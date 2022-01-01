Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
2,205 Reviews
$$
1541 E Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
S1. Tom Yum Small
🌶 Light sweet and sour soup with a touch of spiciness of chili paste and the aroma of lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, then finishing up with mushroom, bell pepper, tomatoes, and topped with cilantro.
S1. Tom Yum Large
🌶 Light sweet and sour soup with a touch of spiciness of chili paste and the aroma of lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, then finishing up with mushroom, bell pepper, tomatoes, and topped with cilantro.
S2. Tom Kha Small
Delicate coconut milk soup with the taste of light sweet and sour and the aroma of galangal root, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, them finishing up with mushrooms, topped with cilantro.
S2. Tom Kha Large
Delicate coconut milk soup with the taste of light sweet and sour and the aroma of galangal root, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, them finishing up with mushrooms, topped with cilantro.
S4. Wonton Soup Small
Chicken wontons, mushrooms, baby corns, and carrots in hot broth, topped with fried garlic and chopped green onions.
S4. Wonton Soup Large
Chicken wontons, mushrooms, baby corns, and carrots in hot broth, topped with fried garlic and chopped green onions.
Appetizers
A1. Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
A1. Spring Roll (4)
Deep fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetables, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce. (about medium spicy)
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (4)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetable, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce (about medium spicy)
A3. ToFu Tod (16)
Deep-fried bean curd, served with choice of plum sauce topped with ground peanuts .
A5. Chicken Fresh Roll (2)
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with CHICKEN , cilantro and vegetables.
A5. Shrimp Fresh Roll (2)
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with SHRIMP, cilantro, and vegetables.
A5. Veggie Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with cilantro and vegetables. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A5. Tofu Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with STEAM TOFU, cilantro, and vegetable. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A8. Shrimp Blanket (5)
Deep-fried Shrimp stuffed with ground chicken and wrapped in spring roll skin, served with plum sauce.
A9. Fried Wonton (5)
Deep-fried wonton skin stuffed with ground chicken breast, served with plum sauce.
A12. Chicken Curry Puff (2)
Fried dough stuffed with CHICKEN , yellow curry, potatoes and onions, served with cucumber sauce.
A12. Vegetable Curry Puff (2)
Fried dough stuffed with yellow curry, potatoes and onions , served with cucumber sauce.
A15. Golden Bags (5)
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet and sour sauce
Desserts
Fried Rice, Lunch
F1. Kow Pad, Lunch
Thai style fried rice: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
F2. Basil Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, basil leaves, and egg.
F3. Veggie Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with white rice, white onions, green onions, peas, carrots, bell peppers, baby corns, mushrooms, broccolis, Zucchini, celeries, and EGG.
F4. Coconut Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg with coconut milk.
F5. Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, pineapples, CASHEW NUTS, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
F7. Garlic Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fry with your choice of meat, white rice, garlic butter paste, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
Noodles, Lunch
N1. Pad Thai Lunch
Sautéed rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprout in Pad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanut. Please Note: Our Pad Thai serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N2. Pad See Ew Lunch
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce. Please Note: Our Pad See Ew serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to have more sauce, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N5. Guay Teow Prik Prow Lunch
🌶 Chili Paste Noodle: Sautéed rice noodles with house chill paste, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N5 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N8. Curry Rice Noodles Lunch
Sautéed rice noodles with yellow curry powder, your choice of meant, bean sprout, bell pepper, green onion, white onions, carrot, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N8 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N10. Pad Thai Curry Lunch
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped raw bean sprout, crushed peanut and lime.
N12. Drunken Noodles Lunch
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with bean sprout, bell pepper, white onion, green onion, carrot, basil leave and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N12 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N13. Pad Woon Sen Lunch
Sautéed CLEAR noodles with your choice of meat, bean sprout, baby corn, bell pepper, carrot, white onion, green onion, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Our N13 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
Entrees, Lunch
#1 Gaeng Dang Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried Red Curry sauce in coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, and mushroom with your choice of meat.
#2 Gaeng Pak Lunch
🌶 Vegetable Curry: Red curry sauce in coconut milk, fried tofu, eggplant, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, Zucchini, and mushroom.
#3 Gaeng Paa Lunch
🌶🌶🌶 Stir-fried HOT curry paste with light coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, and mushroom, Zucchini with your choice of meat.
#4 Pad Ped Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried with creamy red curry sauce, bell pepper, egg plant, bamboo in coconut milk.
#5 Pad Prik Lunch
Stir-fried with fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and broccoli inThai Brown Sauce.
#6 Pad Kra Prow Lunch
Your choice of Meat stir-fried with fresh garlic, bell pepper, white onion, green onion, and basil leaves in Thai Brown Sauce.
#7 Pad CASHEW Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, cashew, white onion, green onion, celery, carrot, baby corn, and Zucchini in Thai brown sauce.
#7 Pad ALMOND Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, almond, white onion, green onion, celery, carrot, baby corn, and Zucchini in Thai brown sauce.
#8 Pad Prik Prow Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, fresh garlic, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and broccoli in house chili paste sauce.
#9 Pad Khiing Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, fresh garlic, ginger, mushroom, carrot, white onion, green onion, and bell pepper in Thai brown sauce.
#10 Pad Kra Tiem Prik Thai Lunch
Stir-fried fresh garlic with your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, baby corn, and mushroom in Thai brown sauce, topped with fried garlic and black pepper.
#11 Pad Pak Lunch
Stir-fried fresh garlic, fried tofu, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, bean sprout, cabbage, Zucchini, and celery in Thai brown sauce.
#13 Pad Prew Waan Lunch
Thai style Sweet and Sour: Stir-fried fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
#15 Pra Ram Long Song Lunch
🌶 Broccoli Peanut: Steamed Broccoli, steamed your choice of meat, and steamed cabbage, topped with Thai peanut sauce.
#17 Gaeng Massaman Lunch
🌶🌶 Yellow Curry: Stir-fried mat-sa-man curry sauce in coconut milk, your choice of meat, peanut, white onion, and diced of fried potato.
#18 Gaeng Kheaw Waan Lunch
🌶🌶🌶 Stir-fried Green Curry in coconut milk, sliced eggplants, bell peppers, basil leaves, and bamboo, served with your choice of meat.
#22 Gaeng Sub Pa Rod Lunch
🌶 Pineapple Curry: Stir-fried red curry paste in coconut milk, with your choice of meat, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, and bamboo.
#24 Gaeng Garee Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried light yellow curry paste in coconut milk with your choice of meat, white onion, and fried diced potato.
#25 Pad Broccoli Lunch
Stir-fried fresh garlic with broccoli, and your choice of meat in Thai brown sauce.
VEGAN Menu, Lunch
A1. Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
A1. Spring Roll (4)
Deep fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetables, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce. (about medium spicy)
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (4)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetable, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce (about medium spicy)
A3. ToFu Tod (16)
Deep-fried bean curd, served with choice of plum sauce topped with ground peanuts .
A5. Tofu Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with STEAM TOFU, cilantro, and vegetable. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A5. Veggie Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with cilantro and vegetables. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A12. Vegetable Curry Puff (2)
Fried dough stuffed with yellow curry, potatoes and onions , served with cucumber sauce.
#13 Pad Brew Waan Lunch V
Thai style Sweet and Sour: Stir-fried fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
#17 Gaeng Massaman Lunch V
🌶🌶 Yellow Curry: Stir-fried mat-sa-man curry sauce in coconut milk, your choice of meat, peanut, white onion, and fried diced potato.
#18 Gaeng Kheaw Waan Lunch V
🌶🌶🌶 Green Curry: Stir-fried Green Curry in coconut milk, sliced eggplants, bell peppers, basil leaves, and bamboo, served with your choice of meat.
#24 Gaeng Garde Lunch V
🌶 Stir-fried light yellow curry paste in coconut milk with your choice of meat, white onion, and fried diced potato.
F8. Vegan Fried Rice Dinner
Fried Rice with Fried Tofu, white rice, green onions, white onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, mushrooms, baby corns, broccolis, and celeries.
Kow Tom Mud (Dessert)
Steam stick rice stuffed with banana and black bean wrapped in banana leaf.
Fried Rice, Dinner
F1. Kow Pad Dinner
Thai style fried rice: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
F2. Basil Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, basil leaves, and egg.
F3. Veggie Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with white rice, white onions, green onions, peas, carrots, bell peppers, baby corns, mushrooms, broccolis, Zucchini, celeries, and EGG.
F4. Coconut Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, egg, and coconut milk.
F5. Pineapple Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, pineapples, CASHEW NUTS, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
F7. Garlic Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fry with your choice of meat, white rice, garlic butter paste, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
Noodles, Dinner
N1. Pad Thai Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, egg, green onion, bean sprout in Pad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanut. Please Note: Our Pad Thai serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N2. Pad See Ew Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce. Please Note: Our N2 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N5. Guay Teow Prik Prow Dinner
🌶 Chili Paste Noodle: Sautéed rice noodles with house chill paste, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N5 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N8. Curry Rice Noodles Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with yellow curry powder, your choice of meant, bean sprout, bell pepper, green onion, white onion, carrot, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N8 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N10. Pad Thai Curry Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped crushed peanut.
N12. Drunken Noodles Dinner
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, bean sprout, bell pepper, white onions, green, onions, carrot, basil leave and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N12 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
N13. Pad Woon Sen Dinner
Sautéed clear noodle with your choice of meat, bean sprout, baby corn, bell pepper, carrot, white onion, green onion, and egg. Please Note: Sauce contain sesame seed. Also our N13 serve dry as show in the picture. If our customers would like your order to be saucy, please order with extra sauce. Thank you.
Entrees, Dinner
#1 Gaeng Dang Dinner
🌶 Red Curry: Stir-fried red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, and mushroom with your choice of meat.
#2 Gaeng Pak Dinner
🌶 Vegetable Curry: Red curry paste in coconut milk, fried tofu, eggplant, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, Zucchini, and mushroom.
#3 Gaeng Paa Dinner
🌶🌶🌶 Stir-fried HOT curry paste with light coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, Zucchini, and mushroom with your choice of meat.
#4 Pad Ped Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried red curry paste in creamy coconut milk with your choice of meat, bell pepper, egg plant, bamboo.
#5 Pad Prik Dinner
Stir-fried with fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and broccoli inThai Brown Sauce.
#6 Pad Kra Prow Dinner
Basil Leave: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, fresh garlic, bell pepper, green onion, white onion, and basil leaves in Thai Brown Sauce.
#7 Pad CASHEW Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, CASHEW, white onion, green onion, celery, carrot, baby corn, and Zucchini in Thai brown sauce.
#7 Pad ALMOND Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, ALMOND, white onion, green onion, celery, carrot, baby corn, and Zucchini in Thai brown sauce.
#8 Pad Prik Prow Dinner
🌶 Chili Paste: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, fresh garlic, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and broccoli in house chili paste sauce.
#9 Pad Khiing Dinner
Ginger: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, fresh garlic, ginger, mushroom, carrot, white onion, green onion, and bell pepper in Thai brown sauce.
#10 Pad Kra Tiem Prik Thai Dinner
Garlic Pepper: Stir-fried fresh garlic with your choice of meat, green onion, mushroom, and baby corn in Thai brown sauce, topped with fried garlic and black pepper.
#11 Pad Pak Dinner
Mix Vegetable: Stir-fried fresh garlic, fried tofu, bamboo, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, bean sprout, cabbage, zucchini, and celery in Thai brown sauce.
#13 Pad Brew Waan Dinner
Thai style Sweet and Sour: Stir-fried fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
#17. Gaeng Mat Sa Man Dinner
🌶🌶 Yellow Curry: Stir-fried mat-sa-man curry sauce in coconut milk, your choice of meat, peanut, white onion, and fried diced potato.
