- SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)
SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)
839 Reviews
$$
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102
Homestead, FL 33033
Popular Items
Boba Tea
Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!
Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
Pad thai
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
BOBA Teas & Soft Drinks
Boba Tea
Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!
Thai iced tea
Sweetened fragrant Thai tea brewed in-house daily and topped with milk.
Ramune Soda
Lightly sweetened soda imported from japan made with real sugar. Please choose flavor.
Canned Drinks
Please select choice.
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Bottled Water
500ml Artisan water in a glass bottle.
San Pellegrino
Sparkling water.
Beer
Sake (Rice Wines)
Aladdin Junmai (Blue)
Light filtered sake with a lovely crisp finish. Imported.
Aladdin Yuzu Sake
Infused with Japanese lemons & oranges. Light pulp and filtered. Imported. A customer favorite!
Aladdin Nigori Sake (pink)
Unflavored and unfiltered, this nigori homare offers a smooth finish.
Kurosawa Sake
Traditional cold sake. Usage of the rare kimoto brewing process results in this smooth and dry sake.
Strawberry Nigori
Unfiltered sake infused with sweet berries. Imported.
Coconut Nigori Sake
Lightly sweet blend of rice and coconut. Unfiltered.
Coconut Lemongrass Sake
Sweet unfiltered sake. One of our stronger sakes, offering 16.5% alcohol by volume.
Sweet Plum Sake
Sweet plum delights your palate without the sugary thickness of plum wines.
Specialty Rolls
Ping Pong Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, scallions, seeds, and massago. Topped with seared tuna and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Yummy Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Topped with tuna, salmon, and tempura flakes. Side of eel sauce and spicy mayo
Lobster Boom Roll
Lobster tempura, krab, avocado, lettuce, and tobiko. More lobster on the side. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Cha Cha Cha Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Super Tuna Roll
Tuna, sri-racha, cucumber, and tempura flakes. Topped with more tuna and fresh cilantro. Side of cilantro sauce.
Miami Heat Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, jalapeños, and cream cheese. Topped with red and black tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
Sushi Mama's Roll
Salmon tempura, seaweed salad, spring mix, and cucumber. Side of house special sauce.
Tuna Crunch
Spicy tuna and crispy tempura flakes on top of a california roll
Tuna Mango Roll
Tuna, mango, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna and jalapeño slices. Side of kimchee sauce.
Jade Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Scottish Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with salmon, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fire Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with tuna, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fire Cracker Roll
Tuna, avocado, jalapeños, tempura flakes, topped with red tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
Tropical Roll
Salmon, avocado, mango, tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of tropical sauce.
Skittles Roll
Fried snapper, cream cheese, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with a rainbow of fishes and avocado. Side of eel sauce and kimchee sauce.
Beauty and the Beast
Half tuna, half grilled eel, asparagus , avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.
Katsu Roll
Fried breaded chicken, avocado, lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo.
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken, avocado , lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Sweet Dream Roll
Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, krab, scallions, avocado, and masago. Side of ponzu sauce.
Spicy Whitey Roll
White tuna (escolar), cucumber, jalapeños, scallions, and tempura flakes. Topped with black tobiko. Side of kimchee sauce.
Salmon Tempura Roll
Riceless roll with krab, asparagus, and salmon. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.
Playboy Roll
Eel, krab, avocado, and cream cheese. Battered and deep-fried with a side of eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
Baked mixed seafood on top of a california roll.
Super Ninja Turtle
Fried snapper, Japanese mayo, and scallions. Topped with avocado and baked seafood.
Miami Dolphin Roll
Fried snapper, avocado , lettuce, masago, and green tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
Anaconda Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with grilled eel, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Kiss Roll
Shrimp tempura, salmon tempura, krab, cream cheese, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
X-Mas Roll
Fried snapper, cream cheese, and asparagus. Topped with shrimp, avocado, and tempura flakes. Side of cilantro sauce.
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds.
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon, scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).
Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna (maguro), scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).
Boston Roll
Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.
Krab Salad Roll
Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Hot JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.
JB Roll
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Mexicano Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, lettuce, jalapeños, and scallions. Side of spicy mayo.
Rainbow Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado.
Dancing Eel Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with grilled eel. Side of eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, scallions, asparagus, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Crazy Roll
Grilled eel, crispy salmon skin, avocado, asparagus, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.
Unagi Roll
Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Appetizers from the kitchen
Appetizer Sampler
Fried gyozas (3), Krab rangoons (4), and Vegetable spring rolls (2)
Vegetable Dumplings
Filled with mixed veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.
Gyoza Dumplings
Pork dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.
Shumai
Shrimp dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.
Krab Rangoons
Side of sweet & sour sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and mixed veggies, battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.
Vegetable Tempura App
Mixed veggies, lightly battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.
Harumaki
Vegetable spring rolls. Fried and served with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Oysters
Breaded and fried. Side of spicy mayo
Edamame
Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt
Appetizers From sushi bar
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Side of ponzu sauce.
Idako
Marinated baby octopus served over cucumber salad
Naruto Tuna
Tuna, imitation crab, avocado, sesame seeds, and scallions, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
Kanisu
Krab, avocado, massago, and sesame seeds, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of rice vinegar.
Sashimi Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, scallions, seeds, masago, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
Naruto Salmon
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, seeds, and scallions. Wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
Sushi Nachos
Fresh chopped tuna, krab, masago, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. Served over crispy wonton chips. Comes with wasabi mayo and eel sauce on the side.
Fresh Summer Roll
Shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber, and mixed greens. Wrapped in thin rice paper. Side of ginger dressing. Low-carb option!
SUSHI Appetizer
Salmon, tuna, white fish, shrimp, and kani (imitation crab).
Sashimi Appetizer
Fresh cuts of salmon (3pcs), tuna (3pcs), and white fish (3pcs).
Monkey Brain
Avocado stuffed with Krab salad and chopped tuna, flash-fried in a light batter. Served with side of eel sauce and sri-racha.
Soups & Salads
Wonton Soup
Shrimp wontons, chicken, beansprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallions
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.
King of the Sea Soup
Assorted seafood, prepared with chili paste, lemongrass lime juice, scallions, cilantro and mushrooms
Tom Kah Soup
Coconut milk, chili paste, galanga, lemongrass, lime mushrooms, scallions,, cilantro
Tom Yum Soup
Clear broth prepared with chili paste, lemongrass, limejuice, mushrooms, scallions & cilantro
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and shredded carrots.
Krab Avocado Salad
Avocado, imitation crab, masago, spicy mayo, and potato sticks. Served over mixed greens with a side of ginger dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy Salmon skin and bean sprouts over mixed greens. Served with side of Japanese vinaigrette.
Wakame Salad
Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Salad
Marinated fresh tuna chunks tossed in our delicious homemade kimchee sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens.
Noodles & Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
Special Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.
Seafood Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and peas. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
Small Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, carrots, and peas. No meat for this side portion.
Pad thai
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
Special Pad Thai
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.
Seafood Pad Thai
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
Yaki Soba
Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.
Ramen Noodle Soup
Fresh ramen noodles with braised chashu pork in hearty tonkotsu broth. Served with soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, and scallions.
Tempura Udon Soup
Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Served with two crispy shrimp tempura on the side.
Udon Noodle Soup
Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Choice of veggies only or other proteins. ***Picture shown is the Tempura Udon Soup with 2 shrimp tempura.
Yaki Udon
Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.
Thai Entrées
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly battered and flash-fried, then tossed in our homemade sauce. This dish only available with chicken.
Massaman Curry
Curry paste, coconut milk, sweet potatoes , onions, and avocado.
Panang Curry
Curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, broccoli, and cilantro.
Red Curry
Red chili paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots.
