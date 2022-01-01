Wauconda restaurants you'll love
Wauconda's top cuisines
Must-try Wauconda restaurants
More about Side Lot Brewery
Side Lot Brewery
110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda
|Popular items
|Bacon Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Texas Toast - Blend of Cheddar & Swiss Cheese - Bacon - SLB Mayo - Fries
|Bergs & Cobbles
|$10.00
10.6 abv
Bergs and Cobbles, named for the iconic cycling big climbs of Belgium, this Belgian Quad is big enough to live up to its name. Deep coppery-brown, medium bitterness, and moderately sweet.
Side Lot Brewery's 2 Year Anniversary Special Release in 2017.
|Your's, Mine & Our's
|$7.00
6% abv
Made with locally grown fresh hops cultivated in Wauconda by our Friends (and society members) Bill & Char, as well as Joe & Gigi who are also long-time Side Lot supporters, and some hops from the Side Lot Backyard.
More about Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina
Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina
115 Park Street, Wauconda
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, classic bun
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$13.00
petite shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce
|Classic 65
|$13.00
8 oz angus beef patty, white cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, classic bun
More about Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda
Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda
127 N Main St, Wauconda