Thai
Royal Thai - 5324 Grand Ave
3,585 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual Thai simple cafe setting with a large menu of faves including pad thai & curries Thai cooking.
Location
5324 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031
Gallery