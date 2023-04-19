Sam's Country Kitchen
2,129 Reviews
$
1320 N Krome Ave
Homestead, FL 33030
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Start with your choice of toast then we spread liberally fresh smashed avocado. We suggest adding toppings for a healthy and filling meal.
Cold Cereal
Cottage Cheese & Fruit
A cup of cottage cheese and a cup of fresh sliced fruit
Hal's Fruit Plate
Fresh in-season fruit, cut daily depending on season, may include grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cantaloupe or honeydew melon
Oats & Meat
A bowl of oatmeal or cereal & your choice of bacon or sausage
Parfait Cup
A country helping of fresh plain yogurt and granola with a side of fresh cut seasonal fruit
Yogurt, Granola & Fruit
Avo-Beni
Smoked Salmon AvoToast
A thick cut multigrain hearth toast with avocado spread topped with pico de gallo, Smoked Salmon and pickled onions.
Sam's Sampler
Two fresh eggs, any style, two pieces of bacon, two sausage patties or links, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of pancakes, 1/2 French toast, or biscuit and SOS gravy
Sam's Country Breakfast
Two eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Sam's Steak & Eggs
Your choice of 8-oz NY Strip steak or a hearty slice of Newsome Farms Aged Kentucky Country Ham, two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Sam's Light Start
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon, on top of an English muffin, covered in fresh homemade hollandaise sauce
Mike's Favorite
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of bacon or sausage, full order of pancakes, French toast or waffle.
Richman Benedict
A country rendition of the classic, includes a homemade biscuit , choice of bacon or sausage, topped with an egg, any style, with SOS gravy over everything
Lake & Sky Breakfast
Fried catfish, two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Egg Sandwich
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Jump Start Burger
Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
This colossal sandwich his mouth watering. On a layer of orange marmalade we stack fried chicken scrambled eggs bacon and cheese all sandwiched between a giant Belgian waffle. Serve with syrup and a side of home fries.
Bombshell Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp and Grits
Beef Liver and Grits
Greek Omlette
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato and mushrooms
Homemade Chili & Cheese Omlette
Homemade chili and cheese
Meat Lover Omlette
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese
Spanish Omlette
The Farmer Omlette
Plain omelette with your choice of cheese
Veggie Omlette
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese
Western Omlette
Ham, peppers, onions and cheese
Whites Omlette
B.L.M. Omelette
Farmer's Boy
Full Stack
Short Stack
Single
Full French Toast
Half French Toast
Waffle Plain
Mini Waffle
1/2 Order SOS
Full Order SOS
8 oz. Country Ham Steak
Bacon
Bagel
Biscuit
Candadian Bacon
Chocolate Gravy
Corn Beef Hash
Corn Bread
Cottage Cheese
Croissant
Cup of fruit
English Muffin
Grits
Ham
Hashbrowns
Holandés Sauce
Home Fries
Home Fries Obrian
Nacho Cheese
Oatmeal
S.O.S Gravy
Sausage Link
Sausage Patty
Single Egg
Smoked Sausage
Sweet potato Fries
Tater Tots
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Patties
Turkey Sausage
Yogurt
Appetizers
Chicken Wings: 6
Chili Cheese Fries
Clam Strips
Corndogs
Deviled Eggs
Fried Green Tomatoes
Thick juicy slabs of fresh locally grown green tomatoes breaded and fried to perfection. Only available when in season
Fried Mac & Cheese
Classic cheesy macaroni crusted with bread crumbs and fried golden brown
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Oreo's
Fried Pickles
Juicy wedges of kosher pickles breaded and fried served with Sam's homemade ranch dressing
Homemade Jalapeno Poppers
Homemade with fresh crisp jalapenos, built our own injector and filled them with cream cheese or cheddar. Breaded and fried to perfection.
Mozarella Sticks
Fresh strips of mozzarella sliced, breaded and fried to perfection
Onion Rings
Double order of thick vidalia onions sliced, breaded & fried to tender, juicy perfection. Served with our own tangy sauce
Nach-ja Tots
Tater Tots topped with our home chili and nacho cheese.
Mini Dippers
Eight mini biscuits served with a dipper of S.O.S. gravy and chocolate gravy.
Soup & Salad
Chicken Noodle
Soup of the day
House Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced carrots, vidalia onion and your choice of available dressing
Ceaser Salad
Cobb Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, smoked ham, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chicken breast & bleu cheese
Stuffed Tomato
A hearty tomato cleared out to make room for tuna, chicken or potato salad, served atop a bed of fresh iceberg or romaine lettuce
Wedge Salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Mixed green spinach salad topped strawberries, red onion, pecans, feta cheese and a strawberry vinaigrette salad dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Burgers
California Burger
A juicy burger topped with your choice of cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado.
