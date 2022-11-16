Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

676 Reviews

$

44645 5 Mile Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170

Chicken Shawarma Pita
Chicken Shawarma Lunch
Sm Hummus

Lunch Specials Served All Day

Chicken Shawarma Lunch

Chicken Shawarma Lunch

$14.99

Tender chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with rice, hummus, and gallic sauce.

Meat Shawarma Lunch

Meat Shawarma Lunch

$15.99

Marinated lean meat thinly sliced and served with rice, hummus, and tahini sauce.

Beef Kabob Lunch

Beef Kabob Lunch

$16.99

Tenderloin beef charbroiled with our house spices served with rice and hummus

Lamb Kabob Lunch

Lamb Kabob Lunch

$16.99

Tender lamb charbroiled served with hummus and rice.

Chicken Tawook Lunch

Chicken Tawook Lunch

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken tenderloin served with hummus and rice.

Shish Kafta Lunch

Shish Kafta Lunch

$15.99

Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with onions, parsley, and house spice, served with hummus, and rice.

Vegetarian Lunch

Vegetarian Lunch

$13.99

Grape leaves, spinach pie, falafel, hummus and rice.

Chicken Tenders Lunch

Chicken Tenders Lunch

$15.99

Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried served with rice and hummus.

Chicken Breast Lunch

Chicken Breast Lunch

$14.99

Chicken breast charbroiled served with rice, hummus, and garlic sauce.

Beef Grape Leaves Lunch

Beef Grape Leaves Lunch

$13.99

served with rice yogurt, and hummus.

Veg Grape Leaves Lunch

Veg Grape Leaves Lunch

$13.99

Served with rice, yogurt, and hummus.

Falafel Lunch

Falafel Lunch

$13.99

Chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices deep fried, served with rice, hummus and tahini sauce.

Mujadra Lunch

Mujadra Lunch

$13.99

Cooked lentils and cracked wheat with sautéed onions, served with hummus, rice and yogurt.

Mujadra with Rice Lunch

Mujadra with Rice Lunch

$13.99

Cooked lentils and rice with sautéed onions, served with hummus, rice, and yogurt.

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Cheese Manushi Plain

Cheese Manushi Plain

$4.49

House bread topped with cheese.

Cheese Manushi

Cheese Manushi

$7.99

Melted mozzarella cheese on house bread rolled with cucumbers, tomato, and olives.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$6.99

Chickpeas , onion , garlic ,herbs and spices deep fried . Rolled in a pita with lettuce ,tomato pickles and tahini sauce

Falafel Deluxe Pita

Falafel Deluxe Pita

$7.49

Falafel rolled in a pita with hummus, tabbouleh, and pickles.

Oregano manushi plain

$3.99
Oregano Manushi

Oregano Manushi

$7.99

Mixed oregano with olive oil on fresh house bread rolled with feta cheese lettuce and tomato.

Hummus and Fattoush Pita

Hummus and Fattoush Pita

$4.99

Hummus and Tabbouleh Pita

$5.49

Vegetarian Grape leaves pita

$5.99

Mujadra Pita

$6.49

Non-Vege Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$7.49

Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.

Meat Shawarma Pita

Meat Shawarma Pita

$8.49

Rolled in a pita with tomato, pickles, onions, parsley, tahini sauce.

Chicken Manushi & Cheese

Chicken Manushi & Cheese

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and garlic sauce on house bread.

Chicken Tawook Pita

Chicken Tawook Pita

$7.49

Rolled in a pita with pickles, and garlic sauce.

Chicken Fattoush and Hummus Pita

Chicken Fattoush and Hummus Pita

$7.99

Chicken Tabbouleh and hummus Pita

$7.99

Shish Kafta Pita

$8.49

Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, parsley, tomato, and pickles.

lamb kabob pita

lamb kabob pita

$8.49

Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, tomato, pickles and parsley.

beef kabob pita

beef kabob pita

$8.49

Rolled in a pita with hummus, onions, pickles, tomato, and parsley.

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

$7.49

Rolled in a pita with pickles and garlic sauce.

Beef grape leaves pita

$6.99

Rolled in a pita with hummus.

Salads

Meduim Fattouch

Meduim Fattouch

$6.49

Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.

Lg Fattouch

Lg Fattouch

$8.99
Meduim Fattouch Spinach Salad

Meduim Fattouch Spinach Salad

$6.99

Spinach, cucumber, tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.

Lg Fattouch Spinach Salad

Lg Fattouch Spinach Salad

$9.49
Meduim Tabbouleh

Meduim Tabbouleh

$6.99

Chopped parsley, onions, tomato mixed with bulgur olive oil, lemon juice.

Lg Tabbouleh

Lg Tabbouleh

$9.49
Meduim House Salad

Meduim House Salad

$6.49

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage carrots served with house dressing.

Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$8.99
Meduim Spinach Salad

Meduim Spinach Salad

$6.49

Spinach, tomato, onions served with house dressing.

Lg Spinach Salad

Lg Spinach Salad

$8.99
Almond Rice Salad

Almond Rice Salad

$8.99

House salad topped with rice and slivered almonds served with house dressing.

Meduim Mediterranean Salad

Meduim Mediterranean Salad

$6.99

House salad topped with feta cheese, tomato, beets, onions, olives, pepperoncini peppers served with house dressing.

Lg Mediterranean Salad

Lg Mediterranean Salad

$9.49
Meduim Beet Salad

Meduim Beet Salad

$6.99

Spinach, onions, beets, feta cheese, and slivered almonds served with house dressing.

Lg Beet Salad

Lg Beet Salad

$9.49
Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$8.99

Served with a mixture of fattoush salad and falafel patties.

Mujadra Salad

Mujadra Salad

$8.99

Mujadra served with a mixture of house salad and house dressing.

Mujadara with Rice Salad

Mujadara with Rice Salad

$8.99

mujadara with rice served with a mixture of house salad and house dressing.

Soups

Cup Crushed Lentil Soup

$4.99

Bowl Crushed Lentil Soup

$5.99

Quart Crushed Lentil Soup

$10.99

cup chiken lemon rice

$4.99

bowl chiken lemon rice

$5.99

Quart chiken lemon rice

$11.99

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.50

Cooke can

$2.25

Diet cooke can

$2.25

Sunkest can

$2.25

Dr pepper can

$2.25

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.50

Perrier water

$2.50

Canadian dry Can

$2.25

Root Beer can

$2.50

Sprite can

$2.25

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.49

Healthy Smoothie

$5.49

Crushed Lemonade

$5.49

Mango Smoothie

$5.49

sweet sunshine smoothie

$5.49

Vegetarian Appetizers

Sm Hummus

Sm Hummus

$6.99

Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.

Lg Hummus

Lg Hummus

$9.99
Sm SPICY Hummus

Sm SPICY Hummus

$7.49

Mild spicy

Lg SPICY Hummus

Lg SPICY Hummus

$10.49

Mild spicy

Sm Baba Ghanoush

Sm Baba Ghanoush

$7.99

Charbroiled eggplant mixed with tahini garlic and lemon juice.

Lg Baba Ghanoush

Lg Baba Ghanoush

$10.99
Sm Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Sm Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$6.49

Grape leaves staffed with mixture of vegetables and rice .

Lg Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Lg Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$9.99
Spinach Pies Appetizer 4pc

Spinach Pies Appetizer 4pc

$6.99

Spinach, onions, lemon juice and seasonings baked in dough.

Falafel (6pcs)

Falafel (6pcs)

$7.49

Chickpeas, onions, garlic, herbs and spices deep fried served with tahini sauce.

Falafel (12pcs)

Falafel (12pcs)

$11.99
Mujadra Appetizer

Mujadra Appetizer

$8.99

Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and cracked wheat served with yogurt.

Mujadra with Rice Appetizer

Mujadra with Rice Appetizer

$8.99

Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and rice served with yogurt.

