Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam's Country Kitchen

2,129 Reviews

$

1320 N Krome Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Sam's Country Breakfast
The Farmer Omlette
Mike's Favorite

Drinks

Water

Water House

Bottled Spring Water

$2.99

Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.89
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Cappuccino

$3.45

Cafe con Leche

$2.49+

Cortadito

$1.75

Colada

$1.85

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Pineapple Juice

$2.99+

Tomato Juice

$2.99+

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Hi C

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Kids soda or tea

$1.75

Float

$4.49

Milk

Milk

$3.45+

Chocolate

$3.45+

Food

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Start with your choice of toast then we spread liberally fresh smashed avocado. We suggest adding toppings for a healthy and filling meal.

Cold Cereal

$3.75
Cottage Cheese & Fruit

Cottage Cheese & Fruit

$9.99

A cup of cottage cheese and a cup of fresh sliced fruit

Hal's Fruit Plate

Hal's Fruit Plate

$9.99

Fresh in-season fruit, cut daily depending on season, may include grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cantaloupe or honeydew melon

Oats & Meat

Oats & Meat

$6.65

A bowl of oatmeal or cereal & your choice of bacon or sausage

Parfait Cup

$6.21

A country helping of fresh plain yogurt and granola with a side of fresh cut seasonal fruit

Yogurt, Granola & Fruit

$9.99

Avo-Beni

$12.42
Smoked Salmon AvoToast

Smoked Salmon AvoToast

$8.99

A thick cut multigrain hearth toast with avocado spread topped with pico de gallo, Smoked Salmon and pickled onions.

Sam's Sampler

$16.99

Two fresh eggs, any style, two pieces of bacon, two sausage patties or links, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of pancakes, 1/2 French toast, or biscuit and SOS gravy

Sam's Country Breakfast

Sam's Country Breakfast

$10.54

Two eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit

Sam's Steak & Eggs

Sam's Steak & Eggs

$19.99

Your choice of 8-oz NY Strip steak or a hearty slice of Newsome Farms Aged Kentucky Country Ham, two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit

Sam's Light Start

Sam's Light Start

$9.38

Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon, on top of an English muffin, covered in fresh homemade hollandaise sauce

Mike's Favorite

$18.99

Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of bacon or sausage, full order of pancakes, French toast or waffle.

Richman Benedict

$13.49

A country rendition of the classic, includes a homemade biscuit , choice of bacon or sausage, topped with an egg, any style, with SOS gravy over everything

Lake & Sky Breakfast

Lake & Sky Breakfast

$15.49

Fried catfish, two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$7.19
Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Jump Start Burger

$15.49
Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$19.99

This colossal sandwich his mouth watering. On a layer of orange marmalade we stack fried chicken scrambled eggs bacon and cheese all sandwiched between a giant Belgian waffle. Serve with syrup and a side of home fries.

Bombshell Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

Beef Liver and Grits

$11.99

Greek Omlette

$13.99

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato and mushrooms

Homemade Chili & Cheese Omlette

$13.99

Homemade chili and cheese

Meat Lover Omlette

Meat Lover Omlette

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese

Spanish Omlette

$12.16
The Farmer Omlette

The Farmer Omlette

$8.99

Plain omelette with your choice of cheese

Veggie Omlette

$10.10

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese

Western Omlette

Western Omlette

$11.25

Ham, peppers, onions and cheese

Whites Omlette

$14.99

B.L.M. Omelette

$13.98

Farmer's Boy

$7.19

Full Stack

$6.89

Short Stack

$5.75

Single

$2.89

Full French Toast

$7.99

Half French Toast

$5.75

Waffle Plain

$7.99

Mini Waffle

$3.45
1/2 Order SOS

1/2 Order SOS

$5.75

Full Order SOS

$7.99

8 oz. Country Ham Steak

$11.99

Bacon

$4.39

Bagel

$2.89
Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.89

Candadian Bacon

$4.29

Chocolate Gravy

$2.29Out of stock

Corn Beef Hash

$5.49
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.89

Cottage Cheese

$3.45

Croissant

$3.45

Cup of fruit

$4.59

English Muffin

$2.89
Grits

Grits

$2.99+

Ham

$4.59

Hashbrowns

$3.45

Holandés Sauce

$1.15

Home Fries

$3.45

Home Fries Obrian

$4.59

Nacho Cheese

$2.29
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$1.75+

S.O.S Gravy

$3.45

Sausage Link

$4.59

Sausage Patty

$4.59

Single Egg

$2.19

Smoked Sausage

$5.99

Sweet potato Fries

$3.45

Tater Tots

$3.45

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.59

Turkey Patties

$4.59

Turkey Sausage

$4.59

Yogurt

$1.75+

Appetizers

Chicken Wings: 6

Chicken Wings: 6

$11.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Clam Strips

$7.99

Corndogs

$7.99

Deviled Eggs

$5.79
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Thick juicy slabs of fresh locally grown green tomatoes breaded and fried to perfection. Only available when in season

Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Classic cheesy macaroni crusted with bread crumbs and fried golden brown

Fried Mushrooms

$5.79

Fried Oreo's

$5.79

Fried Pickles

$5.79

Juicy wedges of kosher pickles breaded and fried served with Sam's homemade ranch dressing

Homemade Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Homemade with fresh crisp jalapenos, built our own injector and filled them with cream cheese or cheddar. Breaded and fried to perfection.

Mozarella Sticks

$9.99

Fresh strips of mozzarella sliced, breaded and fried to perfection

Onion Rings

$5.79

Double order of thick vidalia onions sliced, breaded & fried to tender, juicy perfection. Served with our own tangy sauce

Nach-ja Tots

Nach-ja Tots

$7.99

Tater Tots topped with our home chili and nacho cheese.

Mini Dippers

Mini Dippers

$6.89

Eight mini biscuits served with a dipper of S.O.S. gravy and chocolate gravy.

Soup & Salad

Chicken Noodle

$4.59+
Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$4.59+

House Salad

$9.19

Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced carrots, vidalia onion and your choice of available dressing

Ceaser Salad

$9.19
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Fresh romaine lettuce, smoked ham, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chicken breast & bleu cheese

Stuffed Tomato

$11.49

A hearty tomato cleared out to make room for tuna, chicken or potato salad, served atop a bed of fresh iceberg or romaine lettuce

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.99
Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.49

Mixed green spinach salad topped strawberries, red onion, pecans, feta cheese and a strawberry vinaigrette salad dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.79

Burgers

California Burger

$15.99

A juicy burger topped with your choice of cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado.

Chopped Steak w/ Mushroom Gravy

$15.99

Double Decker

$18.66

Lettuce Burger Wrap

$11.99

Mexi-Burger

$17.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99
Sammies

Sammies

$13.99

Three of the cutest & tastiest little hamburgers you've ever eaten

The Montana

$16.02
The Tom Jones

The Tom Jones

$12.65

A delicious 1/2 pound of lightly seasoned fresh never frozen ground beef topped wih a vidalia onion, lettuce & tomato

Veggie Burger

$14.89

Horseshoe

$14.99

Waffle Burger

$15.22

Pickle Burger

$14.71

Patty Melt

$13.65

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Four thick slices of smoked bacon served with romaine or iceberg lettuce and fresh locally sourced tomatoes on your choice of white/wheat or rye bread

Chicken Sandwich

$12.65

6 oz. fresh free range chicken breast fried, grilled or blackedened served with romaine or iceberg lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion on a toasted kaiser roll

Club Sandwich

$17.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.65

Crown Grilled Cheese

$11.77

Fish Sandwich

$7.99
French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Roast beef on a hoagie roll with melted mozzarella and crunchy french fried onions. Au jus sauce for dipping

Fried Green BLT

$14.72
Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken

Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken

$15.99
Rueben

Rueben

$14.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread

Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade salad on your choice of bread

Shrimp PoBoy

$15.72
Towering Turkey

Towering Turkey

$17.99

Fresh sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, cheese, tomato, served on white, wheat or rye

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Albacore tuna with Swiss cheese on toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.86

Your choice of cheddar/pepper jack or American cheese neatly nestled between white/wheat or rye bread slowly grilled to perfection. Add a slice of ham or two bacon strips or $1

Grandma's Boy

Grandma's Boy

$13.79Out of stock

On our all new giant biscuit we've added pimento cheese to our delicious fried chicken then stack a fried green tomato and pickles on top with spicy honey on the side.

Daily Specials

2eggs2bacon

$3.99
Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

Lunch

Beef Liver and Grits

$11.99

Chicken Tenderloins

$14.39

Four large fresh chicken tenderloins fried, grilled or blackened. Served with dipping sauce and two sides

Country Fried Chicken / Steak / Pork

$15.98

Cast iron skillet fried fresh chicken breast, skirt steak or pork chop. Lightly breaded and fried to perfection in extra virgin olive oil. Covered in homemade country gravy if you prefer

Farm Boy Steak

Farm Boy Steak

$19.99

10 oz. Fresh NY Strip Steak cooked to your preference served with two sides of your choice

Jones Fish House Fried Catfish

$15.25

Fresh Wild Caught Catfish fried in our own secret breading recipe. Cooked to perfection and served with one side and blackened (seasonal)

Keith's Famous Meatloaf

Keith's Famous Meatloaf

$15.99

Keith's own take on this delicious dish. We start with fresh ground beef, add a little of this and a little of that and voila - Deliciousness!

Land & Sea

$24.99

8 oz. fresh NY Strip Steak and your choice of fresh ocean dwelling fish, catfish, shrimp or clams. Served with two sides and house salad

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$13.19

Good ole fashioned southern cooked & seasoned fresh liver sauteed in onions and a splash of country gravy served with your choice of two sides

Shrimp / Clam Basket

$17.45

Your choice of fresh shrimp or clam strips lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with two sides and tartar or marinara sauce

Smothered Chicken

$11.49
Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$9.19+

Veggie Platter

$7.99

Cook your Catch

$10.39

Pan Fried Chicken with Lemon Sauce

$15.98

Apple sauce

$1.75

Avocado

$2.29

Brown Gravy

$1.75

Cabbage

$3.45

Catfish

$6.89

Chicken Breast

$4.59

Chilli Bowl

$5.99

Chilli Cup

$4.59

Chips

$1.15

Coleslaw

$3.45

Collard Greens

$3.45
Corn

Corn

$3.45Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$3.45

French Fries

$3.45
Fried Fresh Okra

Fried Fresh Okra

$3.45

Fruit cup

$4.59

Garlic Toast

$2.29
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.19

Hashbrowns

$3.45

Home Fries

$3.45

Hush Puppies

$3.45
Lima Beans

Lima Beans

$3.45Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$4.59

Mash Potatoes

$3.45

Nacho Cheese

$2.59

No Side

Okra & Tomatos

Okra & Tomatos

$4.59Out of stock

Onion rings

$3.45

S.O.S. Gravy

$3.45

Shrimp

Side Salad

$3.45

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.45

Spinach

$3.45

Steak

$11.49

Sweet potato Fries

$3.45

Tater tots

$3.45
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$3.45

Burger Patty

$5.75

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.45

Porkchop

$5.49

Kids Menu

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

One egg any style, 3 silver dollar pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage - substitute pancakes for a mickey mouse pancake

Young Folks

$7.69

Peanut Butter & Jelly / Honey

$5.19

Baby Sammies

$11.39
Dinosaur Nuggets

Dinosaur Nuggets

$7.20

Mini Corndogs

$7.66
Shrimp’N’Tots

Shrimp’N’Tots

$9.19

A tiny tyk’s portion of shrimp with tater tots.

Lincoln Logs

Lincoln Logs

$11.99

Fried French toast sticks serve with one egg and a fruit cup.

Mini Chicken Waffle

Mini Chicken Waffle

$9.19

This is a popular dish shrunk down to fit your youngsters appetite and comes with a side of sliced bananas.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.86

Your choice of cheddar/pepper jack or American cheese neatly nestled between white/wheat or rye bread slowly grilled to perfection. Add a slice of ham or two bacon strips or $1

Desserts

Chocolate Moose

$6.49

NY CheeseCake

$7.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.39

BannaNut Muffin

$3.39Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.59
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.59

Key Lime Pie

$4.59Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.59

Miracle Pie

$3.95Out of stock
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.59

À la mode

$2.29

Grilled Banana Croissant

$5.25

Strawberry Short Biscuit

$5.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old fashioned home made country cooking. Great food, Family atmosphere!

Website

Location

1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

Directions

Gallery
Sam's Country Kitchen image
Sam's Country Kitchen image
Sam's Country Kitchen image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,141
538 Washington Ave Homestead, FL 33030
View restaurantnext
Chefs on the Run
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Mowry Dr. Homestead, FL 33030
View restaurantnext
Cuba Bakery - 1641 NE 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1641 NE 8th Street Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
Casavana Cuban Cuisine - Homestead
orange starNo Reviews
2814 Northeast 8th Street Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
The BBQin Cuban
orange starNo Reviews
15825 sw 304 Terrace Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 676
650 NE 22nd. Terrace Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Homestead

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,141
538 Washington Ave Homestead, FL 33030
View restaurantnext
SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)
orange star4.2 • 839
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102 Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 676
650 NE 22nd. Terrace Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
La Cruzada Restaurant - 331 Park Place
orange star4.2 • 450
331 Park Place Homestead, FL 33030
View restaurantnext
Exit One Taproom
orange star4.7 • 309
12 NE 3rd street Florida City, FL 33034
View restaurantnext
Los Molcajetes - 27879 S Dixie Hwy
orange star4.4 • 236
27879 S Dixie Hwy Homestead, FL 33032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Homestead
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1065 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Islamorada
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston