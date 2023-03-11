Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
Alley 64 Palatine
86 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2001 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Stack Burger - Kildeer Village Square
4.4 • 655
20413 N RAND RD KILDEER, IL 60074
View restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palatine
Fresh Stack Burger - Kildeer Village Square
4.4 • 655
20413 N RAND RD KILDEER, IL 60074
View restaurant
Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
4.6 • 595
809 N Quentin Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurant