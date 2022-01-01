Rolling Meadows restaurants you'll love
More about Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
1410 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows
|Popular items
|1 Single Quesabirria Taco- No Consome
|$3.50
Slow stewed beef with cheese
|Churro
|$2.00
1 Churro - Caramel, Bavarian Cream, Strawberry, Plain
|Asada Taco
|$3.25
Steak
More about Rep's Place
HAMBURGERS
Rep's Place
3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows
|Popular items
|Mustang
|$12.99
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.
|Chicky Nicky
|$12.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, with maple drizzled bacon and Chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.49
Salad mix with roasted corn, carrots, Cajun tortilla strips, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese bacon bits tossed in ranch dressing topped with grilled BBQ chicken and cilantro. Served with garlic bread.