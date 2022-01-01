Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Royal Thai - 5324 Grand Ave

3,585 Reviews

$$

5324 Grand Ave

Gurnee, IL 60031

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
Egg Rolls

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$7.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

Chicken Potstickers

$7.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Wonton Prawn

$7.00

Fried wonton hand wrapped prawns served with pineapple dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Fried handmade grounded crab meat and cream cheese seasoned wrapped in wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Mussels

$8.00

Mussels with spicy lime sauce.

Shrimp Dumplings

$7.00

Vegetable Dumpling

$6.00

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.00

Fried marinated wings with garlic and white pepper. Served with sweet garlic sauce.

Spicy Wings

$8.00

Salads

Yum Nua Salad

$10.00

Pan seared beef tossed with carrots, cucumber, onion, tomato, and Thai dressing.

Thai Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fresh sliced cucumber in a sweet and tangy dressing.

Soups

Seafood Hot and Sour Soup

$12.00

Tom Yum

$5.00+

Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, and Thai herbs.

Wonton Soup

$5.00+

Handmade wontons in chicken broth.

Royal Thai Miso

$4.00+

Tofu, napa, zucchini, and green onion in miso soup.

Tom Kha

$6.00+

Tofu and vegetable in creamy herbal coconut milk.

Noodle Bowls

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thin sliced beef, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli in beef soup.

Kow Soy

$12.00

Egg noodles in yellow curry broth.

Duck and Noodles

$14.00

Sliced duck with egg noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, green onion, and cilantro.

Ramen

$12.00

Ramen noodles and vegetables in house broth.

Pho

$12.00

Vietnamese broth, rice noodles, herbs, with thinly sliced beef.

Duck

Duck over Rice

$14.00

Chinese broccoli in hoisin ginger sauce over quarter roasted duck.

Double Cooked Duck

$18.00

Deep fried half roasted duck with side of Chinese broccoli and ginger hoisin sauce.

Duck with Garlic

$18.00

Roasted duck stir-fried with garlic, black pepper, and vegetables.

Duck Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried duck with green pepper, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and pepper sauce served over rice

Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry paste with coconut milk and bamboo, red and green bell peppers, carrots, basil, zucchini, and eggplant

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Potato, onion, red bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, and tomato stew in mild yellow curry.

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk and bamboo, red and green bell peppers, carrots, basil, zucchini, and eggplant

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Mild and a little sweet massaman curry paste with coconut milk, beans, potato, carrot, pineapple, red bell pepper, cilantro, tomato, and onion.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry paste with coconut milk seasoned with lime leaves and carrots, red and green bell peppers, and basil

Seafood Curry

$16.00

Scallops, shrimps, mussels, squid, tilapia and vegetables in red curry sauce.

Entrees

Spicy Basil

$12.00

Stir-fried with green and red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, baby corn, onions, mushrooms, and basil with hot pepper sauce.

Fresh Ginger

$12.00Out of stock

Tangy sauce with onions, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, and red bell peppers

Golden Cashew Nuts

$12.00

Savory sauce stir-fried with peapods, carrots, red bell peppers, onions, and celery. Served with a side of white rice.

Fresh Garlic

$12.00

Savory sauce stir-fried with peapods, carrots, red bell peppers, and garlic.

Kung Pao

$12.00

Special savory sauce with onions, celery, carrots, red bell peppers, cilantro, and basil with a cup of peanuts on the side

Oriental Vegetables

$12.00

Asian Eggplant

$12.00

Asian eggplant, green pepper, mushrooms, and chili sauce.

Broccoli

$12.00

Stir-fried with shiitake mushroom and garlic wine sauce

Pea Pods

$12.00

Stir-fried with shiitake mushroom and garlic wine sauce

Asparagus

$12.00

Stir-fried with shiitake mushroom and garlic wine sauce.

Broccoli, Pea Pods, and Asparagus

$12.00

Stir-fried with shiitake mushroom and garlic wine sauce.

Fire Hot Pepper

$12.00

Chef's Special

Stir Fried Tilapia Filet

$16.00

Stir-fried with vegetables and peppercorns.

Seafood Hot Pot

$16.00

Clay pot broiled shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, asparagus, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a tomato sauce.

Seafood with Basil

$16.00

Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels stir-fried with basil, and vegetables in a pepper sauce.

Seafood with Vegetables

$16.00

Shrimp, squid, and scallops stir-fried with oriental vegetables in garlic sauce.

Rama

$15.00

Steamed broccoli, red bell peppers, and spinach topped with peanut sauce.

Thai Pepper Steak

$15.00

Beef with green pepper, onion, tomato, and black peppercorns.

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Lightly breaded white meat, onion, red and green pepper with sweet brown sauce topped with sesame seeds

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

Breaded white meat chicken made in a sweet sauce with green and red bell peppers, tomato, pineapple, and onions

Royal Thai Specials

Royal Thai Sampler

$16.00

Chicken Yellow Curry, Pad Thai, and Vegetable Fried Rice with additional sides of Spicy Wings and Thai Cucumber Salad.

Duck Curry

$16.00

Roasted duck cooked in pineapple and coconut milk served with Pad Thai, Vegetable Fried Rice. Additional sides of Spicy Wings and Thai Cucumber Salad.

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

Pan seared salmon with teriyaki glaze, paired with a cup of miso soup, steamed asparagus, and shrimp fried rice.

Noodle Plates

Pad Thai

$12.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprouts, and ground peanut.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Clear thin glass noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, beansprout, celery, tomato, peapods, carrots, and house sauce.

Japanese Noodle

$12.00

Wheat Udon noodles stir-fried with egg, shittake mushrooms, beansprout, carrot, and onions

Chow Mein

$12.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, beansprout, bamboo, bokchoy, cabbage, carrots, onions

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

Royal Thai Noodle

$13.00

Pan fried wide noodles topped with vegetables and gravy.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$12.00

Wide noodles stir-fried with basil, bamboo, bell pepper, beansprout, carrot, and tomato

Lad Na

$12.00

Pan fried wide noodles topped with Chinese broccoli and gravy.

Rama Noodle

$14.00

Steamed broccoli, red bell pepper, and spinach topped with peanut sauce.

Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried-rice stir-fried with egg and mixed seafood.

Combo Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried-rice stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, carrots, pork, chicken, shrimp, and beef.

Royal Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, and egg

Bangkok Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with onion, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, and egg

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried-rice stir-fried with basil, green onions, red pepper, carrots, and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Curried fried-rice stir-fried with pineapple, raisins, onions, cashew nuts, and egg

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried-rice stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, bean sprout, cabbage, and egg.

Red Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice stir-fried with curry paste, basil, vegetables, and eggs

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice Cup

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Sweet Rice with Egg Custard

$5.00

Baked Taro Custard

$5.00

Taro Pearl

$5.00

Sweet Taro Mousse

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$3.75

Home brewed thai tea with a splash of cream.

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.75

Home brewed thai coffee with a splash of cream.

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Perrier

$2.00Out of stock

Canned Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Tea

Green Tea

$1.50

Jasmine Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Thai simple cafe setting with a large menu of faves including pad thai & curries Thai cooking.

Website

Location

5324 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031

Directions

Gallery
Royal Thai image
Royal Thai image
Royal Thai image