Starter Combination 1

Starter Combination 1

$9.99

Combination of hummus, baba ghanoush and tabbouleh.

Starter Combination 2

Starter Combination 2

$13.99

Combination of hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, grape leaves, falafel and spinach pie.

Cheese Sambousek 6PC

Cheese Sambousek 6PC

$8.99

Lebanese cheese sticks stuffed with blend of cheese and deep fried to crispiness.

Vegetable Sambousek 6PC

Vegetable Sambousek 6PC

$8.99

Mixed vegetables rolled and deep fried to crispiness.

Non-Veg Appetizers

Hummus with Chicken Shawarma

Hummus with Chicken Shawarma

$14.99

Hummus toped with chicken shawarma.

Hummus with lamb shawarma

Hummus with lamb shawarma

$15.99

Hummus toped with lamb shawarma.

Baba Ghanoush with Chicken Shawarma

Baba Ghanoush with Chicken Shawarma

$15.49

Baba ghanoush toped with chicken shawarma.

Baba Ghanoush with lamb shawarma

Baba Ghanoush with lamb shawarma

$16.49

Baba ghanoush toped with lamb shawarma.

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$12.99

Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried.

Fried Kibbie

Fried Kibbie

$12.99

Kibbie stuffed with sautéed ground beef almonds, sautéed onions, and herbs.

Sm Meat Grape Leaves

Sm Meat Grape Leaves

$7.49

Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice lemon juice and seasoning,

Lg Meat Grape Leaves

Lg Meat Grape Leaves

$10.49
Meat Sambousek 6PC

Meat Sambousek 6PC

$9.99

Stuffed with ground beef, onions, tomato, herbs and deep fried to crispiness.

Combination Platter

Combo For Two With Small Hummus

Combo For Two With Small Hummus

$39.99

2pc of shish kafta, 2 tawook, 1 beef or lamb kabob, hummus , garlic , bread ,and salad.

Shawarma For Two With Small Hummus

Shawarma For Two With Small Hummus

$39.99

Chicken and meat shawarma , hummus, salad , garlic , tahini , and bread.

Vegetarian Combo For Two

Vegetarian Combo For Two

$33.99

4 grape leaves, 2 spinach pie, 4 falafel hummus and baba.

Entrées

Chicken Ghalaba

Chicken Ghalaba

$20.99

Chicken Tips Sautéed With Vegetables And Seasoned.

Lamb Ghalaba

Lamb Ghalaba

$22.99

Lamb Tips Sautéed With Vegetables and Seasoned.

Vegetarian Ghalaba

$17.99

Fresh Vegetables Sautéed And Seasoned.

Chicken Shawarma Entree

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$19.99

Tender marinated chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with garlic sauce.

Mixed Shawarma Entree

Mixed Shawarma Entree

$21.99

Chicken and meat shawarma served with garlic and tahini sauce.

Meat Shawarma Entree

Meat Shawarma Entree

$22.99

Marinated lean meat thinly sliced, served with rice and tahini sauce, garnished with onions.

Lamb Kabob Entree

Lamb Kabob Entree

$24.99

Tender lean lamb charbroiled with house spices.

Beef Kabob Entree

Beef Kabob Entree

$24.99

Tender beef tenderloin charbroiled with house spices.

Chicken Tawook Entree

Chicken Tawook Entree

$21.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast served with garlic sauce.

Shish Kafta Entree

Shish Kafta Entree

$21.99

Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with onions, parsley, and house spices.

Mixed Grill Entree

Mixed Grill Entree

$26.99

Three charbroiled skewers, 1 tawook, 1 kafta, 1 beef or lamb kabob.

Chicken Breast Entree

Chicken Breast Entree

$21.99

Charbroiled chicken breast served with garlic sauce.

Chicken Tenders Entree

Chicken Tenders Entree

$24.99

Chicken tenderloins battered and deep fried.

Half Deboned Chicken Breast

Half Deboned Chicken Breast

$20.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast served with garlic.

Full Deboned Chicken Breast

Full Deboned Chicken Breast

$31.99

Charbroiled full chicken breast served with garlic sauce.

Beef Grape Leaves Entree

Beef Grape Leaves Entree

$18.99

Beef grape leaves served with yogurt sauce.

Veg Gape Leaves Entree

Veg Gape Leaves Entree

$17.99

Vegetarian grape leaves served with yogurt.

VegetarianEntree

VegetarianEntree

$17.99

Grape leaves, spinach pies, hummus, baba ghanoush, and falafel.

Mujadra Entree

Mujadra Entree

$17.99

Cooked lentils with sautéed onions and cracked wheat, topped with caramelized onions, served with yogurt.

Mujadara with Rice Entree

Mujadara with Rice Entree

$17.99

Cooked lentils with sautéed onions, and rice, topped with caramelized onions, served with side of yogurt.

Falafel Entree

Falafel Entree

$17.99

Chickpeas, onions, garlic, herbs, and spices deep fried served with tahini sauce.

Family Platters

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$74.99

1 Lamb or Beef Kabob skewer, 1 Kafta skewer, 1 Tawook skewer, chicken and meat shawarma, hummus, baba, 6 grape leaves, 4 falafels, 4 sambousek ,,salad and rice with almond ,garlic, tahini and house bread.

Vegetarian Platters

Vegetarian Platters

$64.99

Hummus, baba ghanoush, fattouch salad, tabbouleh, 6 grape leaves, 6 falafel, 6 vegetarian sambousek and rice with almonds.

Kabob Platter 6 to 8

Kabob Platter 6 to 8

$108.99

2 Lamb or Beef Kabob skewers, 2 Kafta skewers, 2 Tawook skewers chicken and meat shawarma, 6 falafel, 6 grape leaves, 6 sambousek, rice with almond and salad ,garlic, tahini sauce and house bread.

Kabob Platter 10 to 12

Kabob Platter 10 to 12

$185.99

3 Lamb or Beef Kabobs skewers, 4 Kafta skewers, 4 Tawook skewers chicken and meat shawarma, hummus, baba, grape leaves, sambousek, salad, and rice with almonds, garlic, tahini sauce, and house bread.

Side Orders

Side Rice with almonds

Side Rice with almonds

$4.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.49

2 Oz Garlic

$1.25

8 Oz Garlic

$4.49

2 OZ Dressing

$1.25

12 OZ of House Dressing

$8.99
3 pc pita

3 pc pita

$1.99
6 pc pita

6 pc pita

$3.49
12 pc pita

12 pc pita

$5.99

Side Lemon Oregano Sauce

$2.50
Side Pickkels

Side Pickkels

$3.99
Side Turnips

Side Turnips

$3.99
MIXED PICKELS

MIXED PICKELS

$3.99
Side Grilled Vegetables

Side Grilled Vegetables

$5.99
Side Raw Vegetables

Side Raw Vegetables

$5.99

RANCH

$1.25

SIDE CHICKEN SHAWRMA

$7.49
SIDE TAWOOK

SIDE TAWOOK

$7.49
SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$7.49

SIDE Meat SHAWRMA

$8.49
SIDE BEEF KABOB

SIDE BEEF KABOB

$8.99
SIDE LAMB KABOB

SIDE LAMB KABOB

$8.99
SIDE KAFTA

SIDE KAFTA

$6.49

Feta Chese

$2.25

2 Oz tahini

$1.25

2 Oz yougart

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips with house fries

Kids Chicken Strips with house fries

$9.99
Kids Cheeseburger with house fries

Kids Cheeseburger with house fries

$9.99
Cheese Sabousek (cheese stickes) with fries

Cheese Sabousek (cheese stickes) with fries

$8.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.99

Desserts

2 pc Baklava

2 pc Baklava

$3.99
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.99

1 Pc Baklava

$1.99

Dates Cookie

$2.25

Coconut Cookie

$2.25
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170

