Lake Zurich restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lake Zurich restaurants

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante

343 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Rigatoni al Forno$21.00
Little Joey's Pizza image

 

Little Joey's Pizza

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Thin Crust$19.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
16" Thin Crust$17.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
Chicken Tenders
Juicy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals image

 

D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals

471 S Rand Road, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14 Meal Plan
Order a 14 meal plan each week by 11:45 pm Thursday to get your meals delivered to your gym the following Monday or pick up in store the following Tuesday - Specify in the notes. Pick 14 items for a discounted price per meal
Beef Stroganoff with Rice$11.00
Skirt Steak 4oz, Vegetarian stock, Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, White Rice, Spices
Total Fat 23g - Carbs 54g - Fiber 1g - Protein 28g - sodium 700mg
Crab Cake Sliders
Buffalo Creek Brewing image

 

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Ln, Long Grove

Avg 5 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Obligatory Case (24, 16oz Cans)$60.99
West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple.
While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!
Rootbeer$3.00
The one that started it all. Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. All our recipes are sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!
Marrvelous Case (24, 16oz Cans)$54.99
Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.
Koffee Kup Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Koffee Kup Restaurant

30 East Main Street, Lake Zurich

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Omelet$9.75
Side Pots$2.95
Cheese Omelet$7.75
Franco's Pescheria image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Franco's Pescheria

471 S Rand Road, Lake Zurich

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grouper Sandwich$15.00
6oz wild caught Florida Grouper, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Fire Shrimp$13.00
Wild Caught US gulf shrimp, Fried, Calabrian Chili Aioli
Cold Lobster Roll$20.00
Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Celery, Brioche Bun - Hot Lobster roll pictured - Maine Lobster meat, Butter, Brioche Bun
Eggshells Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Eggshells Restaurant

769 W. Main Street, Lake Zurich

Avg 3.5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Zin GastroPub image

 

Zin GastroPub

583 N Rand Rd, Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gianni's Cafe Kildeer

20505 N Rand Rd, Kildeer

Avg 4.4 (824 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Mostaccioli$19.00
Veal Picata$30.00
Main pic

 

Joanie's Pizzeria of Long Grove2

235 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Korean BBQ on the Lake

133 W Main St, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
