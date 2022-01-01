Rep's Place

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Mustang
BYO Pizza
Pretzel Bites

Starters

4 Pack Snack

$18.99

Shareable sampler platter with cheese curds, pretzel bites, fried pickles and onion straws and all the sauces for dunking. No Substitutions.

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$11.49

Breaded shrimp cooked to perfection. Served in several flavors like buffalo sauce with blue cheese drizzle, Shanghai surprise sauce with wasabi ranch, garlic Parmesan sauce with ranch, or plain with cocktail sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$10.99

Homemade poppers (our version) with grilled buffalo chicken, combined with cheddar and mozzarella cheese hand rolled in a wonton wrapper and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch or Chipotle ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds

$10.49

Hand breaded cheese curds in a mix of three flavors, white cheddar, garlic and jalapeno. Served crispy with ranch dipping sauce. No flavor substitutions with the curds.

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Large portion of our crispy seasoned golden brown fries covered in our famous beer cheese sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Melted mozzarella cheese in a giant flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa, and sour cream.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.49

Fresh garlic bread toasted with melted cheese to a golden brown. Served with marinara

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.25

Diced grilled chicken, along with bacon and ranch tucked inside a warmonth flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled marinated chicken with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.49

Fresh handmade to order Mozzarella cheese rolled in a wonton wrapper and fried golden brown. Dusted with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Breaded pickles cooked to a golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Notcho Totchos

Notcho Totchos

$12.49

Fresh fried tater tots smothered in beer cheese sauce and homemade chili. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and sour cream. Served with fresh and homemade salsa.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.49

Warm, buttery salted pretzels. Served with a side of beer cheese sauce.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Grilled marinated steak with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

18 Boneless Wings

$19.99

Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. served with celery and dipping sauce

24 Boneless Wings

$25.99

Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce

6 BONE IN WINGS

$9.99

12 BONE IN WINGS

$16.49

18 BONE IN WINGS

$22.49

24 BONE IN WINGS

$29.49

Salads & Soups

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.99

Salad mix with roasted corn, carrots, Cajun tortilla strips, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese bacon bits tossed in ranch dressing topped with grilled BBQ chicken and cilantro. Served with garlic bread.

BOWL Chili

$5.49

Our award winning homemade chili recipe with a bit of a kick! Topped with diced onion and cheddar cheese. See what the talk is about..

BOWL Tomato Basil Soup

BOWL Tomato Basil Soup

$5.49

Hot, creamy and delicious. A perfect compliment to any meal.

Buffalo Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic bread.

Chimichurri Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.99

Salad mix with tomatoes, red onions and avocado slices. Topped with marinated chicken breast and drizzled with chimichurri dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$15.99

Salad mix tossed in balsamic dressing. Topped with chicken, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits and red bell peppers. Served with garlic bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Salad mix with carrots, bacon bits, red onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Topped with crispy breaded chicken breast and served with choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.

CUP Chili

$4.99

CUP Tomato Basil Soup

$4.49
Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.99

Breaded popcorn shrimp on romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Steak Caesar Salad

$15.99

Diced skirt steak grilled to perfection, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Steak Fajita Salad

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.99

Salad mix with red and green bell peppers, red onions, roasted corn and mix cheese blend. Topped with grilled steak, seasoned tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro. Served with salsa ranch dressing and garlic bread.

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.49Out of stock

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.49Out of stock

Burgers

Fresh and juicy 1/2 lb all beef patties, chargrilled the way you like it. Served with seasoned fries or sub a side for $1 more

Big Stuffed

$18.99

Huge 1 lb. monster of a burger. Creamy beer cheese and thick cut bacon stuffed between two 8 oz. patties. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun and seasoned fries.

Cheesy Shroom

Cheesy Shroom

$16.49

Beer cheese smothered mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.

El Jefe

El Jefe

$14.99

Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, ranch and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.

Judy

Judy

$15.99

Swiss cheese with grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.

Kickin PB & B

Kickin PB & B

$16.49

Our original peanut butter bacon burger with a kick. Spicy bacon and jala-mango sauce with seaseoned fries.

Merkt's Cheddar

$16.99

Our juicy half pound burger with a double spread of Merkt's Cheddar Cheese. bacon and BBQ sauce on a fresh toasted pretzel bun. Served with seasoned sweet potato fries.

Mustang

Mustang

$14.49

Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.

Old Western

Old Western

$16.49

Pepper jack cheese, fried pickles, BBQ sauce, onion straws and spicy jalapeno bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.99

Half pound beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 island dressing with seasoned fries.

Peanut Butter Bacon

$15.49

A 1/2 lb. patty smothered with peanut butter and thick cut bacon. Served on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.

Reps Burger

$16.49

Our house speciality burger topped with pot roast and beer cheese. Served with crisp raw red onion on a brioche bun and seasoned fries

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Our traditional foot long grilled cheese loaded with cheese, crispy buffalo chicken and bacon bits. Served with fries and ranch for dipping.

Cajun Chicken Philly

Cajun Chicken Philly

$13.99

Diced Cajun chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions on a hoagie roll with Chipotle ranch. Served with fries.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled Cajun chicken breast with onion straws, pepper jack cheese and Chipotle ranch dressing on a Brioche bun. Served with fries

Cali Club

Cali Club

$15.25

Mozzarella, thick cut turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo. Served on white toast. Served with fries.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast covered in marinara sauce and pepper jack cheese on brioche bun. Served with Caesar salad.

Chicky Nicky

Chicky Nicky

$14.49

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, with maple drizzled bacon and Chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Plain or sauced, choice of cheese and ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Double BLT Club

$12.99

Double portion of bacon, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.49

American and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon and diced potatoes. Served on extra large white bread with a cup of tomato soup for dunking. Soup instead of fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Choice of cheese, with garlic aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef piled high on marble rye, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with fries.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.49

Marinated diced skirt steak, shredded mozzarella, sauteed onions and garlic aioli. Served on a Tuscan roll. Served with fries.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$14.49Out of stock

Fresh sliced turkey with homemade mexi slaw, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread. Served with fries.

Dinners

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to perfection.

Chicken Parm Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast served over pasta with homemade sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side caesar salad and garlic bread.

Open Face Turkey

$16.99

Thick cut turkey served over garlic bread with mom’s homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob and mixed veggies.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$16.99

A generous portion of perfectly seasoned, fall apart pot roast. Served on a bed of mom’s homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with fried onion straws, corn on the cob, mixed veggies and garlic bread.

Rep's Buffalo Chicken Mac

Rep's Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.99

Mac and cheese with seasoned breadcrumbs and topped with crispy Buffalo chicken.

Southern Comfort Skillet

Southern Comfort Skillet

$14.99

Mashed potatoes, roasted corn, bacon, shredded cheddarand breaded chicken piled high and smothered in our homemade gravy. Served with garlic bread.

Stuffed Shells

$16.99Out of stock

Veggie Mac N Cheese

$15.50Out of stock

Pizza

Perfectly crafted golden brown crust, with our house recipe sauce and a creamy 2 cheese blend
Bold BBQ Chicken Pizza

Bold BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50+

Reps bold bbq sauce loaded with grilled chicken, onion, and bacon. Covered with melted cheese and a ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.50+

With a bit of a kick you are sure to enjoy.. Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and onion combined with the perfect amount of melted gooey cheese and a ranch drizzle to complete it, to make a great game day pizza.

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

You pick it, we make it. GO! Pick from any of our 18 topping options.

Carnivore Pizza

$20.50+

Where are all our meat lovers at?? Lets do this! Sausage, chicken, pepperoni, and bacon to fill you up just right

El Caliente Pizza

Some like it hot. Well here ya go!. Spicy Sausage, Jalapeno glazed bacon, banana peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh garlic mixed in the sauce. Topped with our Jala-Mango sauce for that last kick you need.

Herbivore Pizza

Herbivore Pizza

The light side, 5 veggies to keep your beach body on track. Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and green peppers

Supremium Pizza

Supremium Pizza

The best of the best. Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom and onion

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99
Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.99

Gluten Free

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pasta w/Butter

$8.99

Kids Pasta w/Marinara

$8.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Family Meal Deals

50 Wings with Fries or Tots

$70.00

Baked Buffalo Mac Family

$70.00

Baked Chicken Parm Family

$70.00

Burger Sliders, Fries, Salad & Pretzel Bites

$65.00

Chicken Sliders, Fries, Salad & Pretzel Bites

$65.00

Taco Platter

$70.00

Sides

Corn On The Cob (2)

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Onion Straws

$4.99

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Unseasoned Fries

$3.99

Add Ons

Add Side Of Apple Sauce

$1.00

Add Side of Mandarins

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side of American Cheese

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Cilantro

$0.25

Side of Cucumbers

$0.50

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Egg

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Homemade Chili

$2.00

Side of Jalapeno Bacon

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mozzarella Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mushrooms

$0.50

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.50

SIde of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Red Bell Peppers

$0.50

Side of Red Onions

$0.50

Side of Roasted Corn

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Tartar

$0.50

Side of Tomatoes

$0.50

Craft Mules

American Mule

$10.00

Caribbean Mule

$8.00

English Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Tennessee Mule

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online with Rep's Place for pick up or delivery and be sure to sign up for our loyality program to earn free rewards towards future purchases..

Website

Location

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Directions

Gallery
Rep's Place image
Rep's Place image
Rep's Place image

Map
