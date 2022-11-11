Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Ros Niyom Thai 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

65 Reviews

$$

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

Round Rock, TX 78681

Popular Items

PAD THAI
PAD SEE EW
POR PIER TOD

STARTER

TOFU TOD

$5.95

Simple but delicious fried tofu , served with sweet chili sauce.

POR PIER TOD

$6.50

Delicious traditional vegetable fried roll , served with sweet chili sauce.

SALAD ROLL

$6.25

Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with imitation crab , green leaf lettuce , carrot and purple cabbage serve with homemade dressing salad.

TOD MUN GOONG

$8.50

Deep fried shrimp cake with sweet plum sauce.

SATAY

$7.50

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

CURRY PUFF

$7.95

Thai traditional puff appetizer with chicken , golden potatoes and curry power served with peanut sauce.

SAI KROK WOON SEN

$7.50

Grilled marinated ground pork and silver noodle sausage served with lime , cabbage , fresh chili and fresh ginger on side.

KOH MOO YANG

$9.50

Smoky and tasty ! Grilled slices of pork shoulder served with rice chili powder sauce.

NUER TOD

$8.95

Deep fried marinated beef served with special jaew sauce.

PEEK GAI TOD (ANGEL WING)

$9.25

Crispy chicken wings topped with our homemade sauce and crispy basil on top .

HOI JOR (THAI STYLE CRAB CAKE)

$11.75

Fried stuffed fresh crab meat with ground pork , water chestnut , garlic pepper served with sweet plum sauce.

MOO PING

$7.95

Marinated pork thai style in skewers served with chili & rice powder sauce.

SALADS/SOUP

SOM TUM

$8.50

Shredded green papaya with chili , tomatoes , lime , peanut and long beans based salad dressing.

LARB

$10.25

Minced choice of meat with red onion , chili powder , toasted rice powder and lime base salad dressing.

YUM MA MOUNG

$10.75

Streamed prawn , shredded mango , red onion , cilantro and cashew nuts in spicy lemongrass dressing.

YUM KOH MOO YANG

$11.50

Grilled pork shoulder with chili powder , toasted rice , cilantro and chili lime dressing.

TOM KHA

$11.50

Coconut milk based soup with lemongrass , galangal , oyster mushroom and kaffir lime leaves.

TOM YUM

$10.50

Traditional spicy and sour soup with lemongrass , galangal , oyster mushroom , evaporated milk and kaffir lime leaves.

TOM SABB KRA DOOK MOO

$12.50

Hot and sour soup of braised pork ribs , broth thai herbs , lemongrass , galangal kaffir lime leaves chili and toasted rice powder and lime juice.

CURRIES

KANG KAREE

$12.50

Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.

KANG DAENG

$12.50

Red curry with thai eggplant , bamboo shoot , red bell pepper , kaffir lime leaves and basil.

KANG KWAW WAN

$12.50

Green curry with thai eggplant , bamboo shoot , red bell pepper , kaffir lime leaves and basil.

MUS SA MUN

$13.95

The very interesting flavor curry made from musman curry paste with coconut cream, peanuts, onions , potatoes, carrots

KANG PHED YANG

$16.95

Red curry with roasted duck , red bell pepper , cherry tomatoes , chuck pineapple and basil.

PUMPKIN CURRY

$12.95

Kabocha squash in red curry sauce , red bell pepper and basil.

PAN FRIED

PAD THAI

$11.50

Stir fried rice noodle with radish , egg, red onion , chives , tofu ,bean sprouts , lime and ground peanuts on side .

PAD SEE EW

$11.50

Stir fried flat rice noodle , egg, and chinese broccoli with black soy sauce.

PAD KEE MOW

$11.50

Spicy pan fried flat rice noodle with basil , bell pepper , bean sprouts , yellow onion and tomatoes.

PAD WOON SEN

$11.50

Silver noodle stir fried with egg , yellow onions , carrots , napa cabbage and tomatoes.

RAD NAH

$11.50

Stir fried flat rice noodle top with marinated pork , chinese broccoli with gravy sauce.

FRIED RICE/NOODLE SOUP

KAO PAD

$11.50

Traditional thai style fried rice with egg , tomatoes , yellow onion and chinese broccoli.

KAO PAD KRA PROW

$11.50

Fried rice with chopped greed bean , red bell pepper and basil.

KUAY TIEW GAI

$10.25

Sliced chicken breast , bean sprouts green onion and cilantro in vegetable broth.

KUAY TIEW NUM TOK

$12.50

Sliced choice of meat , meat ball , bean sprouts and water spinach in thai herb broth.

KUAY TIEW PAK

$9.50

Soft tofu and assorted of vegetable , green onion , cilantro in vegetable broth.

ENTREE

PAD KRA PROW

$12.50

Sauteed basil , chopped green bean and red bell pepper.

PAD PRIK KHING

$12.50

Sauteed chili pasted , green beans , basil and red bell pepper.

PAD KHING SOD

$12.50

Sautted fresh ginger , yellow onion green onion and black fungus mushroom.

PAD PREAW WHAN

$12.50

Sauteed pineapple , yellow onion , tomatoes and cucumber with sweet and sour sauce.

