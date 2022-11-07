Seafood
DLISH Fresh Healthy Meals
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Creating Fresh Healthy Meals for your on the go lifestyle.
Location
35 west main street, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurant
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant