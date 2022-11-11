Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Street Kitchen

378 Reviews

$$

42805 Woodward Avenue

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48073

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Homemade Veggie Spring Rolls
Fried Rice

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

crab sticks, onion, cream cheese, wonton wrapper, flash fried

Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$6.95

ground chicken, bean sprout, black mushroom, green onion, cilantro, noodles, rice paper, flash fried GF

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$9.50

Organic greens, cilantro, green onion, carrots, rice paper GF

Homemade Veggie Spring Rolls

Homemade Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.95

julienned veggies, wheat wrapper, flash fried

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$9.25

stir-fried chicken, green onion, fresh baby artisan romaine lettuce leaves (can be prepared GF)

Smoked Salmon Rolls

Smoked Salmon Rolls

$12.95

cold smoked Norwegian salmon, avocado, carrot, green onion, rice paper GF

Soups & Salads

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$4.50+

Lemon grass, galangal, mushrooms, green onion, chili paste, chicken broth

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$4.95+

Chicken, coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, cilantro, mushroom, green onion, chicken broth

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50+

Chicken, bamboo, water chestnuts, egg topped with fresh green onions

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Organic greens, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots; choice of sesame lime or peanut dressing

Apple Salad

Apple Salad

$9.50

Shredded green apples, chicken, toasted coconut flakes, red onions, toasted cashews

Curries

Vegetable Red Curry

Vegetable Red Curry

$11.25+

Red curry, coconut milk, broccoli, celery, mushrooms, cabbage, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots, eggplant (SPICY!)

Pad Ped

Pad Ped

$11.25+

Red curry, coconut milk, eggplant, onions, mushrooms, green peppers (SPICY!)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.25+

Yellow curry, organic turmeric, coconut milk, potatoes (SPICY!)

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.25+

Green curry, coconut milk, basil leaves, peas, green peppers (SPICY!)

Masaman

Masaman

$11.25+

Masaman curry, coconut milk, peanuts, white onions, potatoes (SPICY!)

Peanut Curry

Peanut Curry

$11.25+

Steamed broccoli topped with homemade organic peanut sauce (SPICY!)

Gang Dang

Gang Dang

$11.25+

Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green peppers (SPICY!)

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.25+

Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with crushed peanuts and a lime. Can be made with Transparent Noodles (Mung Bean).

*NEW* VEGAN Pad Thai

*NEW* VEGAN Pad Thai

$11.25+

All the traditional flavors of Pad Thai but 100% Vegan. Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with crushed peanuts and a lime. Can be made with Transparent Noodles (Mung Bean).

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$11.25+

Thick rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and broccoli (contains wheat)

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$11.25+

Thick rice noodles stir-fried with basil leaves and green peppers (contains wheat)

Curry Noodles

Curry Noodles

$11.25+

Rice noodles stir-fried in red curry, coconut milk, mushrooms, green peppers, bamboo shoots

Pho Noodles

Pho Noodles

$11.25

Rice noodles, onions, cilantro, roasted garlic, fresh herbs, bean sprouts in a chicken broth

Pad Won Sen

Pad Won Sen

$11.25+

Transparent noodle, napa, green onions, carrots

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.25+

Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots (gluten free)

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.25+

Fried rice with fresh basil leaves and green peppers (gluten free)

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.25+

Fried rice with curry powder, organic turmeric, egg, white onions, peas (gluten free)

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$11.25+

Fried rice with egg and roasted garlic (gluten free)

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.25+

Fried rice with egg, pineapples, tomatoes, white onions (gluten free)

Specialties

Bangkok Chicken

Bangkok Chicken

$11.25+

Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with our house sweet and sour sauce and topped with green onions

Basil

Basil

$11.25+

Fresh basil leaves and green peppers stir-fried in our house sauce

Cashew

Cashew

$11.25+

Cashew nuts, white onions, bamboo shoots, green onions stir-fried in our house sauce

Eggplant

Eggplant

$11.25+

Eggplant and fresh basil leaves in garlic sauce (minced chicken)

Garlic

Garlic

$11.25+

Garlic, black pepper, green onions, and water chestnuts stir-fried in our house sauce

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$11.25+

Broccoli, water chestnuts, cabbage, carrots, celery, bamboo shoots, mushrooms stir-fried in our house sauce

Pad Prik

Pad Prik

$11.25+

Green peppers, green onions, white onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms stir-fried in our house sauce

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$11.25+

Pineapples, tomato, green pepper, white onion, green onion stir-fried in our house sweet and sour sauce

Vegan Veggie

Vegan Veggie

$11.25+

Fresh mixed veggies stir-fried in our homemade vegan sauce

$11.25+

Broccoli with your choice of protein stir-fried in our house sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast served with steamed broccoli, organic brown rice and organic peanut dipping sauce (gluten free)

For The Kids

Buttered Noodles and ?

$7.95

Sides & Extras

Organic Brown Rice

Organic Brown Rice

$1.95
White Rice

White Rice

$1.75
Organic Peanut Sauce

Organic Peanut Sauce

$1.95

Fresh Roll Sauce

$1.50

Clear sauce with peanuts

Plum Sauce

$0.75

Crab Rangoon Sauce

$0.50

Homemade Hot Chili Paste

$0.50

Utensils

Add Utensils and Napkins

DESSERTS!

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Oatmeal vegan & gluten free dough filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels topped with sea salt

Beverages

Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.95
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Thai Iced Tea (certified organic)

Thai Iced Tea (certified organic)

$3.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Natural and organic ingredients. Welcome to our Kitchen!

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48073

