Rep's Place
400 Reviews
$$
3200 Kirchoff Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Popular Items
Starters
4 Pack Snack
Shareable sampler platter with cheese curds, pretzel bites, fried pickles and onion straws and all the sauces for dunking. No Substitutions.
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
Breaded shrimp cooked to perfection. Served in several flavors like buffalo sauce with blue cheese drizzle, Shanghai surprise sauce with wasabi ranch, garlic Parmesan sauce with ranch, or plain with cocktail sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Poppers
Homemade poppers (our version) with grilled buffalo chicken, combined with cheddar and mozzarella cheese hand rolled in a wonton wrapper and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch or Chipotle ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds
Hand breaded cheese curds in a mix of three flavors, white cheddar, garlic and jalapeno. Served crispy with ranch dipping sauce. No flavor substitutions with the curds.
Cheese Fries
Large portion of our crispy seasoned golden brown fries covered in our famous beer cheese sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted mozzarella cheese in a giant flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa, and sour cream.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Fresh garlic bread toasted with melted cheese to a golden brown. Served with marinara
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Diced grilled chicken, along with bacon and ranch tucked inside a warmonth flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled marinated chicken with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh handmade to order Mozzarella cheese rolled in a wonton wrapper and fried golden brown. Dusted with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
Breaded pickles cooked to a golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Notcho Totchos
Fresh fried tater tots smothered in beer cheese sauce and homemade chili. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and sour cream. Served with fresh and homemade salsa.
Pretzel Bites
Warm, buttery salted pretzels. Served with a side of beer cheese sauce.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled marinated steak with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.
Wings
6 Boneless Wings
Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce
12 Boneless Wings
Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
18 Boneless Wings
Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. served with celery and dipping sauce
24 Boneless Wings
Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce
6 BONE IN WINGS
12 BONE IN WINGS
18 BONE IN WINGS
24 BONE IN WINGS
Salads & Soups
BBQ Chicken Salad
Salad mix with roasted corn, carrots, Cajun tortilla strips, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese bacon bits tossed in ranch dressing topped with grilled BBQ chicken and cilantro. Served with garlic bread.
BOWL Chili
Our award winning homemade chili recipe with a bit of a kick! Topped with diced onion and cheddar cheese. See what the talk is about..
BOWL Tomato Basil Soup
Hot, creamy and delicious. A perfect compliment to any meal.
Buffalo Shrimp Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic bread.
Chimichurri Chicken Avocado Salad
Salad mix with tomatoes, red onions and avocado slices. Topped with marinated chicken breast and drizzled with chimichurri dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Chop Salad
Salad mix tossed in balsamic dressing. Topped with chicken, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits and red bell peppers. Served with garlic bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Salad mix with carrots, bacon bits, red onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Topped with crispy breaded chicken breast and served with choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.
CUP Chili
CUP Tomato Basil Soup
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Breaded popcorn shrimp on romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Steak Caesar Salad
Diced skirt steak grilled to perfection, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Steak Fajita Salad
Salad mix with red and green bell peppers, red onions, roasted corn and mix cheese blend. Topped with grilled steak, seasoned tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro. Served with salsa ranch dressing and garlic bread.
Bowl Chicken Noodle
Cup Chicken Noodle
Burgers
Big Stuffed
Huge 1 lb. monster of a burger. Creamy beer cheese and thick cut bacon stuffed between two 8 oz. patties. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun and seasoned fries.
Cheesy Shroom
Beer cheese smothered mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.
El Jefe
Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, ranch and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.
Judy
Swiss cheese with grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.
Kickin PB & B
Our original peanut butter bacon burger with a kick. Spicy bacon and jala-mango sauce with seaseoned fries.
Merkt's Cheddar
Our juicy half pound burger with a double spread of Merkt's Cheddar Cheese. bacon and BBQ sauce on a fresh toasted pretzel bun. Served with seasoned sweet potato fries.
Mustang
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.
