Cheese

$10.50
s/ Salad

s/ Salad

$7.00

s/Avacado

$2.00

s/Cole Slaw

$3.50

s/Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Side Cheese Sauce Small

$2.50

Side Cheese Sauce Large

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Wooden Nickle Bacon Strips

Vegan Menu

Kona Vegan Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos with grilled vegan chicken and pineapple. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and a teriyaki drizzle.

Vegan Buffalo Mozzarella Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos with vegan chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Stadium Style Vegan Chicken Nachos

$15.00

House made chips topped with vegan cheddar and mozzarella cheese, vegan chicken, black beans, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

Maui Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Savory grilled vegan chicken tossed in a teriyaki sauce on a bed of lettuce, tomato and red onion. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, pineapple and melted mozzarella on grilled sourdough. Served with you choice of side.

Vegan Southern Style Patty Melt

$17.00

An all vegan beef patty on grilled marbled rye with melted vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with BBQ sauce, jalapenos and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of side.

Vegan Buffalo Melt

$18.00
Vegan Mac Daddy Patty Melt

Vegan Mac Daddy Patty Melt

$19.00

An all vegan beef patty on grilled sourdough with caramelized onions, melted vegan mozzarella, BBQ sauce and hour famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Served with you choice of side.

Vegan Chicken Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Half Vegan Caesar Salad

$9.00

Full Vegan Caesar Salad

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Try our full menu selection of Burgers, Sandwiches, Pastas, Vegan Entrees! "The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

Website

Location

744 NW Bond, Suite A, Bend, OR 97703

Directions

Gallery
BEND image
BEND image
BEND image
BEND image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noi Thai Cuisine - Bend
orange star4.4 • 3,101
550 NW Franklin Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Bos Taurus
orange star4.7 • 534
163 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Immersion Brewing
orange star4.0 • 447
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
River Pig
orange starNo Reviews
555 NW Arizona Ave, Unit 40 Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston