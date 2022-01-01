Chicken salad in Rolling Meadows
Rolling Meadows restaurants that serve chicken salad
Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows
1219 Golf Road, Rolling Meadows
|Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Pick your salad, pick your chicken.
HAMBURGERS
Rep's Place
3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.49
Salad mix with roasted corn, carrots, Cajun tortilla strips, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese bacon bits tossed in ranch dressing topped with grilled BBQ chicken and cilantro. Served with garlic bread.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.49
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic bread.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.49
Salad mix with carrots, bacon bits, red onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Topped with crispy breaded chicken breast and served with choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.