PAD MA KEUR

$12.50

Sauteed eggplant , red bell pepper and basil with garlic sauce.

PAD PHED

$12.50

Sauteed special house chili paste , kaffir lime leaves , young pepper corn , red bell pepper and fingerroot.

PRA RAM

$12.50

Sauteed spinach served with topped peanut sauce.

GRATIEM PRIK THAI

$12.50

Sauteed garlic and black pepper.

PAD HIMMAPARN

$12.50

Stir fried yellow onion , red bell pepper, roasted cashew nuts and green onion.

PAD KRA PROW MOO KROB

$13.95

Stir fried crispy pork belly with red bell pepper , chopped green bean and basil.

PAD MOO KROB PRIK PAO

$13.95

Stir fried crispy pork belly with spicy shrimp paste , red bell pepper and basil.

PAD KA NA MOO KROB

$13.95

Stir fried crispy pork belly with chinese broccoli.

VEGETARIAN

TOM YUM PAK SOUP

$10.50

Flaming pot soup with fresh garden vegetables , tofu , evaporated milk , galangal , lemongrass , kaffir lime and oyster mushroom.

TOM KHA PAK SOUP

$10.95

Flaming pot soup fresh garden vegetables , tofu , coconut milk , oyster mushroom , galangal , lemongrass and kaffir lime.

PAD PAK RAUMMIT

$10.50

Stir fried mixed vegetables and tofu in bean sauce.

KHING SOD TOFU

$10.50

Stir fried tofu , fresh ginger , green onion , yellow onion , black fungus mushroom and bean sauce.

PAD MAKUER TOFU

$10.50

Stir fried eggplant , tofu , red bell pepper , basil with chili garlic sauce.

PAD KRA PROW TOFU

$10.50

Sauteed tofu , chopped green bean , red bell pepper and basil.

PRA RAM PAK

$10.50

Mixed vegetables and tufu topped with peanut sauce.

PAD THAI PAK

$10.50

Stir fried medium rice noodle with tofu , mixed vegetables , egg , bean sprouts , lime and crushed peanuts on side. ❌ CAN NOT MAKE WITHOUT FISH SAUCE❗️❗️

PAD SEE EW PAK

$10.50

Stir fried flat rice noodle , tofu , mixed vegetables and egg with sweet black soy sauce.

PAD KEE MOW PAK

$10.50

Stir fried flat rice noodle with tofu anf mixed vegetables with fresh chili garlic sauce.

KAO PAD PAK

$10.50

Fried rice with egg , tomatoes , tofu and mixed vegetables.

PAD PAK BOONG FAI DANG

$10.50

Sauteed water spinach with soy bean sauce.

KANG KAREE PAK

$11.50

Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots , yellow onion , tofu and mixed vegetables

KANG DANG PAK

$11.50

Red curry with mixed vegetables , tofu , thai eggplant , bamboo shoot , red bell pepper and basil.

KANG KEAW WAN PAK

$11.50

Green curry with thai eggplant , bamboo shoot , red bell pepper , kaffir lime leaves and basil.

MUS SA MUN PAK

$11.50

(contain peanuts) The interesting favor from mus sa mun curry paste with soft tofu , yellow onions , potatoes and mixed vegetables .

KAO PAD KRA PROW PAK

$10.50

Fried rice with chopped green bean , mixed veggies , fried tofu , red bell pepper, basil and cucumber .

PUMPKIN CURRY PAK

$11.50

Kabocha squash in red curry with mixed vegetables , soft tofu , red bell pepper and basil.

CHEF SUGGESTIONS

PLA NUANG MA NOW

$22.95

Streamed fresh whole fish with chopped chili , garlic and fresh lime juice.

PAD CHA TALAY

$17.50

Stir fried combination seafood with homemade herb sauce , red bell pepper , green pepper corn , thai eggplant and basil.

PLA DUK PAD PHED

$17.50

Thai style stir fried catfish (fillet) with house made chili paste , kaffir lime leaves fingerroot and young pepper corn.

KOONG OB WOON SEN

$16.25

Streamed marinated prawn with tasty silver noodle , garlic , ginger , pork belly and cilantro.

PLA TOD NUM PLA

$17.50

Deep fried marinated whole trout in fish sauce . Served with shredded mango in fresh chili lime sauce.

SIDE

STEAMED JASMINE RICE

$1.50

STEAMED BROWN RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

STEAMED RICE NOODLE

$2.25

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.50

STEAMED MIXED VEGETABLE

$4.50

CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.50

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$1.25

SWEET & SOUR SAUCE

$0.50

JEAW SAUCE

$1.50

PLUM SAUCE

$0.50

EGG FRIED RICR

$4.50

CURRY SAUCE

DESSERTS

MANGO STICKY RICE

$6.95

FRIED BANANA WITH ICE CREAM

$6.50

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.50

BLACK STICKY RICE WITH SHREDDED COCONUT

$6.50

DRINK

THAI ICE TEA

$3.50

THAI ICE COFFEE

$3.50

REGULAR ICE TEA

$1.75

SODA

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

WHOLE YOUNG COCONUT

$6.00

ICE CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.25

Jasmine or Green

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please come in and enjoy unique thai food.

Website

Location

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

