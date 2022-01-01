Thai restaurants you'll love
You shouldn't confuse Thai food with other cuisine styles from the Indo-pacific region and Asia because it's different. Thai people use fresh but not dried herbs, coriander, galangal, lemongrass, mint, and fish sauce. Interesting, right?
Usually, food in this part of the world doesn't feature such bold and contrasting flavors and aromas, but that's the hallmark of Thai cuisine. If you're not sure whether or not you're eating genuine Thai food, the combination of sweetness and spiciness is the giveaway as well as salty, sour, and bitter tastes.
The idea is to hit the taste buds with bold flavors that almost stick to the palate, especially if the dish comes with red pepper paste. You could order dozens of different Thai dishes, and you'd still only have a small sample. Many foods feature curry and pad thai noodles with tofu instead of meat. Are you in the mood for something on the fruity side? Try an order of Thai pineapple fried rice, and you'll see what makes this cuisine different from other cultures nearby.
Los Angeles's best Thai restaurants
BBQ • CHICKEN • NOODLES
My Thai Restaurant
2417 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
Boston's best Thai restaurants
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Washington, D.C.'s best Thai restaurants
CHICKEN
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick
Miami's best Thai restaurants
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
2188 NE 123St, North Miami
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach
Austin's best Thai restaurants
San Diego's best Thai restaurants
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
Baltimore's best Thai restaurants
Denver's best Thai restaurants
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
1700 Platte St #140, denver
Cleveland's best Thai restaurants
NOODLES
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
Nashville's best Thai restaurants
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
New York's best Thai restaurants
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Kawee Thai Cusine
301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
Chicago's best Thai restaurants
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
819 Harlem Ave, Forest Park
Philadelphia's best Thai restaurants
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
Americana Asian Kitchen
1104 Naamans Creek Rd, Garnet Valley
San Francisco's best Thai restaurants
Houston's best Thai restaurants
NOODLES
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA
4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook
Dallas's best Thai restaurants
Too Thai Street Eats
2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton
Atlanta's best Thai restaurants
Izumi --Woodstock--
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock
Seattle's best Thai restaurants
SOUPS
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood
Minneapolis's best Thai restaurants
Red Moon Asian Cuisine
582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire
Phoenix's best Thai restaurants
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler