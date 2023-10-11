DRINKS

Aguas

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Pina

$3.00+

Agua

Limon

$3.00+

Tamarindo

$3.00+

Maracuya

$3.00+

Smart Water

$3.00

Sodas

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

J-Mandarina

$3.00

J-Limon

$3.00

J-Tamarindo

$3.00

J-Fruit Punch

$3.00

J-Pina

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral (Rojo)

$3.00

Sidral (Verde)

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tropical Banana

$3.00

Boing Mango

$3.00

Boing Guayaba

$3.00

Jugo Manzana

$3.00

Redbull

$3.75

Coca-Cola (16oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Hot

Espresso

$2.00

Bombon

$2.50

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate Caliente

$4.50

Michelada

Michelada Corona

$6.00

Michelada C.Familiar

$6.00

Michelada Modelo

$6.00

Michelada Negra

$6.00

Michelada Victoria

$6.00

Michelada Pacifico

$6.00

Michelada Heineken

$6.00

Michelada Stella

$6.00

Mentirosa

$4.00

Michelada 16oz

$13.00

Michelada 32oz

$24.00

Michelada 128oz

$60.00

Michelada Vaso

$2.00

Cerveza

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Coctails

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Sombrero

$10.00

Charro Negro

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

TACOS

T-Alpastor

$3.00

T-Alpastor/Pina

$3.00

T-Bistec

$3.00

T-Barbacoa

$3.00

T-Carnitas

$3.00

T-Chorizo

$3.00

T-Pollo

$2.50

T-Tripa

$5.00

T-Cabeza

$4.50

T-Lengua

$4.00

T-Camaron

$4.50

T-Pulpo

$5.00

T-Frijoles

$2.00

TORTAS

Torta

$8.00

Pambazo

$8.00

ANTOJITOS

Antojitos+KidsMenu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Salchipapa

$6.00

Choriqueso

$6.00
Sope

$3.00

Tostada

$3.00

Quesadilla Maiz

$2.50

Quesadilla Harina

$6.00

Nachos

$12.00
Coctel

$14.00
Ceviche

$14.00

Aguachile

$14.00

Ostiones

$12.00+Out of stock

CALDOS

Soups

Menudo

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00

Consome

$4.00
Sopa de Tortilla

$10.00

Caldo de Res

$15.00

Caldo de Mariscos

$18.00

Caldo de Camaron

$16.00

DESAYUNO

Breakfast

Huevos Revueltos

$3.00

Huevos Fritos

$3.00

Omelette

$6.00
Chilaquiles

$5.00

Burrito de Desayuno (Huevo)

$8.00

Torta de Desayuno (Huevo)

$10.00

Pancakes (3)

$6.00Out of stock

PLATILLOS

Entrees

Bistec

$6.00

Pechuga de Pollo

$6.00

Camarones

$16.00

Flautas

$11.00
Enchiladas

$11.00

Alambre

$12.00

Fajitas

$14.00

Tampiquena

$19.00

Chiles Rellenos

$8.00

Burrito

$7.00

Costillas de Puerco

$6.00

Aporreado

$6.00

Platillo

$8.00

SIDES

Ord. Arroz/Frijoles

$3.50

Ord. Arroz

$2.00

Ord. Frijoles

$2.00

Ord. Ensalada

$3.00

Ord. Papas Fritas

$3.00

Ord. Esquite

$4.00

Mitad Guacamole

$3.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Guacamole con Chips

$9.00

Chips

$3.00

Chips con Salsa

$4.00

Ord. Tortillas Maiz (4)

$2.00

Ord. Tortillas Harina (4)

$2.00

Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Cebolla Asada

$1.00

Mitad Aguacate Rajas

$1.50

Aguacate Entero Rajas

$3.00

Extra Limon (1 Entero)

$0.50

Ord. Cilantro

$0.50

Ord. Cebolla

$0.50

Ord. Tomate

$0.50

Ord. Lechuga

$0.50

Ord. Repollo

$0.50

Ord. Crema

$1.00

Ord. Queso Cotija

$1.00

Ord. Queso Oaxaca

$1.00

Cebollin (1)

$0.50

Ord. Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Ord. Chiles En Vinagre

$1.00

Extra Salsa (P)

$0.25

Extra Salsa (G)

$0.50

POSTRES

Desserts

Choco-Flan

$5.50

Tres Leches

$8.00

Pay de Limon

$5.00Out of stock

Churro Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Paleta (Michoacana)

$2.50