Thai restaurants you'll love

You shouldn't confuse Thai food with other cuisine styles from the Indo-pacific region and Asia because it's different. Thai people use fresh but not dried herbs, coriander, galangal, lemongrass, mint, and fish sauce. Interesting, right?

Usually, food in this part of the world doesn't feature such bold and contrasting flavors and aromas, but that's the hallmark of Thai cuisine. If you're not sure whether or not you're eating genuine Thai food, the combination of sweetness and spiciness is the giveaway as well as salty, sour, and bitter tastes.

The idea is to hit the taste buds with bold flavors that almost stick to the palate, especially if the dish comes with red pepper paste. You could order dozens of different Thai dishes, and you'd still only have a small sample. Many foods feature curry and pad thai noodles with tofu instead of meat. Are you in the mood for something on the fruity side? Try an order of Thai pineapple fried rice, and you'll see what makes this cuisine different from other cultures nearby.

Los Angeles's best Thai restaurants

See all
Holy Basil image

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Holy Basil
My Thai Restaurant image

BBQ • CHICKEN • NOODLES

My Thai Restaurant

2417 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about My Thai Restaurant
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

Boston's best Thai restaurants

See all
Khao Hom Thai & Pho image

PHO

Khao Hom Thai & Pho

258 Salem Road, Billerica

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Khao Hom Thai & Pho
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sugar & Spice
Lemon Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

Washington, D.C.'s best Thai restaurants

See all
Thai by Thai image

 

Thai by Thai

46930 Cedar Lake Plaza, Sterling

Avg 4.5 (4987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai by Thai
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

CHICKEN

Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (2422 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe image

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Miami's best Thai restaurants

See all
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi image

 

Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image

 

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach

640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

Austin's best Thai restaurants

See all
Sway image

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sway
Ros Niyom Thai image

 

Ros Niyom Thai

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ros Niyom Thai
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai Fresh

San Diego's best Thai restaurants

See all
Banner pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Harborside Cuisine image

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Harborside Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hot or Not Thai

Baltimore's best Thai restaurants

See all
Lemongrass image

SALADS • NOODLES

Lemongrass

959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lemongrass Too

Denver's best Thai restaurants

See all
Hey Bangkok! image

NOODLES

Hey Bangkok!

301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hey Bangkok!
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar image

 

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

1700 Platte St #140, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
Swing Thai image

 

Swing Thai

4370 Tennyson St, Denver

Avg 3.5 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Swing Thai

Cleveland's best Thai restaurants

See all
chutney b image

 

chutney b

3401 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about chutney b
Bangkok Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Lotus Thai House image

NOODLES

Lotus Thai House

5869 Broadview Rd, Parma

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lotus Thai House

Nashville's best Thai restaurants

See all
The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Eastern Peak

New York's best Thai restaurants

See all
IMM THAI image

 

IMM THAI

301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about IMM THAI
Kawee Thai Cusine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kawee Thai Cusine
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image

NOODLES

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sawasdee Thai Elevated

Chicago's best Thai restaurants

See all
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi image

 

White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi

819 Harlem Ave, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
Noble Thai image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Noble Thai
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Siam Rice

Philadelphia's best Thai restaurants

See all
Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
Americana Asian Kitchen image

 

Americana Asian Kitchen

1104 Naamans Creek Rd, Garnet Valley

Avg 4.6 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Americana Asian Kitchen
Saap Lao Thai Cuisine image

 

Saap Lao Thai Cuisine

Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14, New Castle

Avg 4.7 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saap Lao Thai Cuisine

San Francisco's best Thai restaurants

See all
Cha Thai image

SALADS

Cha Thai

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cha Thai
The Banana Garden image

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Banana Garden
Spoon and Fork image

 

Spoon and Fork

1480 el camino real, Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Spoon and Fork

Houston's best Thai restaurants

See all
Merlion image

 

Merlion

1205 Main St, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Merlion
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA image

NOODLES

Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA

4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook

Avg 4.6 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nara Thai

Dallas's best Thai restaurants

See all
Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Best Thai Signature image

SALADS

Best Thai Signature

4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (3702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Best Thai Signature
Thai Pan McKinney image

 

Thai Pan McKinney

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai Pan McKinney

Atlanta's best Thai restaurants

See all
Saigon Cafe image

 

Saigon Cafe

12195 highway 92 STE 132, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saigon Cafe
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

 

Izumi --Woodstock--

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Izumi --Woodstock--
Saigon Cafe image

PHO

Saigon Cafe

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saigon Cafe

Seattle's best Thai restaurants

See all
Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
BTW WA #1 image

 

BTW WA #1

6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about BTW WA #1

Minneapolis's best Thai restaurants

See all
Hong Thai INC image

 

Hong Thai INC

5600 Lacentre Ave Suite 110, Albertville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hong Thai INC
Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

 

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine

Phoenix's best Thai restaurants

See all
Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

Detroit's best Thai restaurants

See all
Eat Lebanese image

 

Eat Lebanese

2100 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Eat Lebanese
Bai Mai Thai image

 

Bai Mai Thai

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bai Mai Thai
Zao Jun image

 

Zao Jun

6608 telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Zao Jun
