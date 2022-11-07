Restaurant header imageView gallery
DLISH Fresh Healthy Meals

35 west main street

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Single Meals

Single Fresh made to order meals - choose one or more. Order by Thursday 11:45pm each week and get your meals delivered on the following Monday or Pick up in store the following Tuesday

Breakfast Quiche

$7.00

Egg, Turkey Bacon 4oz, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese Total Fat 30g - Carbs 10G - Fiber 3g - Protein 23g - Sodium 140mg

Almond Flour Pancakes

$8.00

Eggs, Almond Flour, Almond Milk, Spices, EVO, Stevia Total Fat 55g - Carbs 27g - Fiber 12g - Protein 26g - Sodium 620mg

Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Sun dried Tomato

$7.00

Eggs, Turkey Bacon 4oz, Cheddar Cheese, Sundried tomato, Spices Total Fat 25g - Carbs 5g - Fiber 1g - Protein 18g - Sodium 400mg

Chicken Alfredo with Gluten Free Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Breast 4oz, Almond Milk, parmesan cheese, EVO, Garlic, Rosemary, Gluten Free Pasta Total Fat 57g - Carbs 42g - Fiber 2g - Protein 47g - sodium 350mg

Almond Crusted Fried Chicken with Veggies

$11.00

Chicken Breast 8oz, Greek Yogurt, Almond Flour, Sweet Potato, Potato, Zucchini, Spices Total Fat 41g - Carbs 25g - Fiber 9g - Protein 51g - sodium 240mg

Beef Stroganoff with Rice

$11.00

Skirt Steak 4oz, Vegetarian stock, Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, White Rice, Spices Total Fat 23g - Carbs 54g - Fiber 1g - Protein 28g - sodium 700mg

Greek Chicken and Potatoes

$9.00

Chicken Breast 4oz, Sweet Potato, Potato, Spinach, Lemon Juice, Oregano, Spices Total Fat 23g - Carbs 12g - Fiber 2g - Protein 27g - sodium 380mg

Tofu Balls with Gluten Free Pasta and Marinara

$12.00

Tofu 4oz, Almond Flour, Egg, Gluten Free Pasta, Marinara, Basil, Garlic, Spices Total Fat 24g - Carbs 98g - Fiber 10g - Protein 34g - sodium 350mg

Teriyaki Beef with rice and grilled zucchini

$12.00

Strip Steak 4oz, White Rice, Zucchini, Honey, Low Sodium soy, Sesame seeds Total Fat 8g - Carbs 61g - Fiber 2g - Protein 34g - Sodium 640mg

Turkey Meatballs with Gluten Free Pasta and Marinara

$9.00

Ground Turkey 4oz, Gluten Free Pasta, Onion, Garlic, Parmesan cheese, EVO, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes, Spices Total Fat 30g - Carbs 41g - Fiber 7g - Protein 32g - sodium 770mg

Turkey patty with Tabouleh

$11.00

Ground Turkey 4oz, Quinoa, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Low Sodium Stock, egg, Lemon, Garlic, Basil, Spices Total Fat 3g - Carbs 123g - Fiber 7g - Protein 32g - Sodium 950mg

Florida Grouper with Tabouleh

$14.00

Wild Caught Florida Grouper 8oz, Quinoa, butternut squash, carrots, Parmesan cheese, Garlic, EVO, Paprika, Spices Total Fat 26g - Carbs 70g - Fiber 9 - Protein 53g - Sodium 880mg

Asian Chicken, rice and spinach

$10.00

Chicken Breast 4oz, White Rice, Spinach, EVO, Vinegar, Spices Total Fat 24g - Carbs - 74g - Fiber 1g - Protein 28g - Sodium 620mg

Asian Tofu and Rice Bowl

$11.00

Tofu 4oz, White Rice, Low Sodium soy, Honey, Cornstarch, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Vinegar Total Fat 3g - Carbs 123g - Fiber 1 g - Protein 9g - Sodium 450mg

Asian Shrimp and Rice Bowl

$10.00

Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp 4oz, White Rice, Low Sodium Soy, Honey, Cornstarch, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Vinegar Total Fat 2.5g - Carbs 122g - Fiber 1g - Protein 20g - sodium 470mg

Asian Chicken and Rice Bowl

$9.00

Chicken Breast 4oz, White Rice, Low Sodium Soy, Honey, Cornstarch, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Vinegar Total Fat 5g - Carbs 122g - Fiber 1 g - Protein 29g - Sodium 420mg

Asian Steak and Rice Bowl

$12.00

Skirt Steak 4oz, White Rice, Low Sodium Soy, Honey, Cornstarch, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Vinegar Total Fat 19g - Carbs 123g - Fiber 1 g - Protein 33g - Sodium 470mg

7 Meal plan

7 Meal Plan

Order a 7 meal plan each week by 11:45 pm Thursday to get your meals delivered to your gym the following Monday or pick up in store the following Tuesday - Specify in the notes. Pick 7 items for a discounted price per meal

14 Meal Plan

14 Meal Plan

Order a 14 meal plan each week by 11:45 pm Thursday to get your meals delivered to your gym the following Monday or pick up in store the following Tuesday - Specify in the notes. Pick 14 items for a discounted price per meal

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Creating Fresh Healthy Meals for your on the go lifestyle.

35 west main street, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

