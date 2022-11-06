Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Burgers
Gastropubs

Chefs on the Run

review star

No reviews yet

10 E Mowry Dr.

Homestead, FL 33030

Popular Items

Habanero Chicken
Kids Grilled Chicken
Chicken Cari-Bowl

2 for $22 Cari-Bowl

Chicken Cari-Bowl

Chicken Cari-Bowl

$22.00

Served with: •Arroz con gandules •Tostones •Huevo frito •Special potato salad •Pickled red onion •Chimichurri aioli •Red pepper aioli

Tapas Pa' Picar ( Appetizers)

Alcapurrias

Alcapurrias

$6.00

Green banana & malanga fritters, with picadillo & red pepper aioli

Bolitas de Queso

Bolitas de Queso

$8.00

Smoked Gouda, Edam cheese, Guava Yaba glaze

Greek Tabouleh Salad

$7.00

Tri color quinoa tabouleh (parsley, lemon juice, evoo) tonatoes , European cucumbers, feta cheese & tandoori naan.

Habanero Chicken

Habanero Chicken

$9.00

Deep fried boneless chicken, habanero butter, lime ranch

Mac & Res

Mac & Res

$10.00

Our award winning chipotle mac n’ cheese, braised beef, truffle oil, Pecorino Parmesan cheese

Surullitos

Surullitos

$6.00

Deep fried cheese polenta sticks, criolla sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

House made hummus Tandoori naan Fried tostones EVOO

Chef Jodrick's Burger Collection

El Summer Combo

El Summer Combo

$9.50Out of stock

1/4 pound Schweid & Sons CAB Criolla sauce 2x American cheese French fries Coca Cola

I just want a Burger

I just want a Burger

$14.00

Our most requested burger! Choose from one of these cheeses: 2X American, Havarti, or BelGioiso Provolone

All American

All American

$16.50

•2X American cheese •AWSB •Sweet BBQ sauce •Lime ranch •Grilled onions

Chef La Burger

Chef La Burger

$16.50

(South Florida Top Rated) •Hot pastrami •Creole mustard •Grilled onions •BelGioioso provolone cheese

El Jim

El Jim

$15.50

•Provolone cheese •Gorgonzola Blue cheese mousse •Spiceology pickled red onions •Tres Chiles butter sauce

Mac Jones

Mac Jones

$18.50

Chef Jodrick's blackened spice, AWSB, American cheese, Muenster cheese, chipotle Mac n' cheese, truffle oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

Ño! Burger

Ño! Burger

$18.50

Award winning Burger AWSB, Irish white cheddar, sweet BBQ Spiceology pickled red onions, Rugged sauce™

What Diet Bro?

What Diet Bro?

$23.00

1 lb beef, AWSB, pastrami, American cheese, white cheddar, Muenster cheese, grilled onions, criolla sauce, free range fried egg.

El Yunque

El Yunque

$18.50

The Original Mofongo Burger AWSB, Provolone cheese, grilled onions, criolla sauce, Chimichurri aioli, mofongo patty.

Black & Blue & Oink

Black & Blue & Oink

$15.50

(rare) Lightly blackened bleu cheese mousse, Havarti cheese, AWSB

El Parce

El Parce

$15.50

•Muenster cheese •Pineapple jam purée •Criolla sauce •Crispy plantain crisp

Bird is the Word

$16.00

Chef Jodrick's unique poultry burger blend ASWB Muenster Cheese Avocado lime Crispy plantan strips

Show me your green burger (Vegan)

Show me your green burger (Vegan)

$15.00

Vegan friendly mofongo patty Dairy free cheese Avocado lime Lettuce Tomatoes Red onions Pickles

Grilled Cheese Burger

Grilled Cheese Burger

$16.00

• 8oz CAB patty • American cheese • Muenster cheese • White cheddar cheese • Polish Kielbasa • Grilled onions •Herb Challah Bread

Sanguiches ( Sandwiches)

Ay Ay Ay

Ay Ay Ay

$12.00

Fried chicken, tossed in Chef Jodrick’s habanero butter grilled onions, bleu cheese mousse, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a challah bun. Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad

Chicken & Hummus

Chicken & Hummus

$12.00

Flat grilled Garam Masala chicken Cremini mushrooms Grilled onions Hummus Lettuce Tomatoes Fetta cheeseTandoori naan

Greek Steak Tabouleh

Greek Steak Tabouleh

$13.00

Churrasco, grilled onions red quinoa tabouleh mix, house lettuce mix, tomatoes, house lemon yogurt, tandoori naan bread Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad

Ño! Chicken Sandwich

Ño! Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken, AWSB sweet BBQ sauce, sharp provolone, Irish white cheddar cheese, Spiceology ™ pickled red onions, rugged sauce™, challah bun. Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad

Tripleta

Tripleta

$12.00

Puerto Rican style street food 3 meat sandwich, sharp provolone, grilled onions, chimi aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, on a tandoori naan bread Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad

Mofongos

Churrasco Steak Mofongo

Churrasco Steak Mofongo

$19.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth •Arroz con gandules

Chicken Mofongo

$14.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth •Arroz con gandules

Fried Pork Mofongo

$16.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth •Arroz con gandules

Burger Bowl

Burger Bowl

$19.00

Yes We Did. •1\2 lb burger •American Cheese •AWSB •Pickles •Criolla •Cilantro •Mofongo

Plain Mofongo

$5.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth

Herb butter Shrimp Mofongo

$24.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth •Arroz con gandules

Surf and Turf Mofongo

$26.00

•Mashed fried plantains •Chicharron (pork rinds) •Ajo molido (garlic) •Oxtail bone broth •Arroz con gandules

Plant Based Mofongo Bowl

Plant Based Mofongo Bowl

$18.00

Vegetarian/Vegan friendly. Sauté fresh vegetables served with our Citrus Chimichurri.

CariBowls ( Caribbean Inspired Bowls)

Inspired by Poke bowls, Chef Jodrick introduces Caribbean Bowls

Steak Cari Bowl

$17.00

Served With: •Arroz Con Gandules •Tostones •Huevo Frito •Special Potato Salad •Grilled Onions •Chimichurri Aioli •Red Pepper Aioli

Jerk Pork Cari Bowl

Jerk Pork Cari Bowl

$15.00

Served With: •Arroz Con Gandules •Tostones •Huevo Frito •Special Potato Salad •Pickled Red Onions •Chimichurri Aioli •Red Pepper Aioli

Chicken Cari-Bowl

$13.00

Served with: •Arroz con gandules •Tostones •Huevo frito •Special potato salad •Pickled red onion •Chimichurri aioli •Red pepper aioli

Mongolian Bowls

Mongolian Chicken

Mongolian Chicken

$13.00

Served with: •Brussels sprouts •Yellow squash •Cremeni mushrooms • Green onions • Soy lime aioli • Sambal (hot)

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Served with: •Brussels sprouts •Yellow squash •Cremeni mushrooms • Green onions • Soy lime aioli • Sambal (hot)

Mongolian Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Sauté vegetables tossed in Chef Jodrick's Asian Demi glaze Soy lime aioli, Sambal (hot) Herb infused Jasmine rice.

Mongolian Pork

Mongolian Pork

$15.00

Served with: •Brussels sprouts •Yellow squash •Cremeni mushrooms • Green onions • Soy lime aioli • Sambal (hot)

Kids Menu

Hand breaded chicken bites served with Fresh fries.

Churrasco Kids

$10.00

Herb marinated certified Angus churrasco steak, French fries.

Chomper Fried Chicken

$5.00

Hand breaded chicken bites served with Fresh fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Herb butter tandoori naan , American cheese served with French fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Flat grilled chicken skewers served with French fries.

Sides

French Fries
$3.50

French Fries

$3.50
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.50

Reggiano Parmigiano cheese, Truffle oil

Chipotle Mac n' Cheese

$4.00
Tostones

Tostones

$4.00

Crispy fried plantain seasoned with Garlic salt

Arroz con Gandules

Arroz con Gandules

$3.50

Authentic Puerto Rican staple rice made with achiote, sofrito, pork and medium grain rice

Herbal Jasmine Rice

Herbal Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Herb infused ( thyme, rosemary) & garlic Aromatic Thai Jasmine rice.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts

$7.00

One of our most celebrated items. Hand picked, pan cooked Brussels sprouts

Pickled Red Onions

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

House Made Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Bar-B-Q sauce

$0.50

Chimi Aioli

$0.50

Citrus Chimichurri

$1.00

Creole Mustard

$0.50

Criolla sauce

$0.50

Guava Glaze

$0.50

Habanero Butter

$2.00

Greek Lemon Yogurt

$0.50

Lime ranch

$0.50

Pineapple Purée

$0.50

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Rugged Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Soy Lime Aioli

$0.50

Sambal (Chili-Garlic)

$0.50

Extra Broth

$1.00

Soft Drink Bottle

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock
Honest Tea Green Tea

Honest Tea Green Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea + Lemonade Organic 16.9 FL OZ

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea.

Cranberry & Apple
$3.00

Cranberry & Apple

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea with real sugar cane.

Honest T 1/2 & 1/2

Honest T 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00Out of stock

Organic Arnold Palmer

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Sodas

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.50

12 oz Classica Coca Cola.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Classic Diet Coke.

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Crisp water imported from Tuscany.

St. Pellegrino

St. Pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling water.

Water

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chefs on the Run is known for their BOLD flavor and Fresh product. Where everything is made to order "Your taste buds will thank you "

Website

Location

10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead, FL 33030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Chefs on the Run image
Main pic

