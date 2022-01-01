Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows restaurants
Rolling Meadows restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows

1219 Golf Road, Rolling Meadows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$14.00
Pick your salad, pick your chicken.
More about Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows
HAMBURGERS

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows

Avg 4.6 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.49
Salad mix with roasted corn, carrots, Cajun tortilla strips, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese bacon bits tossed in ranch dressing topped with grilled BBQ chicken and cilantro. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.49
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.49
Salad mix with carrots, bacon bits, red onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Topped with crispy breaded chicken breast and served with choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.
More about Rep's Place