Chopped Steak w/ Mushroom Gravy
Double Decker
Lettuce Burger Wrap
Mexi-Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sammies
Three of the cutest & tastiest little hamburgers you've ever eaten
The Montana
The Tom Jones
A delicious 1/2 pound of lightly seasoned fresh never frozen ground beef topped wih a vidalia onion, lettuce & tomato
Veggie Burger
Horseshoe
Waffle Burger
Pickle Burger
Patty Melt
Sandwiches
BLT
Four thick slices of smoked bacon served with romaine or iceberg lettuce and fresh locally sourced tomatoes on your choice of white/wheat or rye bread
Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. fresh free range chicken breast fried, grilled or blackedened served with romaine or iceberg lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion on a toasted kaiser roll
Club Sandwich
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Crown Grilled Cheese
Fish Sandwich
French Dip
Roast beef on a hoagie roll with melted mozzarella and crunchy french fried onions. Au jus sauce for dipping
Fried Green BLT
Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken
Rueben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread
Salad Sandwich
Homemade salad on your choice of bread
Shrimp PoBoy
Towering Turkey
Fresh sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, cheese, tomato, served on white, wheat or rye
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna with Swiss cheese on toast
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheddar/pepper jack or American cheese neatly nestled between white/wheat or rye bread slowly grilled to perfection. Add a slice of ham or two bacon strips or $1
Grandma's Boy
On our all new giant biscuit we've added pimento cheese to our delicious fried chicken then stack a fried green tomato and pickles on top with spicy honey on the side.
Daily Specials
Lunch
Beef Liver and Grits
Chicken Tenderloins
Four large fresh chicken tenderloins fried, grilled or blackened. Served with dipping sauce and two sides
Country Fried Chicken / Steak / Pork
Cast iron skillet fried fresh chicken breast, skirt steak or pork chop. Lightly breaded and fried to perfection in extra virgin olive oil. Covered in homemade country gravy if you prefer
Farm Boy Steak
10 oz. Fresh NY Strip Steak cooked to your preference served with two sides of your choice
Jones Fish House Fried Catfish
Fresh Wild Caught Catfish fried in our own secret breading recipe. Cooked to perfection and served with one side and blackened (seasonal)
Keith's Famous Meatloaf
Keith's own take on this delicious dish. We start with fresh ground beef, add a little of this and a little of that and voila - Deliciousness!
Land & Sea
8 oz. fresh NY Strip Steak and your choice of fresh ocean dwelling fish, catfish, shrimp or clams. Served with two sides and house salad
Liver & Onions
Good ole fashioned southern cooked & seasoned fresh liver sauteed in onions and a splash of country gravy served with your choice of two sides
Shrimp / Clam Basket
Your choice of fresh shrimp or clam strips lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with two sides and tartar or marinara sauce
Smothered Chicken
Soup & Sandwich
Veggie Platter
Cook your Catch
Pan Fried Chicken with Lemon Sauce
Apple sauce
Avocado
Brown Gravy
Cabbage
Catfish
Chicken Breast
Chilli Bowl
Chilli Cup
Chips
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Fried Fresh Okra
Fruit cup
Garlic Toast
Green Beans
Hashbrowns
Home Fries
Hush Puppies
Lima Beans
Mac & Cheese
Mash Potatoes
Nacho Cheese
No Side
Okra & Tomatos
Onion rings
S.O.S. Gravy
Shrimp
Side Salad
Sliced Tomatoes
Spinach
Steak
Sweet potato Fries
Tater tots
Texas Toast
Burger Patty
Sautéed Mushrooms
Porkchop
Kids Menu
Silver Dollar Pancakes
One egg any style, 3 silver dollar pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage - substitute pancakes for a mickey mouse pancake
Young Folks
Peanut Butter & Jelly / Honey
Baby Sammies
Dinosaur Nuggets
Mini Corndogs
Shrimp’N’Tots
A tiny tyk’s portion of shrimp with tater tots.
Lincoln Logs
Fried French toast sticks serve with one egg and a fruit cup.
Mini Chicken Waffle
This is a popular dish shrunk down to fit your youngsters appetite and comes with a side of sliced bananas.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheddar/pepper jack or American cheese neatly nestled between white/wheat or rye bread slowly grilled to perfection. Add a slice of ham or two bacon strips or $1
Desserts
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Old fashioned home made country cooking. Great food, Family atmosphere!
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030