Sushi & Japanese
Thai

SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)

839 Reviews

$$

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102

Homestead, FL 33033

Popular Items

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$6.99

Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)

Pad thai

Pad thai

$15.99

Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)


BOBA Teas & Soft Drinks

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$6.99

Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea

$4.99

Sweetened fragrant Thai tea brewed in-house daily and topped with milk.

Ramune Soda

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Lightly sweetened soda imported from japan made with real sugar. Please choose flavor.

Canned Drinks

$2.50

Please select choice.

Hot Green Tea

$3.49

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.49

Bottled Water

$4.00

500ml Artisan water in a glass bottle.

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling water.

Beer

Sapporo

$5.49

Japanese beer (12oz)

Kirin Itchiban

$4.99

Japanese beer (12oz)

Kirin Light

$4.99

Japanese beer (12oz)

Corona

$4.50

Mexican beer 12oz

Bud Light

$3.99

USA 12oz

Sake (Rice Wines)

Aladdin Junmai (Blue)

Aladdin Junmai (Blue)

$20.00

Light filtered sake with a lovely crisp finish. Imported.

Aladdin Yuzu Sake

Aladdin Yuzu Sake

$20.00

Infused with Japanese lemons & oranges. Light pulp and filtered. Imported. A customer favorite!

Aladdin Nigori Sake (pink)

Aladdin Nigori Sake (pink)

$20.00

Unflavored and unfiltered, this nigori homare offers a smooth finish.

Kurosawa Sake

Kurosawa Sake

$18.00

Traditional cold sake. Usage of the rare kimoto brewing process results in this smooth and dry sake.

Strawberry Nigori

Strawberry Nigori

$19.00

Unfiltered sake infused with sweet berries. Imported.

Coconut Nigori Sake

Coconut Nigori Sake

$18.00

Lightly sweet blend of rice and coconut. Unfiltered.

Coconut Lemongrass Sake

Coconut Lemongrass Sake

$17.00

Sweet unfiltered sake. One of our stronger sakes, offering 16.5% alcohol by volume.

Sweet Plum Sake

Sweet Plum Sake

$17.00

Sweet plum delights your palate without the sugary thickness of plum wines.

Specialty Rolls

Ping Pong Roll

Ping Pong Roll

$18.99

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, scallions, seeds, and massago. Topped with seared tuna and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$19.99

Tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Topped with tuna, salmon, and tempura flakes. Side of eel sauce and spicy mayo

Lobster Boom Roll

Lobster Boom Roll

$29.99

Lobster tempura, krab, avocado, lettuce, and tobiko. More lobster on the side. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Cha Cha Cha Roll

Cha Cha Cha Roll

$16.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Super Tuna Roll

Super Tuna Roll

$17.99

Tuna, sri-racha, cucumber, and tempura flakes. Topped with more tuna and fresh cilantro. Side of cilantro sauce.

Miami Heat Roll

Miami Heat Roll

$16.99

Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, jalapeños, and cream cheese. Topped with red and black tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.

Sushi Mama's Roll

Sushi Mama's Roll

$15.99

Salmon tempura, seaweed salad, spring mix, and cucumber. Side of house special sauce.

Tuna Crunch

Tuna Crunch

$15.99

Spicy tuna and crispy tempura flakes on top of a california roll

Tuna Mango Roll

Tuna Mango Roll

$17.99

Tuna, mango, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna and jalapeño slices. Side of kimchee sauce.

Jade Dragon Roll

Jade Dragon Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Scottish Dragon Roll

Scottish Dragon Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with salmon, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Fire Dragon Roll

Fire Dragon Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with tuna, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.99

Tuna, avocado, jalapeños, tempura flakes, topped with red tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$14.99

Salmon, avocado, mango, tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of tropical sauce.

Skittles Roll

$17.99

Fried snapper, cream cheese, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with a rainbow of fishes and avocado. Side of eel sauce and kimchee sauce.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

$16.99

Half tuna, half grilled eel, asparagus , avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.

Katsu Roll

Katsu Roll

$12.99

Fried breaded chicken, avocado, lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$12.99

Grilled chicken, avocado , lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Sweet Dream Roll

Sweet Dream Roll

$15.99

Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, krab, scallions, avocado, and masago. Side of ponzu sauce.

Spicy Whitey Roll

Spicy Whitey Roll

$15.99

White tuna (escolar), cucumber, jalapeños, scallions, and tempura flakes. Topped with black tobiko. Side of kimchee sauce.

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.99

Riceless roll with krab, asparagus, and salmon. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.

Playboy Roll

Playboy Roll

$15.99

Eel, krab, avocado, and cream cheese. Battered and deep-fried with a side of eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$14.99

Baked mixed seafood on top of a california roll.

Super Ninja Turtle

Super Ninja Turtle

$16.99

Fried snapper, Japanese mayo, and scallions. Topped with avocado and baked seafood.

Miami Dolphin Roll

Miami Dolphin Roll

$14.99

Fried snapper, avocado , lettuce, masago, and green tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.

Anaconda Roll

Anaconda Roll

$17.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with grilled eel, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Kiss Roll

Kiss Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, salmon tempura, krab, cream cheese, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

X-Mas Roll

X-Mas Roll

$16.99

Fried snapper, cream cheese, and asparagus. Topped with shrimp, avocado, and tempura flakes. Side of cilantro sauce.

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$7.99

Krab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds.

Salmon Roll

$9.99

Fresh salmon, scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).

Tuna Roll

$9.99

Fresh tuna (maguro), scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).

Boston Roll

$8.99

Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.

Krab Salad Roll

$8.99

Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.49

Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.99

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Hot JB Roll

$13.99

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.

JB Roll

$10.99

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Mexicano Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, lettuce, jalapeños, and scallions. Side of spicy mayo.

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado.

Dancing Eel Roll

$13.99

Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with grilled eel. Side of eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$11.99

Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, scallions, asparagus, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Crazy Roll

$13.99

Grilled eel, crispy salmon skin, avocado, asparagus, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.

Unagi Roll

$13.99

Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Appetizers from the kitchen

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

Fried gyozas (3), Krab rangoons (4), and Vegetable spring rolls (2)

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.99

Filled with mixed veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.

Gyoza Dumplings

$6.99

Pork dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.

Shumai

$7.49

Shrimp dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.

Krab Rangoons

$8.99

Side of sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$9.99

Shrimp and mixed veggies, battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.

Vegetable Tempura App

$8.99

Mixed veggies, lightly battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.

Harumaki

$6.99

Vegetable spring rolls. Fried and served with a side of sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Oysters

$8.99

Breaded and fried. Side of spicy mayo

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt

Appetizers From sushi bar

Tuna Tataki

$15.99

Seared tuna topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Side of ponzu sauce.

Idako

$12.99

Marinated baby octopus served over cucumber salad

Naruto Tuna

$10.99

Tuna, imitation crab, avocado, sesame seeds, and scallions, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.

Kanisu

$8.99Out of stock

Krab, avocado, massago, and sesame seeds, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of rice vinegar.

Sashimi Roll

$11.49Out of stock

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, scallions, seeds, masago, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.

Naruto Salmon

$9.99Out of stock

Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, seeds, and scallions. Wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.

Sushi Nachos

$14.99

Fresh chopped tuna, krab, masago, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. Served over crispy wonton chips. Comes with wasabi mayo and eel sauce on the side.

Fresh Summer Roll

$9.99

Shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber, and mixed greens. Wrapped in thin rice paper. Side of ginger dressing. Low-carb option!

SUSHI Appetizer

$11.99

Salmon, tuna, white fish, shrimp, and kani (imitation crab).

Sashimi Appetizer

$17.99

Fresh cuts of salmon (3pcs), tuna (3pcs), and white fish (3pcs).

Monkey Brain

$13.99

Avocado stuffed with Krab salad and chopped tuna, flash-fried in a light batter. Served with side of eel sauce and sri-racha.

Soups & Salads

Wonton Soup

$6.49

Shrimp wontons, chicken, beansprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.

Miso Soup

$2.99

Traditional Japanese soup with miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.

King of the Sea Soup

$7.99

Assorted seafood, prepared with chili paste, lemongrass lime juice, scallions, cilantro and mushrooms

Tom Kah Soup

$6.99

Coconut milk, chili paste, galanga, lemongrass, lime mushrooms, scallions,, cilantro

Tom Yum Soup

$5.99

Clear broth prepared with chili paste, lemongrass, limejuice, mushrooms, scallions & cilantro

House Salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and shredded carrots.

Krab Avocado Salad

$12.99

Avocado, imitation crab, masago, spicy mayo, and potato sticks. Served over mixed greens with a side of ginger dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.99

Crispy Salmon skin and bean sprouts over mixed greens. Served with side of Japanese vinaigrette.

Wakame Salad

$6.99

Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Salad

$18.99

Marinated fresh tuna chunks tossed in our delicious homemade kimchee sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens.

Noodles & Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)

Special Fried Rice

Special Fried Rice

$15.99

Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.

Seafood Fried Rice

$29.99

Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and peas. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.

Small Fried Rice

Small Fried Rice

$5.99

Stir-fried white rice with eggs, carrots, and peas. No meat for this side portion.

Pad thai

Pad thai

$15.99

Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)

Special Pad Thai

Special Pad Thai

$17.99

Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.

Seafood Pad Thai

Seafood Pad Thai

$29.99

Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$15.99

Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.

Ramen Noodle Soup

Ramen Noodle Soup

$19.99

Fresh ramen noodles with braised chashu pork in hearty tonkotsu broth. Served with soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, and scallions.

Tempura Udon Soup

Tempura Udon Soup

$17.99

Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Served with two crispy shrimp tempura on the side.

Udon Noodle Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$15.99

Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Choice of veggies only or other proteins. ***Picture shown is the Tempura Udon Soup with 2 shrimp tempura.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$15.99

Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.

Thai Entrées

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.99

Lightly battered and flash-fried, then tossed in our homemade sauce. This dish only available with chicken.

Massaman Curry

$17.99

Curry paste, coconut milk, sweet potatoes , onions, and avocado.

Panang Curry

$16.99

Curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, broccoli, and cilantro.

Red Curry

$16.99

Red chili paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots.

Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Sautéed mixed veggies with choice of protein in house brown sauce with garlic and mushrooms.

Thai Specialties

Seafood Garlic

$29.99

Lobster, scallops ,mussels, and shrimp, sautéed in house garlic sauce. Served over a bed of steamed veggies.

Seafood Curry

$29.99

Lobster, scallops ,mussels, shrimp, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, and bell peppers in red curry sauce.

Lobster Curry

$29.99

Full Lobster tail, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots in delicious red curry sauce.

Japanese Entrées

Chicken Teriyaki DINNER

$17.99

Grilled chicken breasts over steamed cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms. Side of teriyaki sauce.

Tempura DINNER

$16.99

Chicken Katsu DINNER

$16.99

Chicken breasts, breaded in Japanese breadcrumbs and fried. Served with a side of sauce and rice.

Kids' Dishes

CH Nuggets & Fries

$9.99

Served with a side of french fries.

Kids' Teriyaki & Rice

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with side of teriyaki sauce and steamed white rice.

Desserts

Thai donuts

Thai donuts

$7.00

Served with sweet dipping sauce

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$8.99

Fried brownies served with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake w/ Ice Cream

Cheesecake w/ Ice Cream

$8.99

Served with vanilla ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.49

Ice cream bites inside a thin marshmallow-like covering. Please choose flavor(s).

