Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows

review star

No reviews yet

1219 Golf Road

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Mixed Meat
Falafel

Entrée

Mixed Meat

Mixed Meat

$15.00

Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$14.00

Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shish Kabab

Beef Shish Kabab

$14.50

Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Kufta

Beef Kufta

$14.00

Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Mixed Chicken

Mixed Chicken

$14.50

A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$13.50

Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shish Tawook

Chicken Shish Tawook

$13.50

Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Kufta

Chicken Kufta

$13.50

Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Meat & Veggie

Meat & Veggie

$13.50

Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.

Veggie Plate