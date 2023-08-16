- Home
Tacos Guanajuato 20771 North Rand Road
20771 North Rand Road
Kildeer, IL 60047
Food Menu
Starters
Salsa and Chips
Guacamole and Chips
Don Nacho
Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla Triangles
Ceviche Campechano
Shrimp, Mahi, and Octopus marinated with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro and diced red onions garnished with fresh sliced avocado. Served with Chips.
Ribeye Guacamole
Diced Ribeye filled with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, queso fresco, chopped jalapenos, and guacamole.
Queso Fundido & Chorizo
Veggie Queso Fundido
Sweet Corn Tamales
Tacos
Steak Taco
Skirt steak marinated overnight with chef's marinade. Served with onions, cilantro, red cabbage and avocado.
Chicken Taco
Adobo chipotle chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayo.
Al Pastor Taco
achiote and ancho pepper marinated pork butt topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and grilled pineapple.
Bacon & Chorizo
A combo of bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, and pickled onions.
Barbacoa Taco
Guanajuato style beef barbacoa slow cooked overnight topped with cilantro, red cabbage, shaved radishes and avocado sauce.
Carnitas
Michoacan style pork shoulder carnitas topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, shaved radishes, and guacamole.
Cecina Taco
Beef Chuck Roast thinly sliced personally by the chef, marinated with evoo, sea salt, and freshly squeezed orange juice. served with grilled onions and sliced cactus and garnished with fresco cheese and radishes.
Duck Taco
1 crispy duck served with shaved cucumbers, carrots, pickled onions, black sesame seeds and topped with our homemade chef's tamarind sauce.
Fish Fry Taco
Tilapia fried in beer battered mix topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.
Grilled Mahi Taco
Grilled Mahi Mahi served with guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Ground Beef
Groundbeef marinated in-house topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. Served on a crispy tortilla.
Octopus Taco
1 Grilled Octopus served with pico de gallo, cilantro, spaghetti fries and ajillo mayo
Popcorn Shrimp
Shrimp battered in mix served with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.
Pork Belly Taco
1 Crispy Pork Belly garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chicharon and pomegranate seeds.
Ribeye Taco
Grilled Ribeye Steak served with melted chihuahua cheese and garnished with red cabbage, cilantro and shaved radishes.
Salmon
Grilled Salmon garnished with mango relish, goat cheese and avocado.
Sweet Potato Taco
Thinly sliced baked sweet potato
Taco Campechano
Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Octopus served melted Chihuahua cheese, skinny coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado garnished with our homemade ajillo mayo.
Tilapia
Blackened grilled Tilapia topped with skinny coleslaw, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle mayo.
Vegetarian
Fiesta grilled veggies, red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco.
Cheesy Tacos
Burritos
Baja Tilapia
Grilled Blackened Tilapia served with skinny coleslaw, avocado, rice, goat cheese and chipotle mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Chicken Burrito
Adobo Chicken diced with lettuc, pico de gallo, pinto beans, chihuahua cheese and sour cream.
Chihuahua
Grilled n diced skirt steak with chihuahua cheese, avocado, rice and pinto beans.
Chimichanga
Deep fried Burrito with your choice of protein: Salmon, Steak, Chicken, or Groundbeef. Filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of mole sauce, garnished with sour cream, queso fresco, and guacamole.
Cowboy
Groundbeef with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
La fiesta grilled veggies, avocado, rice, black beans and queso fresco in a grilled flour tortilla.
Gulf of Mexico
Grilled shrimp with skinny coleslaw, avocado, rice, goat cheese and chipotle mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Burrito
Meals
3 Specialty Tacos
Your Choice of any three tacos served with rice and beans. *Some tacos may incur upcharges.
Burrito Bowl
Your Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak, Groundbeef or Al Pastor. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, rice, chihuahua cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Suizo
A Burrito filled with black beans, chihuahua cheese and your choice of chicken, groundbeef, steak or pork. Covered with melted cheese, green salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Carne Asada
marinated Grilled Skirt Steak served with rice, black beans. Your choice of our homemade Corn or Flour tortillas.
Cecina Dinner
Chuck Beef Roast thinly sliced personally by Chef Diaz, marinated with EVOO, sea salt and freshly squeezed orange juice. Served with grilled onions & cactus, refried pinto beans, and cream of guacamole, garnished with queso fresco and shaved radishes.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Chile poblano pepper filled cheese and served with black beans, rice and your choice of our homemade Corn tortillas or Flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Margarita
Three tortillas filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Groundbeef or Cheese. Dipped in green tomatillo salsa and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pickled onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Enmoladas
Three tortillas filled your choice of Steak, Chicken, Groundbeef, or Cheese. Dipped in our homemade mole sauce and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Fajitas
Steak or Chicken sauteed with onions, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Served guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
Pollo Con Mole
Slow cooked Chicken simmered in our homemade mole sauce. Garnished with pickled onions and sesame seeds. Your Choice of Tortillas. *Contains Peanuts
Steak Burrito Fajita
Grilled flour tortilla filled wih diced skirt steak, green and red bell peppers, guacamole, queso fresco, black beans. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Taco Salad
Your Choice Chicken, Steak, Groundbeef or Al Pastor. Served with lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado tossed in chipotle mayo. *Sub Shrimp for $2 more.
Trio Fajitas
Combo of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sauteed with onions, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Served guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
Tortas
Steak Torta
Steak with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00
Chicken Torta
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00
Milanesa Torta
Milanesa with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00
Chorizo Torta
Bacon & Chorizo with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00
Cubana Torta
Milanesa and chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, refried pinto beans, fried egg, mayo and cheese. *Add Avocado for $1.00
Al Pastor Torta
Daily Specials
Cecina Dinner
Chuck Beef Roast thinly sliced personally by Chef Diaz, marinated with EVOO, sea salt and freshly squeezed orange juice. Served with grilled onions & cactus, refried pinto beans, and cream of guacamole, garnished with queso fresco and shaved radishes.
Cecina Taco
Beef Chuck Roast thinly sliced personally by the chef, marinated with evoo, sea salt, and freshly squeezed orange juice. served with grilled onions and sliced cactus and garnished with fresco cheese and radishes.
Ceviche Campechano
Shrimp, Mahi, and Octopus marinated with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro and diced red onions garnished with fresh sliced avocado. Served with Chips.
Crispy Duck Enchiladas
3 crispy duck enchiladas with our homemade mole pipian sauce. Served with arugula salad, sliced red beets, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream and hint of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Duck Taco
1 crispy duck served with shaved cucumbers, carrots, pickled onions, black sesame seeds and topped with our homemade chef's tamarind sauce.
Octopus Taco
1 Grilled Octopus served with pico de gallo, cilantro, spaghetti fries and ajillo mayo.
Pork Belly Taco
1 Crispy Pork Belly garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chicharon and pomegranate seeds.
Red Beets Salad
Sliced Red Beets with Arugula greens, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and pomegranate seeds and garnished with crumbled Feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Taco Campechano
Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Octopus served with melted chihuahua cheese, served with skinny coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado and topped with our homemade Ajillo mayo.
Sides
Soups
Drinks
Drink Menu
Liquor
Jose Cuervo Traditional Plata
1921
New World 1800
CasaAmigos
Patron Siver
El Mayor
Partida
Prospero
Riazul
New World 1800
1921
CasaAmigos
Maestro Dobel
Patron Repo
Riazul
1921
CasaAmigos
Maestro Dobel
Patron
Salvadores
Wahaka Espadin
Wahaka Gusano
Racilla
Casamigos
Leyenda Oaxaca
Leyenda Durango
ILegal Joven
ILegal Reposado
El Silencio Espadin
Fidencio 15
Banhez
Xicala Plata
Elevate Vodka
Citadelle Gin
Aristrocrat Rum
Artisanal Plantation Rum
Cocktails
House
Michelada
Cantarito
Mojito
1921 Margarita
Paloma
1800 Margarita
Avocado Cilantro Margarita
Earth & Smoke Margarita
Guava Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
Holiday Margarita
Maragarita De Oro
Margarita's Margarita
Oaxaca Margarita
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Rosemary Blackberry Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Spicy Blood Margarita
Spicy Strawberry Margarita
Spicy Tamarmind Margarita
Spicy Mango Margarita
Pina Colada
Old Fashion
Charro Negro
Pineapple Mojito
Berry Mojito
Spicy Paloma
Beer
Catering Menu
Catering- Main
Catering- Per Person
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
20771 North Rand Road, Kildeer, IL 60047