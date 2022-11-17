Latin American
Casavana Cuban Cuisine Coral Reef
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your favorite traditional Cuban cuisine restaurant in South Florida.
Location
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami, FL 33177
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Food Truck (Kendall)
No Reviews
12335 SW 112th St Miami, FL 33186
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant