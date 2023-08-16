Food Menu

Starters

Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

Don Nacho

$16.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Shrimp Quesadilla Triangles

$12.00

Ceviche Campechano

$17.95

Shrimp, Mahi, and Octopus marinated with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro and diced red onions garnished with fresh sliced avocado. Served with Chips.

Ribeye Guacamole

$16.00

Diced Ribeye filled with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, queso fresco, chopped jalapenos, and guacamole.

Queso Fundido & Chorizo

$15.00

Veggie Queso Fundido

$13.00

Sweet Corn Tamales

$12.95Out of stock

Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.00

Skirt steak marinated overnight with chef's marinade. Served with onions, cilantro, red cabbage and avocado.

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Adobo chipotle chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

grilled shrimp topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayo.

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

achiote and ancho pepper marinated pork butt topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and grilled pineapple.

Bacon & Chorizo

$6.00

A combo of bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, and pickled onions.

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Guanajuato style beef barbacoa slow cooked overnight topped with cilantro, red cabbage, shaved radishes and avocado sauce.

Carnitas

$5.00

Michoacan style pork shoulder carnitas topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, shaved radishes, and guacamole.

Cecina Taco

$8.00

Beef Chuck Roast thinly sliced personally by the chef, marinated with evoo, sea salt, and freshly squeezed orange juice. served with grilled onions and sliced cactus and garnished with fresco cheese and radishes.

Duck Taco

$8.00

1 crispy duck served with shaved cucumbers, carrots, pickled onions, black sesame seeds and topped with our homemade chef's tamarind sauce.

Fish Fry Taco

$6.50

Tilapia fried in beer battered mix topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.

Grilled Mahi Taco

$6.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi served with guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Ground Beef

$5.00

Groundbeef marinated in-house topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. Served on a crispy tortilla.

Octopus Taco

$8.00

1 Grilled Octopus served with pico de gallo, cilantro, spaghetti fries and ajillo mayo

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp battered in mix served with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.

Pork Belly Taco

$7.00

1 Crispy Pork Belly garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chicharon and pomegranate seeds.

Ribeye Taco

$5.50

Grilled Ribeye Steak served with melted chihuahua cheese and garnished with red cabbage, cilantro and shaved radishes.

Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Salmon garnished with mango relish, goat cheese and avocado.

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.00

Thinly sliced baked sweet potato

Taco Campechano

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Octopus served melted Chihuahua cheese, skinny coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado garnished with our homemade ajillo mayo.

Tilapia

$5.50

Blackened grilled Tilapia topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.

Vegetarian

$5.00

Fiesta grilled veggies, red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco.

Cheesy Tacos

Cheesy Steak Taco

$5.50

Cheesy Chicken Taco

$5.50

Cheesy Al Pastor

$5.50

Cheesy Shrimp

$6.50

Cheesy Ground Beef

$5.50

Cheesy Barbacoa

$5.50

Cheesy Carnitas

$5.50

Cheesy Tilapia

$6.00

Burritos

Baja Tilapia

$9.00

Grilled Blackened Tilapia served with skinny coleslaw, avocado, rice, goat cheese and chipotle mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Adobo Chicken diced with lettuc, pico de gallo, pinto beans, chihuahua cheese and sour cream.

Chihuahua

$9.50

Grilled n diced skirt steak with chihuahua cheese, avocado, rice and pinto beans.

Chimichanga

$16.00

Deep fried Burrito with your choice of protein: Salmon, Steak, Chicken, or Groundbeef. Filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of mole sauce, garnished with sour cream, queso fresco, and guacamole.

Cowboy

$9.00

Groundbeef with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$9.00

La fiesta grilled veggies, avocado, rice, black beans and queso fresco in a grilled flour tortilla.

Gulf of Mexico

$9.00

Grilled shrimp with skinny coleslaw, avocado, rice, goat cheese and chipotle mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Meals

3 Specialty Tacos

$18.50

Your Choice of any three tacos served with rice and beans. *Some tacos may incur upcharges.

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Your Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak, Groundbeef or Al Pastor. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, rice, chihuahua cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Suizo

$15.00

A Burrito filled with black beans, chihuahua cheese and your choice of chicken, groundbeef, steak or pork. Covered with melted cheese, green salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Carne Asada

$25.00

marinated Grilled Skirt Steak served with rice, black beans. Your choice of our homemade Corn or Flour tortillas.

Cecina Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Chuck Beef Roast thinly sliced personally by Chef Diaz, marinated with EVOO, sea salt and freshly squeezed orange juice. Served with grilled onions & cactus, refried pinto beans, and cream of guacamole, garnished with queso fresco and shaved radishes.

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Roasted Chile poblano pepper filled cheese and served with black beans, rice and your choice of our homemade Corn tortillas or Flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Margarita

$18.00

Three tortillas filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Groundbeef or Cheese. Dipped in green tomatillo salsa and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pickled onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Enmoladas

$18.00

Three tortillas filled your choice of Steak, Chicken, Groundbeef, or Cheese. Dipped in our homemade mole sauce and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Fajitas

$25.00

Steak or Chicken sauteed with onions, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Served guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas.