Banana Tempura w/ Ice Cream

$8.99

Fried sweet bananas served with vanilla ice cream

Sauces, Sides, and Extras

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Extra Pickled Ginger

$2.00

White Rice

$2.49

Steamed Jasmine white rice.

Brown Rice

$2.79

Steamed Japanese brown rice.

Sushi Rice

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Wonton Chips

$2.99

Prawn Chips

$4.99

Light crispy chips fried fresh per order. Very popular in Asia!

Vegetarian Menu

Edamame

$5.49

Steamed soy beans topped with seasalt

Harumaki

$6.49

Vegetable spring rolls served with side of sweet and sour sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.99

Dumplings filled with veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$6.99

Thai-style fried tofu with side of dipping sauce that is topped w/ground peanuts.

A-ge Tofu

$6.99

Fried Japanese silken tofu topped with fish flakes and scallions. Side of tempura sauce for dipping. **Make this vegan by removing the fish flakes!

Naruto Veggie

$7.99

Assorted veggies wrapped in paper-thin cucumber topped with sesame seeds. Side of and miso sauce.

Veggie FRESH Roll

$8.99

Fresh basil leaves, tofu, spring mix, asparagus, cucumber, and carrots, wrapped in rice paper. Side of swt & sour sauce.

Wakame Salad

$6.99

Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds

Vegetable Roll

$7.99

Lettuce, asparagus, cucumber, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.

Tofu Roll

$9.99

Fried tofu, scallions, carrots, cucumber, asparagus, and sesame seeds.

Avocado Roll

$6.99

Avocado and sesame seeds

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried white rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and mixed veggies.

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and tofu.

Udon Noodle Soup (Vegan)

$15.99

Japanese thick noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth.

Yaki Udon

$15.99

Sautéed noodles and mixed veggies in Japanese brown sauce

Sushi Combinations

Sushi Mori

$25.99

California Roll and 7 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.

Lady's Night

$23.99

Rainbow Roll and 5 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.

Sashimi Mori

$29.99

16 PCS of chef's choice assorted fresh-cut sashimi served with a side of sushi rice

Honeymooners

$27.99

Rainbow Roll , 3 PCS of sushi, and 6PCS of sashimi

Solo (boat for one)

$27.99

California Roll, 6 PCS of sushi, and 6 PCS of sashimi

Duet (boat for 2)

$54.99

California Roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pcs of sushi, and 12 PCS of sashimi

Trio (boat for three)

$81.99

California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, 18 PCS of sushi, and 18 PCS of sashimi.

Oasis (boat for four)

$104.99

California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Playboy Roll, 24 pieces of assorted sushi, and 24 pieces of chef's choice of assorted sashimi

A-la-Carte

Salmon (sake)

$2.99

Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).

Tuna (maguro)

$2.99

Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).

Escolar (white tuna)

$2.99

Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).

Shrimp (Ebi)

$2.49

Scallops

$3.99

Spicy Scallops

$4.49

Quail Egg

$1.79

Kani

$2.49

Squid (Ika)

$2.99

Eel (unagi)

$4.25

Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).

Tobiko

$3.99

Japanese flying fish roe. Please select preferred type/color.

Avocado

$1.49

Temaki- Hand Rolls

Avocado Hand Roll

$4.49

Avocado and sesame seeds

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.99

Fresh salmon and scallions

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.99

Fresh tuna and scallions.

Boston Hand Roll

$5.99

Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.

California Hand Roll

$5.49

Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and masago.

Krab Salad Hand Roll

$5.99

Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.

Vegetable Hand Roll

$4.99

Assorted veggies and sesame seeds.

JB Hand Roll

$6.99

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.49

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.99

Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.

Eel Hand Roll

$7.49

Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

$7.49

Fresh scallops in spicy sauce, masago, and sesame seeds.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian spot in a contemporary space offering fresh Sushi, Boba Teas, Ramen noodles, Thai classics, and Japanese fare.

Website

Location

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead, FL 33033

Directions

