A map showing the location of Thai Ocha - 200 S. Main StreetView gallery
Thai

Thai Ocha - 200 S. Main Street

1,706 Reviews

$$

200 S. Main Street

Plymouth, MI 48170

Order Again

Popular Items

N1 PAD THAI
A1 SPRING ROLL (VEGETABLE) - 2 PIECES
KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)

APPETIZERS

A1 SPRING ROLL (VEGETABLE) - 2 PIECES

$3.50

A2 PORK EGG ROLL - 1 PIECE

$2.50

A3 FRESH ROLL

A4 SIAM CRISPY ROLLS

$8.50

A5 CRAB CHEESE RANGOON - 4 PIECES

$9.50

A6 TAO HOO TOD (FRIED TOFU) - 8 PIECES

$5.50

A7 TOD MUN (FRIED FISH CAKE) - 14 PIECES

$10.95

A8 SPICY WING - 6 PIECES

$11.95

A9 SATAY GAI - 4 PIECES

$11.95

A10 KOONG HOM PA - 6 PIECES

$12.95

A11 THAI PORK SAUSAGE WITH STICKY RICE

$12.95

A12 CRAB ROLL - 8 PIECES

$9.95

A13 PORK DUMPLING - 7 PIECES

$8.50

A14 VEGETABLE DUMPLING - 7 PIECES

$8.50

A15 SHAOMAI DUMPLINGS -7 PIECES

$8.50

A16 Boneless Fried Chicken

$11.95

A17 Pork Jerkey

$13.95

A18 Beef Jerky

$14.95

A19 Karee Puff

$10.55

SOUP

S1 TOMYUM

S2 TOM KHA

S3 HOT & SOUR SOUP

S4 WONTON SOUP

S5 EGG DROP SOUP

$5.55+

S6 THAINOODLE SOUP

S7 TOM YUMNOODLE SOUP

Kp-KOW PAD (FRIED RICE) (DINNER)

KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)

Kp2 KOW PADGRA PROW (BASIL FRIED RICE)

Kp3 KOW PAD PAK (VEGETABLE FRIED RICE)

Kp4 KOW PAD GAHREE (CURRY FRIED RICE)

Kp5 KOW PAD PINEAPPLE

Kp6 KOW PAD KRATIEM (GARLIC FRIED RICE)

Kp7 THAI SPECIAL FRIED RICE

Kp8 KOW PAD PRIK

Kp9 KOW PAD PRIK KHING

Kp10

C-SPICY CURRY DISHES (DINNER)

C1 RED CURRY

C2 GANG KEAW WARN (GREEN CURRY)

C3 GANG PED (RED CURRY)

C4 PA-NANG (PANANG CURRY)

C5 MASAMUN CURRY (POTATO CURRY)

C6 GANG PAK (RED CURRY)

C7 GANG GAREE (YELLOW CURRY)

C8 PINEAPPLE CURRY (RED CURRY)

C9 GANG PHA (RED CURRY -NO COCONUT MILK)

Ns-NON-SPICY DISHES (DINNER)

Ns1 VEGETABLE DELIGHT

Ns2 THAI PEPPER DISH

Ns3 PAD ALMOND

Ns4 PADKHAO PODE (PEAPOD & BABY CORN)

Ns5 BAMBOO SHOOT STIR-FRY

Ns6 PAD BROCCOLI

Ns7 PAD PREAW WARN (THAI SWEET & SOUR)

Ns8 PAD MAKHEUA (FRESH EGGPLANT STIR-FRY)

Ns9 THAI CHOP SUEY

Sf-SEAFOOD

Sf1 PLA JIEN (CATFISH)

$17.95

Sf2 PLALAD PRIK (CATFISH)

$17.95

Sf3 PLA CHO CHEE

$17.95

Sf4 PLADOOK PAD PED

$17.95

Sf5 PADOCHA

$17.95

Sf6 SEAFOOD CURRY

$17.95

N-NOODLE DISHES (DINNER)

N1 PAD THAI

N2 PAD THAI CURRY

N3 PAD SEW EW

N4 DRUNKENNOODLE

N5 LADNAR

N6 CHAING MAI NOODLE

N7 SOUTHERN THAINOODL

N8 PAD WOON SEN (Served with Steamed White Rice)

N9 RAMON CURRY WITH EGG NOODLE

N10 PAD THAI MASSUMAN CURRY (SPECIAL)

N11 RAMON STIR-FRY

Sp-SPICY THAI DISHES (DINNER)

Sp1 PAD PRIK

Sp2 PAD PONG GAHREE (CURRY POWDER STIR-FRY)

Sp3 PAD KHING

Sp4 PADCASHEW NUT

Sp5 PAD PRIK KHING

Sp6 PARTY ROASTEDNUTS

Sp7 PAD KRATIEM (GARLIC)

Sp8 GAIKHEEMOW (DRUNKEN CHICKEN)

Sp9 ANGRY SHRIMP

TS-Thai Salad

Ts1 APPLE SALAD

$9.95

Ts2 LARB

$13.95

Ts3 YUM

Ts4 PRA

Ts5 PAPAYA SALAD

$9.95

Ts6 DEEP FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB SALAD

$17.95

Ts7 THAI OCHA SALAD (SEAFOOD SALAD)

$18.95

Ts8 Clear Noodle Salad

$13.95

Ts9/ 12 Fried Papaya Salad

$10.95

Ts9 Romain Heart Salad

$13.95

Ts10 Grilled stake Salad

$14.95

Ts11 Fried Spinach salad

$10.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.55

Cs-CHEF'S SUGGESTIONS (DINNER)