#18. Gaeng Kheaw Waan Dinner
🌶🌶🌶 Green Curry: Stir-fried Green Curry in coconut milk, sliced eggplants, bell peppers, basil leaves, and bamboo, served with your choice of meat.
#22 Gaeng Sub Pa Rod Dinner
🌶 Pineapple Curry: Stir-fried red curry paste in coconut milk, with your choice of meat, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, Zucchini, and bamboo.
#24 Gaeng Garee Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried light yellow curry paste in coconut milk with your choice of meat, white onion, and fried diced potato.
#25 Pad Broccoli Dinner
Stir-fried fresh garlic with broccoli, and your choice of meat in Thai brown sauce.
VEGAN Menu, Dinner
A1. Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
A1. Spring Roll (4)
Deep fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (1)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetables, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce. (about medium spicy)
A1. Spicy Spring Roll (4)
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, assorted vegetable, and HOT SAUCE, served with plum sauce (about medium spicy)
A3. ToFu Tod (16)
Deep-fried bean curd, served with choice of plum sauce topped with ground peanuts .
A5. Tofu Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with STEAM TOFU, cilantro, and vegetable. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A5. Veggie Fresh Roll
Fresh wrapped rice paper, stuffed with cilantro and vegetables. Served with Plum sauce topped with crush peanuts.
A12. Vegetable Curry Puff (2)
Fried dough stuffed with yellow curry, potatoes and onions , served with cucumber sauce.
#13 Pad Prew Waan Dinner V
Thai style Sweet and Sour: Stir-fried fresh garlic, your choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
#15 Pra Ram Long Song Dinner V
🌶 Broccoli Peanut: Steamed Broccoli, steamed your choice of meat, and steamed cabbage, topped with Thai peanut sauce.
#17 Gaeng Mat Sa Man Dinner V
🌶🌶 Yellow Curry: Stir-fried mat-sa-man curry sauce in coconut milk, your choice of meat, peanut, white onion, and fried diced potato.
#18 Gaeng Kheaw Waan Dinner V
🌶🌶🌶 Green Curry: Stir-fried Green Curry in coconut milk, sliced eggplants, bell peppers, basil leaves, and bamboo, served with your choice of Tofu.
#24 Gaeng Garee Dinner V
🌶 Stir-fried light yellow curry paste in coconut milk with your choice of Tofu, white onion, and fried diced potato.
F8. Vegan Fried Rice Dinner
Fried Rice with Fried Tofu, white rice, green onions, white onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, mushrooms, baby corns, broccolis, and celeries.
Kow Tom Mud (Dessert)
Steam stick rice stuffed with banana and black bean wrapped in banana leaf.
Beverages
Beer
Asahi, Small 11.2oz
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Asahi, Large 21.4 oz (Japanese)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Atwater Dirty Blonde (Detroit Beer)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Budweiser
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Chang 10.82 oz (Thai)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Corona Extra
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Heineken
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Labatt Blue
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
MGD
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Miller Lite
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Red Stripe
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Samual Adams
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Sapporo, Large (Japanese)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Sapporo, Small (Japanese)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Singha 11.20 oz (Thai)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Strohs (Detroit Beer)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Tsing Tao 12 oz (Chinese)
Must be 21 years old or older to purchase. ID is required.
Sake
Wine Bottle
Sauce
Plum Sauce
Garlic Butter
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Bai Mai Thai, we are committed to bring the freshness and deliciousness through our food along with the safety of our guests. Throughout these past months, Bai Mai Thai has been following the safety and prevention code and protocol of Coronavirus. Due to this difficult time, Bai Mai Thai may lack of some supplies or ingredients. So, we will be out of stock in some items in which will be changing daily depending on what we have available. I hope our guests would understand us. We also has to change the operating hour. We now open Mon - Thurs 1:30pm - 8pm, Fri 12pm - 8pm, and Sat 3:30 pm - 8pm. Please Note: Usually our preparation time is 30 minutes, however, during our peak hour (normally between 5:30pm-7:30pm) will extend to 45 minutes. Thank you
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI 48207