Garlic Sauce
Sautéed mixed veggies with choice of protein in house brown sauce with garlic and mushrooms.
Thai Specialties
Seafood Garlic
Lobster, scallops ,mussels, and shrimp, sautéed in house garlic sauce. Served over a bed of steamed veggies.
Seafood Curry
Lobster, scallops ,mussels, shrimp, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, and bell peppers in red curry sauce.
Lobster Curry
Full Lobster tail, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots in delicious red curry sauce.
Thai donuts
Served with sweet dipping sauce
Brownie w/ Ice Cream
Fried brownies served with a side of vanilla ice cream.
Cheesecake w/ Ice Cream
Served with vanilla ice cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Ice cream bites inside a thin marshmallow-like covering. Please choose flavor(s).
Banana Tempura w/ Ice Cream
Fried sweet bananas served with vanilla ice cream
Vegetarian Menu
Edamame
Steamed soy beans topped with seasalt
Harumaki
Vegetable spring rolls served with side of sweet and sour sauce
Vegetable Dumplings
Dumplings filled with veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.
Crispy Tofu
Thai-style fried tofu with side of dipping sauce that is topped w/ground peanuts.
A-ge Tofu
Fried Japanese silken tofu topped with fish flakes and scallions. Side of tempura sauce for dipping. **Make this vegan by removing the fish flakes!
Naruto Veggie
Assorted veggies wrapped in paper-thin cucumber topped with sesame seeds. Side of and miso sauce.
Veggie FRESH Roll
Fresh basil leaves, tofu, spring mix, asparagus, cucumber, and carrots, wrapped in rice paper. Side of swt & sour sauce.
Wakame Salad
Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds
Vegetable Roll
Lettuce, asparagus, cucumber, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.
Tofu Roll
Fried tofu, scallions, carrots, cucumber, asparagus, and sesame seeds.
Avocado Roll
Avocado and sesame seeds
Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and mixed veggies.
Tofu Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and tofu.
Udon Noodle Soup (Vegan)
Japanese thick noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth.
Yaki Udon
Sautéed noodles and mixed veggies in Japanese brown sauce
Sushi Combinations
Sushi Mori
California Roll and 7 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.
Lady's Night
Rainbow Roll and 5 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.
Sashimi Mori
16 PCS of chef's choice assorted fresh-cut sashimi served with a side of sushi rice
Honeymooners
Rainbow Roll , 3 PCS of sushi, and 6PCS of sashimi
Solo (boat for one)
California Roll, 6 PCS of sushi, and 6 PCS of sashimi
Duet (boat for 2)
California Roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pcs of sushi, and 12 PCS of sashimi
Trio (boat for three)
California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, 18 PCS of sushi, and 18 PCS of sashimi.
Oasis (boat for four)
California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Playboy Roll, 24 pieces of assorted sushi, and 24 pieces of chef's choice of assorted sashimi
A-la-Carte
Salmon (sake)
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
Tuna (maguro)
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
Escolar (white tuna)
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
Shrimp (Ebi)
Scallops
Spicy Scallops
Quail Egg
Kani
Squid (Ika)
Eel (unagi)
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
Tobiko
Japanese flying fish roe. Please select preferred type/color.
Avocado
Temaki- Hand Rolls
Avocado Hand Roll
Avocado and sesame seeds
Salmon Hand Roll
Fresh salmon and scallions
Tuna Hand Roll
Fresh tuna and scallions.
Boston Hand Roll
Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.
California Hand Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and masago.
Krab Salad Hand Roll
Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.
Vegetable Hand Roll
Assorted veggies and sesame seeds.
JB Hand Roll
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.
Eel Hand Roll
Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Spicy Scallops Hand Roll
Fresh scallops in spicy sauce, masago, and sesame seeds.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Asian spot in a contemporary space offering fresh Sushi, Boba Teas, Ramen noodles, Thai classics, and Japanese fare.
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead, FL 33033