Cs1 PEANUT CURRY

Cs2 PAD BELL

Cs3 SPECIAL ASIAN EGGPLANT

Cs4 PRA RAMLONG SONG DINNER

$15.55

Cs6 PRINCESS SHRIMP DINNER

$15.55

Cs7 FOUR'S COMPANY DINNER

$17.95

Cs8 SPICY JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER

$17.95

Cs9 SWEET & SOUR FISH DINNER

$17.95

Cs11 Orange Chicken

$13.55

CS10 Jumbo Tamarind Shrimp

$13.95

D-DUCK

D1 FLAME ROASTED DUCK

$21.95

D2 CRISPY DUCK

$22.95

D3 PA-NANG ROASTDUCK

$21.95

D4 CURRYDUCK

$21.95

Specials

Fried chicken

$9.95

Kalepuff

$7.95

Yum Clear Noodle Salad

TN1- Yellow Egg Noodles

TN2- Yellow Dried Noodles

$8.95

TN3- Crispy Egg Noodles

TN4- Basil Special Stir-Fry

TN5- Ramen Volcano Tom Yum

TN-6 Thai Style Fried egg on top of rice

$9.95

TN7- Yen Ta Pho

TN8- Pad Thai In Peanut Sauce

Shrimp Chips

$2.00

TN9 Yellow dried Noodles

TN10 Grilled Steak Salad

$13.95

TN11 Beef Jerkey

$13.95

TN12 Pork Jerkey

$12.95

TN13 Fried Chicken

$10.95

TN6 Fried Egg On Rice

$8.95

TN14 Pad Thai Brown Noodles

Extra

Brown Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$3.50

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Pad Thai Sauce

$2.50

Plain Noodles

$2.00

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Bag Of Candy

$3.99

Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Sticky Rice

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Cucumber Salad With Chicken

$7.25

Side Crushed Peanuts

$2.00

Side Beansprout

$2.00

Soy Sauce

Mustard Sauce

Desserts

Baked Taro Custard

$5.95

Taro Pearls in Coconut Cream

$5.95

Pumpkin Custard

$5.95

Mango Ice Cream

$3.50

Coconut Ice Cream

$3.50

Coconut Pudding

$4.95

Mango With Sticky Rice

$5.95

Banana Rice Cake

$3.95

Banana in Coconut Cream

$5.95

Sticy Rice In Custard

$5.95

Sago And Black Bean In Coconut Cream

$5.95

Kp**KOW PAD (FRIED RICE) (LUNCH)

KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)

Kp2 KOW PADGRA PROW (BASIL FRIED RICE)

Kp3 KOW PAD PAK (VEGETABLE FRIED RICE)

Kp4 KOW PAD GAHREE (CURRY FRIED RICE)

Kp5 KOW PAD PINEAPPLE

Kp6 KOW PAD KRATIEM (GARLIC FRIED RICE)

Kp7 THAI SPECIAL FRIED RICE

Kp8 KOW PAD PRIK

Kp9 KOW PAD PRIK KHING

C-**SPICY CURRY DISHES (LUNCH)

C1-RED CURRY

C2-GANG KEAW WARN (GREEN CURRY)

C3-GANG PED (RED CURRY)

C4-PA-NANG (PANANG CURRY)

C5-MASAMUN CURRY (POTATO CURRY)

C6-GANG PAK (RED CURRY)

C7-GANG GAREE (YELLOW CURRY)

C8-PINEAPPLE CURRY (RED CURRY)

C9-GANG PHA (RED CURRY -NO COCONUT MILK)

NS**NON-SPICY DISHES (LUNCH)

NS1-VEGETABLE DELIGHT

NS2-THAI PEPPER DISH

NS3-PAD ALMOND

NS4-PADKHAO PODE (PEAPOD & BABY CORN)

NS5-BAMBOO SHOOT STIR-FRY

NS6-PAD BROCCOLI

NS7-PAD PREAW WARN (THAI SWEET & SOUR)

NS8-PAD MAKHEUA (FRESH EGGPLANT STIR-FRY)

NS9-THAI CHOP SUEY

N**NOODLE DISHES (LUNCH)

N1-PAD THAI

N2-PAD THAI CURRY

N3-PAD SEW EW

N4-DRUNKENNOODLE

N5-LADNAR

N6-CHAING MAI NOODLE

N7-SOUTHERN THAINOODL

N8-PAD WOON SEN (Served with Steamed White Rice)

N10-PAD THAI MASSUMAN CURRY (SPECIAL)

N11-RAMON STIR-FRY

SP**SPICY THAI DISHES (LUNCH)

SP1-PAD PRIK

SP2-PAD PONG GAHREE (CURRY POWDER STIR-FRY)

SP3-PAD KHING

SP4-PADCASHEW NUT

SP5-PAD PRIK KHING

SP6-PARTY ROASTEDNUTS

SP7-PAD KRATIEM (GARLIC)

SP8-GAIKHEEMOW (DRUNKEN CHICKEN)

SP9-ANGRY SHRIMP

CS**CHEF SUGGESTIONS (LUNCH)

CS1-PEANUT CURRY LUNCH

CS2-PAD BELL LUNCH

CS3-SPECIAL ASIAN EGGPLANT LUNCH

CS4-PRA RAMLONG SONG LUNCH

$11.95

CS6-PRINCESS SHRIMP LUNCH

$12.55

CS7-FOUR'S COMPANY LUNCH

$13.55

Drink

Bubble Tea

$5.55

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.75

Can/Bottle

Thai Tea

$5.55

Thai Coffee

$5.55

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fresh Coconut

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S. Main Street, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
