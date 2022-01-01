Grayslake restaurants you'll love

Grayslake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Grayslake

Grayslake's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Grayslake restaurants

Grayslake Dog n Suds image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Grayslake Dog n Suds

454 Center St, Grayslake

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charco Cheeseburger$3.35
A sizzling chargrilled burger topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
Chicago Hot Dog$3.39
An all beef Red Hot Chicago hot dog with mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt on a steamed bun.
Cheese Fries$4.05
Our classic fries, plus a cup of cheese for your dipping or pouring pleasure.
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
Twisted Burger image

 

Twisted Burger

217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESY FRIES
REGULAR FRIES
GARLIC PARMESAN
More about Twisted Burger
Consumer pic

 

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.79
Homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, romaine & cucumbers.
Build Your Own Eggs$3.00
Two eggs with your choice of vegetables, cheese & meat (no side).
Slice of Toast$0.75
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Jesse Oaks image

 

Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smith Cheddar Burger$8.99
From a national award winning recipe 1/4 or 1/2 pound beef patty topped with
candied bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and secret Jesse Oaks sauce.
Our #1 selling burger on the menu
Basket of Fries$4.99
16 in Garbage Thin$17.99
More about Jesse Oaks
Light the Lamp Brewery image

 

Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]$13.00
A fresh baked buttery bun, two wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, your choice of side.
(Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.)
(no temps please, these are smashburger style patties!)
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich$16.00
Tender marinated pork loin, pounded out and breaded, then fried until crisp. Topped with baby spinach, beer mustard and pickle. Served over mayo on a toasted bun with lemon. Your choice of side.
Chicken Tenders [DFA]$9.00
Crispy chicken tenders, lightly seasoned and fried. Served with bbq sauce, maple mustard and your choice of side.
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
More about Somethings Brewing Washington Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grayslake

Cheeseburgers

