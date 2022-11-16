La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
$
44645 5 Mile Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Popular Items
Lunch Specials Served All Day
Chicken Shawarma Lunch
Tender chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with rice, hummus, and gallic sauce.
Meat Shawarma Lunch
Marinated lean meat thinly sliced and served with rice, hummus, and tahini sauce.
Beef Kabob Lunch
Tenderloin beef charbroiled with our house spices served with rice and hummus
Lamb Kabob Lunch
Tender lamb charbroiled served with hummus and rice.
Chicken Tawook Lunch
Charbroiled chicken tenderloin served with hummus and rice.
Shish Kafta Lunch
Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with onions, parsley, and house spice, served with hummus, and rice.
Vegetarian Lunch
Grape leaves, spinach pie, falafel, hummus and rice.
Chicken Tenders Lunch
Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried served with rice and hummus.
Chicken Breast Lunch
Chicken breast charbroiled served with rice, hummus, and garlic sauce.
Beef Grape Leaves Lunch
served with rice yogurt, and hummus.
Veg Grape Leaves Lunch
Served with rice, yogurt, and hummus.
Falafel Lunch
Chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices deep fried, served with rice, hummus and tahini sauce.
Mujadra Lunch
Cooked lentils and cracked wheat with sautéed onions, served with hummus, rice and yogurt.
Mujadra with Rice Lunch
Cooked lentils and rice with sautéed onions, served with hummus, rice, and yogurt.
Vegetarian Sandwiches
Cheese Manushi Plain
House bread topped with cheese.
Cheese Manushi
Melted mozzarella cheese on house bread rolled with cucumbers, tomato, and olives.
Falafel Pita
Chickpeas , onion , garlic ,herbs and spices deep fried . Rolled in a pita with lettuce ,tomato pickles and tahini sauce
Falafel Deluxe Pita
Falafel rolled in a pita with hummus, tabbouleh, and pickles.
Oregano manushi plain
Oregano Manushi
Mixed oregano with olive oil on fresh house bread rolled with feta cheese lettuce and tomato.
Hummus and Fattoush Pita
Hummus and Tabbouleh Pita
Vegetarian Grape leaves pita
Mujadra Pita
Non-Vege Sandwiches
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
Meat Shawarma Pita
Rolled in a pita with tomato, pickles, onions, parsley, tahini sauce.
Chicken Manushi & Cheese
Grilled chicken breast mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and garlic sauce on house bread.
Chicken Tawook Pita
Rolled in a pita with pickles, and garlic sauce.
Chicken Fattoush and Hummus Pita
Chicken Tabbouleh and hummus Pita
Shish Kafta Pita
Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, parsley, tomato, and pickles.
lamb kabob pita
Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, tomato, pickles and parsley.
beef kabob pita
Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, pickles, tomato, and parsley.
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
Rolled in a pita with pickles and garlic sauce.
Beef grape leaves pita
Rolled in a pita with hummus.
Salads
Meduim Fattouch
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Lg Fattouch
Meduim Fattouch Spinach Salad
Spinach, cucumber, tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Lg Fattouch Spinach Salad
Meduim Tabbouleh
Chopped parsley, onions, tomato mixed with bulgur olive oil, lemon juice.
Lg Tabbouleh
Meduim House Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage carrots served with house dressing.
Lg House Salad
Meduim Spinach Salad
Spinach, tomato, onions served with house dressing.
Lg Spinach Salad
Almond Rice Salad
House salad topped with rice and slivered almonds served with house dressing.
Meduim Mediterranean Salad
House salad topped with feta cheese, tomato, beets, onions, olives, pepperoncini peppers served with house dressing.
Lg Mediterranean Salad
Meduim Beet Salad
Spinach, onions, beets, feta cheese, and slivered almonds served with house dressing.
Lg Beet Salad
Falafel Salad
Served with a mixture of fattoush salad and falafel patties.
Mujadra Salad
Mujadra served with a mixture of house salad and house dressing.
Mujadara with Rice Salad
mujadara with rice served with a mixture of house salad and house dressing.
Soups
Beverages
Fruit Smoothies
Vegetarian Appetizers
Sm Hummus
Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.
Lg Hummus
Sm SPICY Hummus
Mild spicy
Lg SPICY Hummus
Mild spicy
Sm Baba Ghanoush
Charbroiled eggplant mixed with tahini garlic and lemon juice.
Lg Baba Ghanoush
Sm Vegetarian Grape Leaves
Grape leaves staffed with mixture of vegetables and rice .
Lg Vegetarian Grape Leaves
Spinach Pies Appetizer 4pc
Spinach, onions, lemon juice and seasonings baked in dough.
Falafel (6pcs)
Chickpeas, onions, garlic, herbs and spices deep fried served with tahini sauce.
Falafel (12pcs)
Mujadra Appetizer
Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and cracked wheat served with yogurt.
Mujadra with Rice Appetizer
Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and rice served with yogurt.
Starter Combination 1
Combination of hummus, baba ghanoush and tabbouleh.
Starter Combination 2
Combination of hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, grape leaves, falafel and spinach pie.
Cheese Sambousek 6PC
Lebanese cheese sticks stuffed with blend of cheese and deep fried to crispiness.
Vegetable Sambousek 6PC
Mixed vegetables rolled and deep fried to crispiness.
Non-Veg Appetizers
Hummus with Chicken Shawarma
Hummus toped with chicken shawarma.
Hummus with lamb shawarma
Hummus toped with lamb shawarma.
Baba Ghanoush with Chicken Shawarma
Baba ghanoush toped with chicken shawarma.
Baba Ghanoush with lamb shawarma
Baba ghanoush toped with lamb shawarma.
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried.
Fried Kibbie
Kibbie stuffed with sautéed ground beef almonds, sautéed onions, and herbs.
Sm Meat Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice lemon juice and seasoning,
Lg Meat Grape Leaves
Meat Sambousek 6PC
Stuffed with ground beef, onions, tomato, herbs and deep fried to crispiness.
Combination Platter
Combo For Two With Small Hummus
2pc of shish kafta, 2 tawook, 1 beef or lamb kabob, hummus , garlic , bread ,and salad.
Shawarma For Two With Small Hummus
Chicken and meat shawarma , hummus, salad , garlic , tahini , and bread.
Vegetarian Combo For Two
4 grape leaves, 2 spinach pie, 4 falafel hummus and baba.
Entrées
Chicken Ghalaba
Chicken Tips Sautéed With Vegetables And Seasoned.
Lamb Ghalaba
Lamb Tips Sautéed With Vegetables and Seasoned.
Vegetarian Ghalaba
Fresh Vegetables Sautéed And Seasoned.
Chicken Shawarma Entree
Tender marinated chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with garlic sauce.
Mixed Shawarma Entree
Chicken and meat shawarma served with garlic and tahini sauce.
Meat Shawarma Entree
Marinated lean meat thinly sliced, served with rice and tahini sauce, garnished with onions.
Lamb Kabob Entree
Tender lean lamb charbroiled with house spices.
Beef Kabob Entree
Tender beef tenderloin charbroiled with house spices.
Chicken Tawook Entree
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast served with garlic sauce.
Shish Kafta Entree
Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with onions, parsley, and house spices.
Mixed Grill Entree
Three charbroiled skewers, 1 tawook, 1 kafta, 1 beef or lamb kabob.
Chicken Breast Entree
Charbroiled chicken breast served with garlic sauce.
Chicken Tenders Entree
Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried.
Half Deboned Chicken Breast
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast served with garlic.
Full Deboned Chicken Breast
Charbroiled full chicken breast served with garlic sauce.
Beef Grape Leaves Entree
Beef grape leaves served with yogurt sauce.
Veg Gape Leaves Entree
Vegetarian grape leaves served with yogurt.
VegetarianEntree
Grape leaves, spinach pies, hummus, baba ghanoush, and falafel.
Mujadra Entree
Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and cracked wheat, topped with caramelized onions, served with yogurt.
Mujadara with Rice Entree
Cooked lentils with sautéed onions, and rice, topped with caramelized onions, served with side of yogurt.
Falafel Entree
Chickpeas, onions, garlic, herbs, and spices deep fried served with tahini sauce.
Family Platters
Sampler Platter
1 Lamb or Beef Kabob skewer, 1 Kafta skewer, 1 Tawook skewer, chicken and meat shawarma, hummus, baba, 6 grape leaves, 4 falafels, 4 sambousek ,,salad and rice with almond ,garlic, tahini and house bread.
Vegetarian Platters
Hummus, baba ghanoush, fattouch salad, tabbouleh, 6 grape leaves, 6 falafel, 6 vegetarian sambousek and rice with almonds.
Kabob Platter 6 to 8
2 Lamb or Beef Kabob skewers, 2 Kafta skewers, 2 Tawook skewers chicken and meat shawarma, 6 falafel, 6 grape leaves, 6 sambousek, rice with almond and salad ,garlic, tahini sauce and house bread.
Kabob Platter 10 to 12
3 Lamb or Beef Kabobs skewers, 4 Kafta skewers, 4 Tawook skewers chicken and meat shawarma, hummus, baba, grape leaves, sambousek, salad, and rice with almonds, garlic, tahini sauce, and house bread.
Side Orders
Side Rice with almonds
Large Fries
2 Oz Garlic
8 Oz Garlic
2 OZ Dressing
12 OZ of House Dressing
3 pc pita
6 pc pita
12 pc pita
Side Lemon Oregano Sauce
Side Pickkels
Side Turnips
MIXED PICKELS
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Raw Vegetables
RANCH
SIDE CHICKEN SHAWRMA
SIDE TAWOOK
SIDE CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE Meat SHAWRMA
SIDE BEEF KABOB
SIDE LAMB KABOB
SIDE KAFTA
Feta Chese
2 Oz tahini
2 Oz yougart
Kids Menu
Burgers
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170