Lake Zurich seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Lake Zurich

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante

343 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Rigatoni al Forno$21.00
D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals image

 

D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals

471 S Rand Road, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14 Meal Plan
Order a 14 meal plan each week by 11:45 pm Thursday to get your meals delivered to your gym the following Monday or pick up in store the following Tuesday - Specify in the notes. Pick 14 items for a discounted price per meal
Beef Stroganoff with Rice$11.00
Skirt Steak 4oz, Vegetarian stock, Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, White Rice, Spices
Total Fat 23g - Carbs 54g - Fiber 1g - Protein 28g - sodium 700mg
Crab Cake Sliders
Franco's Pescheria image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Franco's Pescheria

471 S Rand Road, Lake Zurich

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grouper Sandwich$15.00
6oz wild caught Florida Grouper, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Fire Shrimp$13.00
Wild Caught US gulf shrimp, Fried, Calabrian Chili Aioli
Cold Lobster Roll$20.00
Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Celery, Brioche Bun - Hot Lobster roll pictured - Maine Lobster meat, Butter, Brioche Bun