Pollo Con Mole

$19.00

Slow cooked Chicken simmered in our homemade mole sauce. Garnished with pickled onions and sesame seeds. Your Choice of Tortillas. *Contains Peanuts

Steak Burrito Fajita

$18.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled wih diced skirt steak, green and red bell peppers, guacamole, queso fresco, black beans. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Your Choice Chicken, Steak, Groundbeef or Al Pastor. Served with lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado tossed in chipotle mayo. *Sub Shrimp for $2 more.

Trio Fajitas

$28.00

Combo of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sauteed with onions, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Served guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas.

Tortas

Steak Torta

$9.50

Steak with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00

Chicken Torta

$9.50

Chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00

Milanesa Torta

$9.50

Milanesa with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00

Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Bacon & Chorizo with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00

Cubana Torta

$12.00

Milanesa and chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, fried egg, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00

Al Pastor Torta

$9.50

Daily Specials

Cecina Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Chuck Beef Roast thinly sliced personally by Chef Diaz, marinated with EVOO, sea salt and freshly squeezed orange juice. Served with grilled onions & cactus, refried pinto beans, and cream of guacamole, garnished with queso fresco and shaved radishes.

Cecina Taco

$8.00

Beef Chuck Roast thinly sliced personally by the chef, marinated with evoo, sea salt, and freshly squeezed orange juice. served with grilled onions and sliced cactus and garnished with fresco cheese and radishes.

Ceviche Campechano

$17.95

Shrimp, Mahi, and Octopus marinated with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro and diced red onions garnished with fresh sliced avocado. Served with Chips.

Crispy Duck Enchiladas

$19.95

3 crispy duck enchiladas with our homemade mole pipian sauce. Served with arugula salad, sliced red beets, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream and hint of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Duck Taco

$8.00

1 crispy duck served with shaved cucumbers, carrots, pickled onions, black sesame seeds and topped with our homemade chef's tamarind sauce.

Octopus Taco

$8.00

1 Grilled Octopus served with pico de gallo, cilantro, spaghetti fries and ajillo mayo.

Pork Belly Taco

$7.00

1 Crispy Pork Belly garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chicharon and pomegranate seeds.

Red Beets Salad

$14.95

Sliced Red Beets with Arugula greens, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and pomegranate seeds and garnished with crumbled Feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Taco Campechano

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Octopus served with melted chihuahua cheese, served with skinny coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado and topped with our homemade Ajillo mayo.

Dessert

Tres Leches

$7.00

Vanilla Flan

$7.00

Churros Con Nieve

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$6.95

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Burrito Suizo Sauce

$5.00

Chiles Toreados

$7.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Chopped Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Tortillas

Fries

$4.99

Mole Sauce

$5.00

Pico Del Gallo

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup- Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Vegetable Soup- Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Pozole Verde-Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Tortilla Soup- Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Tortilla Soup- Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Retail

Candy

$2.00

Pickled Peppers

$7.00

Bottled Salsa

$7.00

Gift Cards

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Perrier Water

$4.00

Watermelon Water

$4.00

Drink Menu

Liquor

Jose Cuervo Traditional Plata

$12.00

1921

$14.00

New World 1800

$13.00

CasaAmigos

$15.00

Patron Siver

$14.00

El Mayor

$13.00

Partida

$13.00

Prospero

$13.00

Riazul

$13.00

New World 1800

$14.00

1921

$16.00

CasaAmigos

$16.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Riazul

$17.00

1921

$18.00

CasaAmigos

$18.00

Maestro Dobel

$18.00

Patron

$18.00

Salvadores

$14.00

Wahaka Espadin

$13.00

Wahaka Gusano

$14.00

Racilla

$14.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Leyenda Oaxaca

$15.00

Leyenda Durango

$20.00

ILegal Joven

$14.00

ILegal Reposado

$16.00

El Silencio Espadin

$16.00

Fidencio 15

$15.00

Banhez

$15.00

Xicala Plata

$14.00

Elevate Vodka

$12.00

Citadelle Gin

$11.00

Aristrocrat Rum

$11.00

Artisanal Plantation Rum

$11.00

Cocktails

House

$12.00

Michelada

$14.00

Cantarito

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

1921 Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

1800 Margarita

$12.00

Avocado Cilantro Margarita

$13.00

Earth & Smoke Margarita

$14.00

Guava Margarita

$14.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00

Holiday Margarita

$15.00

Maragarita De Oro

$14.00

Margarita's Margarita

$13.00

Oaxaca Margarita

$14.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rosemary Blackberry Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Blood Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Tamarmind Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Charro Negro

$14.00

Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Berry Mojito

$14.00

Spicy Paloma

$14.00

Beer

Modelo Special

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Modelo Oro

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Wild Tonic Kombucha

$7.00

Gatechaser

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvigon

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Catering Menu

Catering- Main

32oz Guacamole

$37.00

16oz Rice

$9.00

32oz Salsa for Chips

$20.00

Half Pan of Pinto Beans

$40.00

Half Pan of Black Beans

$40.00

Half Pan of Rice

$40.00

Half Pan of Chicken Fajitas

$77.50

Half Pan of Steak Fajitas

$89.50

Half Pan of Trio Fajitas

$115.00

Delivery Charge

$35.00

Catering- Per Person

Per Person Package

$19.00

Two Taco Meat Package

$12.95

Two Taco Seafood Package

$14.95

Meat Burrito Package

$12.95

Seafood Burrito Package

$14.95

Fajitas Package

$25.00

