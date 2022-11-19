Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Noi Thai Cuisine Bend

3,101 Reviews

$$

550 NW Franklin Ave

Bend, OR 97703

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Garlic Chk
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Cock-A-Doodle-Doo

$9.00+

Creamy Tom Yum bisque mousse topped with deep fried crispy shrimps and tobiko. (GF)

Chicken Wing

$9.95+

Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Fresh Rolls

$12.95

Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.

Miang Kum

$14.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Originally from the Northern part of Thailand, this dish is a famous appetizer. Fill the betel leaves with dry shrimp, lime (skin on), gingers, fresh chilies, shallots, toasted coconut, toasted peanuts and top it off with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Crab Wontons

$12.95

Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.

Mahor

$12.95

A traditional Thai appetizer featuring ground pork with peanuts and shallots served with skewered Hawaiian pineapple. This dish incorporates two distinctive tastes in one luscious bite.

Crispy Taro Rolls

$13.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent shrimp and sweet taro, served with our secret plum sauce.

Moo Dade Daew

$14.50

This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.

Spring Rolls

$12.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.

Thai Shrimp Cakes

$15.50

Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$23.95

Crispy taro rolls, Thai shrimp cakes, crispy golden cup (Krathong Thong) and Northern Thai salsa.

Chicken Satay

$9.25

Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.

Soup

Classic Tom Yum

$9.95+

(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Original Tom Kah

$9.95+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

Salad

A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.

Yum Salad

$20.50

(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

$16.95

Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.

Larb

$19.95

A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.

Thai Salad

$12.35

This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing. Gluten free.

Thai salad with meal

$9.35

This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing. Gluten free.

Curry

Red Curry

$20.50

A timeless Thai classic. This rich curry features red chili paste simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.

Green Curry

$20.50

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.

Yellow Curry

$20.50

Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.

Coconut Panang Curry

$22.50

Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.

Massaman Lamb

$28.50

A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.

Massaman Curry

$20.50

Well-known in the south of Thailand, this intensely flavor curry is stewed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes, and peanuts. Spicy. Gluten free.

Salmon Curry

$30.50

Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.

Entrees

Spicy Green Beans

$20.95

(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$20.95

Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.

Crying Tiger

$23.95

Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.

Siam Spicy Eggplant

$20.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

Crispy Garlic Chk

$23.50

Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$20.50

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

Cashew Nut

$19.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.

Shrimp Clay Pot Noodles

$23.50

A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.

Swimming Rama

$19.95

Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

Rice Dishes

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$25.95

A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.

Fried Rice

$20.50

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$21.50

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$24.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$20.50

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Black-Pad Sei Iew Noodles

$20.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

Drunken-Khi Mao Noodles

$20.50

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

Khao Soi

$21.50

The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.

Pad Thai Crab

$24.25

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with succulent Alaskan crab meat, egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Signature Dishes

Tom Yum Lobster

$30.95

Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Clay Pot Crab Noodles

$30.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.

Red Curry Roast Duck

$29.95

Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.

Green Curry Flat Iron

$28.95

Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.

Yellow Curry Crab

$30.95

Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.

Tamarind Duck

$29.95

Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.

Angry Ocean

$29.95

Lobster, squids, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.

Vegetarian Menu

VG Black-Pad Sei Iew Noodles

$20.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

VG Cashew Nut

$21.50

Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.

VG Drunken-Khi Mao Noodles

$20.50

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with tofu, egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

VG Massaman Curry

$20.50

Well-known in the south of Thailand, this intensely flavor curry is stewed with coconut milk, tofu, onions, potatoes, and peanuts.

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$20.50

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

VG Original Tom Kah

$9.50

This soup features tofu, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.50

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

$21.50

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

VG Swimming Rama

$19.95

Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

VG Tofu Soup

$8.95

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

VG Veggie Rolls

$13.50

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.

VG Yellow Curry

$19.95

Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.

Kids

Kid CK Satay

$7.95

Kid Crispy Garlic CK

$7.95

Kid Fried Rice

$7.95

Kid Pad Thai

$7.95

Kid Pad Sei Iew

$7.95

Kid Crab Wontons

$5.50

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00

Fried Banana A La Mode

$10.00

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$10.00

Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

$8.00

Sweet Roll Cream de Pot

$10.00

Gelato

$6.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Coconut Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$0.50

Curry Sauce

$5.00+

Peanut Sauce

$3.00+

Plum Sauce

$1.00+

Soy Sauce

Crying Tiger Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

ToGo Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coconut Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Lychee Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Mango Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Original Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50+
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
550 NW Franklin Ave, Bend, OR 97703

