Wauconda restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Wauconda

American
Gastropubs
Must-try Wauconda restaurants

Side lot brewery image

 

Side Lot Brewery

110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.00
Texas Toast - Blend of Cheddar & Swiss Cheese - Bacon - SLB Mayo - Fries
Bergs & Cobbles$10.00
10.6 abv
Bergs and Cobbles, named for the iconic cycling big climbs of Belgium, this Belgian Quad is big enough to live up to its name. Deep coppery-brown, medium bitterness, and moderately sweet.
Side Lot Brewery's 2 Year Anniversary Special Release in 2017.
Your's, Mine & Our's$7.00
6% abv
Made with locally grown fresh hops cultivated in Wauconda by our Friends (and society members) Bill & Char, as well as Joe & Gigi who are also long-time Side Lot supporters, and some hops from the Side Lot Backyard.
Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina image

 

Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina

115 Park Street, Wauconda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, classic bun
Bang Bang Shrimp$13.00
petite shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce
Classic 65$13.00
8 oz angus beef patty, white cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, classic bun
Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda image

 

Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda

127 N Main St, Wauconda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Middleton's on Main image

 

Middleton's on Main

110 S Main St, Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
