Casavana Cuban Cuisine Coral Reef

Latin American

review star

No reviews yet

13600 SW 152 ST

Miami, FL 33177

Hot Beverages

Cortadito.

$1.95
Cortadito Evaporado.

$2.50Out of stock
Sm Café con Leche.

$2.75
Lg Café con Leche.

$3.75
Sm Cafe Leche Evaporado.

$2.99Out of stock
Lg Cafe Leche Evaporado.

$3.99Out of stock
Cappuccino.

$2.99
American Coffee.

$1.95
Sm Hot Chocolate.

$2.75
Lg Hot Chocolate.

$3.95
Hot Tea.

$1.95
Colada.

$1.75

Milk.

$2.25

Juices

Jugo Narj and Zanahoria.

$3.95
Jugo Melon.

$3.95
Jugo Naranja.

$4.99
Jugo de Maracuya.

$3.95
Can Apple Juice.

$1.95Out of stock
Can Guava Juice.

$1.95
Can Mango Juice.

$1.95
Can Peach Juice.

$1.95

Shakes

Batido de Vainilla.

$4.75
Batido de Chocolate.

$4.75
Batido de Fresa.

$4.75
Batido de Mamey.

$4.75
Batido de Trigo.

$4.75
Batido Fruta Bomba.

$4.75

Sodas/Water

20oz Bottled Soda.

$3.95
12oz Can Ironbeer.

$1.95
12oz Can Jupina.

$1.95
12oz Can Materva.

$1.95
12oz Can Malta.

$1.95
16oz Bottled Water.

$1.95
Perrier Water.

$2.50

Gatorade.

$2.25
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your favorite traditional Cuban cuisine restaurant in South Florida.

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami, FL 33177

Directions

Casavana Cuban Cuisine image

