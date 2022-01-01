Grayslake restaurants you'll love
Grayslake's top cuisines
Must-try Grayslake restaurants
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Grayslake Dog n Suds
454 Center St, Grayslake
|Popular items
|Charco Cheeseburger
|$3.35
A sizzling chargrilled burger topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
|Chicago Hot Dog
|$3.39
An all beef Red Hot Chicago hot dog with mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt on a steamed bun.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.05
Our classic fries, plus a cup of cheese for your dipping or pouring pleasure.
More about Twisted Burger
Twisted Burger
217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE
|Popular items
|CHEESY FRIES
|REGULAR FRIES
|GARLIC PARMESAN
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.79
Homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, romaine & cucumbers.
|Build Your Own Eggs
|$3.00
Two eggs with your choice of vegetables, cheese & meat (no side).
|Slice of Toast
|$0.75
More about Jesse Oaks
Jesse Oaks
18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake
|Popular items
|Smith Cheddar Burger
|$8.99
From a national award winning recipe 1/4 or 1/2 pound beef patty topped with
candied bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and secret Jesse Oaks sauce.
Our #1 selling burger on the menu
|Basket of Fries
|$4.99
|16 in Garbage Thin
|$17.99
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
|Popular items
|LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]
|$13.00
A fresh baked buttery bun, two wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, your choice of side.
(Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.)
(no temps please, these are smashburger style patties!)
|Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
|$16.00
Tender marinated pork loin, pounded out and breaded, then fried until crisp. Topped with baby spinach, beer mustard and pickle. Served over mayo on a toasted bun with lemon. Your choice of side.
|Chicken Tenders [DFA]
|$9.00
Crispy chicken tenders, lightly seasoned and fried. Served with bbq sauce, maple mustard and your choice of side.