Old Western
Pepper jack cheese, fried pickles, BBQ sauce, onion straws and spicy jalapeno bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.
Patty Melt
Half pound beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 island dressing with seasoned fries.
Peanut Butter Bacon
A 1/2 lb. patty smothered with peanut butter and thick cut bacon. Served on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.
Reps Burger
Our house speciality burger topped with pot roast and beer cheese. Served with crisp raw red onion on a brioche bun and seasoned fries
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Our traditional foot long grilled cheese loaded with cheese, crispy buffalo chicken and bacon bits. Served with fries and ranch for dipping.
Cajun Chicken Philly
Diced Cajun chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions on a hoagie roll with Chipotle ranch. Served with fries.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cajun chicken breast with onion straws, pepper jack cheese and Chipotle ranch dressing on a Brioche bun. Served with fries
Cali Club
Mozzarella, thick cut turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo. Served on white toast. Served with fries.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast covered in marinara sauce and pepper jack cheese on brioche bun. Served with Caesar salad.
Chicky Nicky
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, with maple drizzled bacon and Chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Plain or sauced, choice of cheese and ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Double BLT Club
Double portion of bacon, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
American and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon and diced potatoes. Served on extra large white bread with a cup of tomato soup for dunking. Soup instead of fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of cheese, with garlic aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Reuben
Corned beef piled high on marble rye, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with fries.
Steak Sandwich
Marinated diced skirt steak, shredded mozzarella, sauteed onions and garlic aioli. Served on a Tuscan roll. Served with fries.
Turkey Reuben
Fresh sliced turkey with homemade mexi slaw, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread. Served with fries.
Dinners
Baked Mac & Cheese
Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to perfection.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Grilled or breaded chicken breast served over pasta with homemade sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side caesar salad and garlic bread.
Open Face Turkey
Thick cut turkey served over garlic bread with mom’s homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob and mixed veggies.
Pot Roast
A generous portion of perfectly seasoned, fall apart pot roast. Served on a bed of mom’s homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with fried onion straws, corn on the cob, mixed veggies and garlic bread.
Rep's Buffalo Chicken Mac
Mac and cheese with seasoned breadcrumbs and topped with crispy Buffalo chicken.
Southern Comfort Skillet
Mashed potatoes, roasted corn, bacon, shredded cheddarand breaded chicken piled high and smothered in our homemade gravy. Served with garlic bread.
Stuffed Shells
Veggie Mac N Cheese
Pizza
Bold BBQ Chicken Pizza
Reps bold bbq sauce loaded with grilled chicken, onion, and bacon. Covered with melted cheese and a ranch drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
With a bit of a kick you are sure to enjoy.. Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and onion combined with the perfect amount of melted gooey cheese and a ranch drizzle to complete it, to make a great game day pizza.
BYO Pizza
You pick it, we make it. GO! Pick from any of our 18 topping options.
Carnivore Pizza
Where are all our meat lovers at?? Lets do this! Sausage, chicken, pepperoni, and bacon to fill you up just right
El Caliente Pizza
Some like it hot. Well here ya go!. Spicy Sausage, Jalapeno glazed bacon, banana peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh garlic mixed in the sauce. Topped with our Jala-Mango sauce for that last kick you need.
Herbivore Pizza
The light side, 5 veggies to keep your beach body on track. Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and green peppers
Supremium Pizza
The best of the best. Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom and onion
Kids Meals
Family Meal Deals
Sides
Add Ons
Add Side Of Apple Sauce
Add Side of Mandarins
Grilled Onions
Side of American Cheese
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Celery
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Chicken
Side of Cilantro
Side of Cucumbers
Side of Dressing
Side of Egg
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Homemade Chili
Side of Jalapeno Bacon
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Mayo
Side of Mozzarella Cheese
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Pepper Jack Cheese
SIde of Pickles
Side of Red Bell Peppers
Side of Red Onions
Side of Roasted Corn
Side of Salsa
Side of Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Swiss Cheese
Side Of Tartar
Side of Tomatoes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008