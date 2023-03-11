Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Alley 64 Palatine

86 Reviews

$

2001 N Rand Rd

Palatine, IL 60074

FOOD

Appetizers

1/2 Basket Fries

$2.99

1/2 Nachos

$5.99

Chips & salsa

$4.99

Deviled Eggs

$5.99

Filet skewers

$10.99

Full Basket Fries

$4.99

Full Nachos

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Naked Tiger Shrimp

$10.99

Poppers

$7.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Pretzel Rolls

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Slider-Angus

$2.50

Slider-BBQ Pork

$2.50

Slider-Brisket

$3.50

Slider-Buffalo Chicken

$3.50

Slider-Meatloaf

$3.50

Slider-Prime Rib

$3.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

Veggie & Hummus Plate

$8.99

Beverages (Deep Copy)

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Breakfast

1/2 Biscuits & gravy

$4.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs Benedict

$7.99

Omelette

$8.99

Traditional

$6.99

Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Ham

$1.99

Side Hash Browns

$1.50

Side Sausage

$1.99

Side Toast

$1.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$9.49

Angus Rueben Burger

$12.99

BBQ Rib Burger

$12.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Brisket Burger

$12.99

Pepe's Volcano Burger

$12.99

Pizza Burger

$12.99

The Hog Burger

$12.99

Desserts

Alley Cookie

$6.99

Brownie

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Scoop of ice cream

$3.00

Entrees

Kabobs

$12.99

Penne Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp Scampi

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

$7.99

Large Pizza

$10.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Full House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Stuffed Tomato w/Tuna

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

BLT Wrap

$7.99

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicago style hotdog

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Grinder

$10.99

Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Philly Grinder

$10.99

Po Boy Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled pork

$8.99

Reuben

$8.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$11.99

St Charles Chicken Grinder

$10.99

Traveler Grinder

$10.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Soups

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Cup of Chili

$2.99

Cup of French Onion

$2.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of French Onion

$3.99

Specials

Extra Fish

Fish Fry

$12.99

Prime Rib Bites

$9.99

Prime Rib DInner

$15.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Turkey Panini

$10.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

Salmon Dinner

$14.99

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$2.50

Al Pastor Tacos

$3.50

Fish Tacos

$2.50

Ground Beef Tacos

$2.50

Shrimp Tacos

$3.50

Steak Tacos

$3.50

$Side Guacamole

$0.50

$Side Jalapenos

$0.50

$Side Sour Cream

$0.50

$Side 2 Amigos

$0.50

Wings

6 Pc Wing

$5.99

12 Pc Wings

$10.99

6 Pc Boneless Wings

$5.99

12 Pc Boneless Wings

$10.99

$Side Celery

$0.50

$Side Ranch

$0.50

$Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Merchandise

Alley Sweatshirt

$40.00

Womens Tank-Black

$20.00

Womens Tank-Gray

$20.00

Womens V-neck

$20.00

Mens T-shirt

$20.00

Mens Long Sleeve

$25.00

Tumbler

$15.00

Women's zip up

$30.00

Alley 64 hat

$18.00

Women's v neck long sleeve

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Directions

Gallery
Alley 64 Palatine image
Alley 64 Palatine image
Alley 64 Palatine image

Map
