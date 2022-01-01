Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth

2,073 Reviews

$$

777 W Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

Pepperoni
Margherita Buffala
Focaccia

Arbor Draft Beer

Anecdotal Truth Crowler

$9.00

Plymouth made. A hop-laden, soft IPA with a myriad of hop aromatics and flavors, depending on which are used, all while having a smooth texture and medium body. 6.4% ABV

Arbor Classic Crowler

$7.00

MI Blonde Ale with MI Crystal Hops. 4.5% ABV

Buzzsaw Crowler

$8.00

West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops. 6.8%

Dented Crown Crowler

$8.00

Belgian Witbier with coriander, orange peel, apricot and guanabana (cross between pear and pineapple). Fruity, complex and crushable. 5.5% ABV

Euchre Pils Crowler

$7.00

German Pilsner. 5.5% ABV

Farm + Ferment Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Wet hopped harvest IPA. Packed with fruity, citrus and dank hoppy goodness from our hop farm on Leelenau Penninsula. 6.9% ABV

Celestia Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

PLYMOUTH BREWED. A LINEAR, CLEAN FINISHING GERMAN-STYLE KOLSCH WITH PLEASANT AND LIGHT MALTINESS AND A TOUCH OF FLORAL, FRUITY HOP. 4.5%ABV TIER 2

Satin Skies Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Blonde Crowler

$8.00

Tilted Earth Midwest Crowler

$8.00

Red IPA. Toasted with Belgian malts and oats for that fall taste. 6.6% ABV

Wagenrad Crowler

$8.00

Anecdotal Truth Growler

$17.00

Plymouth Brewed. A hop laden, soft IPA with a myriad of hop aromatics and flavors. 6.4% ABV

Arbor Cider Growler

$14.00Out of stock

Arbor Classic Growler

$13.00

MI Blonde Ale with MI Crystal Hops. 4.5% ABV

Buzzsaw Growler

$15.00

West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV

Wagenrad Growler

$15.00

Coffee Pale Ale. Berry and fruity coffee tones, a well integrated flavor combination. 6.8% ABV

Euchre Pils Growler

$13.00

German Pilsner. 5.5% ABV

Farm + Ferment Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Wet hopped harvest IPA. Packed with fruity, citrus and dank hoppy goodness from our hop farm on the Leelenau Peninsula. 6.9% ABV

Celestia Growler

$15.00Out of stock

PLYMOUTH BREWED. A LINEAR, CLEAN FINISHING GERMAN-STYLE KOLSCH WITH PLEASANT AND LIGHT MALTINESS AND A TOUCH OF FLORAL, FRUITY HOP. 4.5%ABV TIER 2

Satin Skies Growler

$15.00Out of stock

A robust and complex oatmeal stout. Smooth and full bodied. 6.5% ABV

Strawberry Blonde Growler

$15.00

Fruit Ale brewed with fresh strawberries and Cascade hops. 6.8% ABV

Tilted Earth Midwest Growler

$15.00

Red IPA. Toasted with Belgian malts and oats for that fall taste. 6.6% ABV

Trail Lyte Growler

$15.00Out of stock

LO-Cal cran-blackberry ale. Light and refreshing. 4.3% ABV

Dented Crown Growler

$15.00

6 PACKS

Faricy's Dry Stout 6 pack

$10.00

Light and ﬂavorful, this clean Mexican-style lager brewed to showcase the smooth tastes of 6-row malted barley, ﬂaked maize, and a touch of citrusy hops. 4.4% ABV

Buzzsaw 6 Pack

$10.00

West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV

Euchre 6 Pack

$10.00

German Pilsner. 5.5% ABV

Armadillo 6 Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Light and ﬂavorful, this clean Mexican-style lager brewed to showcase the smooth tastes of 6-row malted barley, ﬂaked maize, and a touch of citrusy hops. 4.4% ABV

Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack

$10.00

Fruit Ale brewed with fresh Strawberries and Cascade hops. 6.8% ABV

Tilted Earth Cold 6pk

$10.00

Trail Lyte 6 Pack

$10.00

Satin Skies 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Night Fox

$11.00

Food

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

Fall Harvest Salad

$9.00

kale, Granny Smith apple, delicata squash, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, maple dijon vinaigrette

Delicata Squash White Pizza

$16.00

house blend mozzarella, delicata squash, kale, caramelized onion, hot honey, garlic oil

Red Pizza

With House made tomato sauce. All of our pizza's come unsliced. If you would like your pizza sliced please indicate that in the special request notes.
Bacco Sausage

Bacco Sausage

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$17.00

House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke

Coco Classic

$13.50

House blend mozzarella

Margherita Buffala

Margherita Buffala

$15.50

Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil

Marinara

$12.50

No cheese, oregano, EVOO

Pepperoni

$15.00

House blend mozzarella, oregano

Salame

$16.50

House blend mozzarella, olives, artichoke, fennel pork sausage

White Anchovies

$16.50

imported buffalo mozzarella, olives, chile

Wood Roasted Vegetables

$15.50

House blend mozzarella, roasted onion, roasted zucchini, Biga roasted tomato

Salumeria

Salumeria

$18.00

house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pancetta, bacco sausage, toasted fennel

Tonno

Tonno

$15.50

line caught tuna, no cheese, kalamata olives, capers

White Pizza

With Olive Oil, garlic, no tomato sauce. All of our pizza's come unsliced. If you would like your pizza sliced please indicate that in the special request notes.
Mortadella

Mortadella

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, pistachio pesto, ricotta

Pesto Genovese

$16.00

House blend mozzarella, Biga roasted tomato, pine nuts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

House blend mozzarella, pancetta, grana padano

Funghi

$16.50

House blend mozzarella, mushroom ragù, goat cheese, thyme

Manila Clams

$16.50

house blend mozzarella, pancetta, chili, parsley

Pistachio

$18.00

Pistachio pesto, burrata cheese, Italian sausage, lemon confit

Prosciutto Di Parma

$18.00

House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano

Roasted Tomato

$16.00

house blend mozzarella, caramelized onion, ricotta

Vegetali

$15.50

House blend mozzarella, roasted yellow tomatoes, red drop peppers, arugula salad

Spicy Agrodolce

Spicy Agrodolce

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, caramelized onion, house made sausage, spicy agrodolce, garlic oil

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$16.50

house blend mozzarella, green olives, roasted yellow tomato, goat cheese, zaatar

Small Plates

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

marinara sauce

Wood Roasted Wings

Wood Roasted Wings

$15.50

Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.50

Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)

Wood Roasted Heirloom Carrots

Wood Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$9.00

Balsamic glaze, goat cheese, peanuts (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Manila Clams Guazetto

Manila Clams Guazetto

$12.50

Garlic, chile, white wine, tomato

Sunday Meatballs

Sunday Meatballs

$12.00

Grass-fed beef, marinara

Olives

Olives

$8.50

Rosemary, sea salt, citrus (This item is gluten free and vegan)

Potato Croquettes

Potato Croquettes

$10.00

Panko breaded, scallions, grana padano, roasted pepper aioli

Prosciutto E Grana

Prosciutto E Grana

$12.00

Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$10.00

saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara

Tuscan Fries

Tuscan Fries

$8.00

Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)

Roasted Sweet Potato

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.50

balsamic glaze, parsley

Salads

Small Chop Salad

Small Chop Salad

$9.00

Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)

Small Chef's Garden Salad

Small Chef's Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Sm Arugula Salad

Sm Arugula Salad

$8.00

Shaved grana padano, lemon oil (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)

Small Ancient Grain Salad

$9.50

lentil, quinoa, farro, ceci, tomato, arugula, red onion, lemon confit, EVOO (This item is vegan)

Small Wood Roasted Beets Salad

Small Wood Roasted Beets Salad

$9.50

Roasted beets, arugula, sliced olives, walnuts, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Small Caprese Salad

Small Caprese Salad

$12.00

imported buffalo mozzarella, yellow roasted tomato, red grape tomato, basil, EVOO (This item is gluten free)

Large Chop Salad

Large Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)

Large Chef's Garden Salad

$13.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Large Arugula Salad

Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Shaved grana padano, lemon oil (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)

Large Ancient Grain Salad

$17.00

lentil, quinoa, farro, ceci, tomato, arugula, red onion, lemon confit, EVOO (This item is vegan)

Large Wood Roasted Beets Salad

Large Wood Roasted Beets Salad

$17.00

Roasted beets, arugula, sliced olives, walnuts, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Large Italian Tuna Salad

$14.50

line caught tuna, arugula, egg, red onion, olives, lemon, EVOO

Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.50

Vegetable stock, vegetables, beans, pasta ( This item is vegan and can be made gluten free without the pasta)

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

All natural cage free breast, house blend mozzarella, grana padano, rigatoni marinara

Wood Roasted Salmon

Wood Roasted Salmon

$21.00

Faroe Island salmon, warm grain salad

Branzino Livornese

Branzino Livornese

$27.00

European seabass, tomato, capers, olives, roasted red skin potatoes

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

breaded eggplant, marinara, house blend mozzarella, grana padano

Pasta

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$17.50

ricotta, grana padano, mushrooms, marinara, white wine, parsley

Fettucine Emiliana

$17.00

Prosciutto, peas, grana padano, cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.50

Grass-fed beef, pancetta, grana padano

Rigatoni Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, grana padano (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

cream, butter, grana padano

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$17.50

Grass-fed beef meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano

Strozzapreti Norcina

$18.50

House made sausage, tomato, cream, grana padano, truffle oil

Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce

Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce

$17.00

marinara sauce, chili flakes, white wine, baby clams

Desserts

Frittelle

$9.50

Pizza Nuttella

$12.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cannoli

$6.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI 48170

