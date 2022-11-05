- Home
- /
- Rolling Meadows
- /
- Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows
Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows
No reviews yet
1219 Golf Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Entrée
Mixed Meat
Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shawarma
Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shish Kabab
Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Kufta
Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Mixed Chicken
A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shish Tawook
Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kufta
Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Meat & Veggie
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.